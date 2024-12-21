Inverness hotel boss Donald Macdonald says there is ‘something far wrong’ with Highland Council as £150k flood scheme row intensifies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness hotel boss Donald Macdonald says there is ‘something far wrong’ with Highland Council as £150k flood scheme row intensifies

The long-running dispute centres on work at Mr MacDonald's Inverness home.

By John Ross
Donald Macdonald is in dispute with Highland Council
Hotel boss Donald Macdonald has criticised Highland Council for ignoring his long-running complaint over a flood scheme at his Inverness home.

Mr Macdonald revealed in September he plans to sue the council over the wrangle which he says has cost him nearly £150,000.

He says the proposed legal action is a last resort due to the council’s unwillingness to communicate on the issue.

What’s this dispute about?

The council started the flood relief scheme in 2009 near the home of Mr Macdonald and his wife Christine at Ness Side.

As part of the scheme a bund, or earth mound, was to create a barrier to stop water penetration.

However, Mr Macdonald, founder of Macdonald Hotels and Resorts, says it is defective.

The flood scheme was build at Mr and Mrs Macdonald’s house in Ness Side. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

He said that following floods, thousands of tons of stones and gravel accumulated in an area where there was once a pond.

It is claimed the council has been unwilling to clear the build-up.

Mr Macdonald says he has tried unsuccessfully to speak with three council chief executives, including the current boss Derek Brown.

In September the council said it was seeking to rearrange a meeting with Mr Macdonald “in the near future” to discuss outstanding matters.

But Mr Macdonald said there has still been no contact from the authority.

Donald Macdonald says problem is council responsibility

He said: “There is something far wrong within Highland Council, or any public institution, when the chief executive refuses to speak directly with the one of the biggest employers and rate payers within his region and prefers to spend public and charity money on a court process to solve a problem which is fairly and squarely the chief executive and his management team’s responsibility.”

Mr and Mrs Macdonald complained about the flood scheme at their home

Mr Macdonald has also made a complaint to Police Scotland over matters connected to the case and this is being assessed.

In addition, Macdonald Hotels claims the council has effectively boycotted the business.

A Freedom of Information (FoI) request it made showed the authority spent £476,000 on hotels between 2019-2024.

Only a very small amount was spent in a Macdonald Group venue.

A subsequent complaint was made to the Scottish Information Commissioner alleging some information was missing from the council response.

What is the council saying?

It is further claimed the council failed to respond to a Data Subject Access Request which allows an individual to find what personal data an organisation holds about them.

A complaint was lodged with the Information Commissioner’s Office.

A Highland Council spokeswoman said: “We do not comment on individual complaints.

“A number of hotels, including The Macdonald Hotels, have been used for events in the Highland area throughout 2024, including our housing summit in October.”

The council said previously there is “absolutely no basis“ to suggest it is engaged in any form of ‘boycott’.

