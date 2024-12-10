Is this the most festive street in the Highlands?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is this the most festive street in the Highlands?

Residential street covered in Christmas lights.
Residents in Stornoway Drive in Inverness are helping to keep the Christmas spirit alive by putting on a spectacular lights display each year. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson
By Michelle Henderson

An Inverness street has become the talk of the town with its stunning Christmas lights display, bringing festive cheer to the city.

Residents of Stornoway Drive in the Leachkin area have come together to keep the Christmas spirit alive, transforming their homes with sparkling lights for their annual holiday showcase.

Each year, homeowners collaborate to unveil their festive creations during a special community switch-on.

This year, more than 100 people attended the festive event, sipping mulled wine and enjoying carol singers as they admired the dazzling displays.

Stornoway Drive home covered in blue and pink lights.
Households have gone all out for the occasion, including the Stuart family. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

Starting at one end of the street, the community meanders around the housing estate before enjoying a grand finale.

The community venture is now in its fourth year, with residents hoping more streets will be inspired to get involved.

Keeping the Christmas spirit alive in Inverness

Local resident Katie Smart, 39 loves everything about Christmas.

Speaking to The Press and Journal about this year’s display, she says it’s touching to see the community pull together to create something so spectacular.

Stornoway Drive in Inverness covered in Christmas lights.
Katie Smart, 39, loves everything about Christmas and the efforts locals have gone to, to add some sparkle to the occasion. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

She said: “It started off really small but every year it gets bigger and bigger.

“We have a grand switch on every year and everyone walks around the houses and has a look at everybody’s lights.

“It’s really nice to see the community come together and be a part of that – it keeps the Christmas festive spirit alive.

“This is probably one of the only streets in Inverness that has got such an array of Christmas lights in it.”

Home covered in multi-coloured Christmas lights.
Residents have gone above and beyond to make the display bigger each year. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson

Katie, who works as a lead pharmacy technician at Dr Gray’s Hospital, hopes other streets will follow on.

She said: “We are very lucky we have this and it’s probably brought a lot of people together. If other streets were to start it, it would really bring their street community together.”

Creating magic in the heart of Inverness

The project was masterminded by a local resident, as a way of bringing the community together.

Their efforts have not gone unnoticed, with countless people driving up and down the street each night.

Fellow resident Tracey Lowe described the buzz as “magical”.

Once again this year, her husband Kevin revived his role as Santa Claus for the switch-on.

House covered in multi-coloured lights.
Homes up and down the residential street have been covered in multi-coloured lights as part of the community display. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

She said: “The excitement and buzz around our street is truly magical. Everyone is always there for each other and helps out a lot together.

“My husband Kevin was very proud to be Santa. This year was made more special as Highland Mobility Shop in Eastgate lent us a disability scooter to help Santa on his way.

“Every year there is much more hype as we all add to our houses. Happiness all around.”

Annual Inverness Christmas lights switch-on always a hit

Richard Manson, 43, has synced his display with his neighbours, the Stuart family, to create one big display.

He praised their efforts, saying: “This year we thought we would get the same lights and we’ve got them all synced.

“A lot of the things you see, for instance, the arches, my neighbour made them all. He has put all the lights in individually himself.”

House with inflatable Gringe outside.
The display on Stornoway Drive has drawn the crowds. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

Richard, a designer of mechanical and electrical systems, said the annual switch-on proves to be a popular occasion each year, making it the ideal occasion to see faces old and new.

All residents are also asked to contribute a donation for the foodbank.

He added: “We start at one end of the street and walk down with our mulled wine.”

Conversation