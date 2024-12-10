Is this the most festive street in the Highlands?

An Inverness street has become the talk of the town with its stunning Christmas lights display, bringing festive cheer to the city.

Residents of Stornoway Drive in the Leachkin area have come together to keep the Christmas spirit alive, transforming their homes with sparkling lights for their annual holiday showcase.

Each year, homeowners collaborate to unveil their festive creations during a special community switch-on.

This year, more than 100 people attended the festive event, sipping mulled wine and enjoying carol singers as they admired the dazzling displays.

Starting at one end of the street, the community meanders around the housing estate before enjoying a grand finale.

The community venture is now in its fourth year, with residents hoping more streets will be inspired to get involved.

Keeping the Christmas spirit alive in Inverness

Local resident Katie Smart, 39 loves everything about Christmas.

Speaking to The Press and Journal about this year’s display, she says it’s touching to see the community pull together to create something so spectacular.

She said: “It started off really small but every year it gets bigger and bigger.

“We have a grand switch on every year and everyone walks around the houses and has a look at everybody’s lights.

“It’s really nice to see the community come together and be a part of that – it keeps the Christmas festive spirit alive.

“This is probably one of the only streets in Inverness that has got such an array of Christmas lights in it.”

Katie, who works as a lead pharmacy technician at Dr Gray’s Hospital, hopes other streets will follow on.

She said: “We are very lucky we have this and it’s probably brought a lot of people together. If other streets were to start it, it would really bring their street community together.”

Creating magic in the heart of Inverness

The project was masterminded by a local resident, as a way of bringing the community together.

Their efforts have not gone unnoticed, with countless people driving up and down the street each night.

Fellow resident Tracey Lowe described the buzz as “magical”.

Once again this year, her husband Kevin revived his role as Santa Claus for the switch-on.

She said: “The excitement and buzz around our street is truly magical. Everyone is always there for each other and helps out a lot together.

“My husband Kevin was very proud to be Santa. This year was made more special as Highland Mobility Shop in Eastgate lent us a disability scooter to help Santa on his way.

“Every year there is much more hype as we all add to our houses. Happiness all around.”

Annual Inverness Christmas lights switch-on always a hit

Richard Manson, 43, has synced his display with his neighbours, the Stuart family, to create one big display.

He praised their efforts, saying: “This year we thought we would get the same lights and we’ve got them all synced.

“A lot of the things you see, for instance, the arches, my neighbour made them all. He has put all the lights in individually himself.”

Richard, a designer of mechanical and electrical systems, said the annual switch-on proves to be a popular occasion each year, making it the ideal occasion to see faces old and new.

All residents are also asked to contribute a donation for the foodbank.

He added: “We start at one end of the street and walk down with our mulled wine.”