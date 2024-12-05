Shinty: Helmet proposal falls short by ONE vote at Camanachd Association AGM

A Camanachd Association proposal to bring forward the mandatory wearing of shinty helmets fell just one vote short of being passed at the Camanachd Association’s annual general meeting.

It was previously agreed the wearing of a compliant helmet and approved faceguard will become mandatory for all players on 1 January 2030.

The new proposal before the AGM stated all players must wear a compliant helmet (with faceguard optional) in training and games from 1 January 2027.

In his first AGM as president, Burton Morrison said: “I understand clubs are concerned about the risk of losing older players who are not used to wearing helmets, but this is a logical next step towards full compliance in 2030 as it gives these players a period of time to get used to wearing helmets before the faceguards are introduced.”

A 75% approval rate was required and with a voting strength of 33 members, the 24 votes cast in favour fell just one vote short of reaching the required threshold.

In other business, Alister MacKinnon was confirmed as a director a year after being co-opted onto the board, while Lyndsay Bradley and Alan Clark both stood down.

When the scheduled business was over, an open plenary session took place and topics for discussion included match fixtures with a modern day shinty forum involving all clubs suggested, referee welfare, the Camanachd Cup final rota and a request that the decision not to have previous winners engraved on the new Camanachd Cup replacement be reconsidered.

Badenoch boss bids goodbye

Elsewhere, Scott Campbell has brought his seven year tenure as Badenoch boss to an end.

After leading the side to a fourth successive Women’s Camanachd Association Mowi National Division title, he said: “It’s the right moment to call time on what’s been a truly phenomenal seven years in charge.

“I’ve nothing but praise and gratitude to all players involved during my tenure and I wish everyone at the club well for the future.

“I really hope a new coaching team can be appointed and help drive these players on to the next level.

“Retaining the league title for a fourth year was definitely a personal highlight and although we fell short in the Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup final, losing out to a very powerful Lochaber side, I realise how far we’ve come when we’re disappointed not achieve both honours in one season.”

Double joy for MacDonald

New Scotland cap Andy MacDonald was a double winner at Oban Camanachd’s annual awards ceremony, sharing the first team player of the year prize, named in memory of legendary Oban Camanachd player Nonny MacInnes, with Daniel MacVicar and taking the players’ player of the year award in his own right.

Former boss Gareth Evans: “Andy was the only player I chased to join us from Oban Celtic. He’s put in a tremendous amount of work and became one of the first names on the team sheet.

“Daniel also made his Scotland debut. He’s an Oban Camanachd man, and this award will mean a lot to him and his family.”

The 2024 season has just ended but plans are already afoot for next year’s Artemis Macaulay Cup.

This year’s participating teams in the north half of the draw are holders Kingussie, Caberfeidh, Kinlochshiel, Newtonmore, Skye Camanachd, Lovat, and newly promoted sides Fort William and Beauly.

The 2023 winners Oban Camanachd, Kyles Athletic, Glasgow Mid Argyll, Inveraray, Col Glen, Bute, Oban Celtic and Kilmory, the only competing team playing regional shinty, represent the south. The draw will be announced on social media by the end of this week.

Oban Camanachd and Newtonmore are closer to naming their new managers with the Oban side’s annual general meeting taking place on Friday night and ‘More’s scheduled for Wednesday evening. Kyles Athletic are expected to confirm their new boss shortly.

Thirty-one goal Ben Delaney is Lochaber’s player of the year for the second successive season while at Col Glen, Andrew Tyre scooped both players’ player of the year and player of the year accolades.

