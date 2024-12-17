Man accused of three-day stealing spree in Inverness

A 49-year-old man has been charged following a number of thefts across Inverness.

He was allegedly involved in a three-day stealing spree in four different areas of the Highland Capital between Tuesday, December 10 and Friday, December 13.

He was charged in connection with thefts in the Eastgate Shopping Centre, Bank Street, Union Street and Ness Walk.

The 49-year-old appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court on Monday, December 16.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 49-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a number of thefts which happened in the Eastgate, Bank Street, Union Street and Ness Walk areas of Inverness between Tuesday, 10 December, and Friday, 13 December, 2024.

“He was due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Monday, 16 December.”