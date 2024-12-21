Highland League: EVERY game previewed as Brora Rangers recruit Gary Pullen ahead of facing Formartine United

Brora Rangers boss Steven Mackay believes they are building for the future after signing Gary Pullen from Wick Academy.

The midfielder has joined the Cattachs on a contract until the summer of 2027 ahead of today’s Breedon Highland League encounter against Formartine United at North Lodge Park.

Pullen, 20, joined Wick in the summer of 2023 from his hometown team Golspie Sutherland and Mackay believes he can have a bright future with Brora.

He said: “Gary has done well for Wick last season and this season. He’s local to the club being from Golspie and is a player we feel we can develop.

“Gary is very comfortable on the ball, he works hard and is aggressive when he needs to be.

“The model we’re going for with signing Gary and guys like Craig MacKenzie (21) and Connor Bunce (23) is to sign players who can be at Brora for a long time.

“We’re building for the future. We feel Gary can come in and continue to learn and develop with us.

“He gives us flexibility in midfield. He will be more of a defensive midfielder breaking up play, but equally he’s demonstrated at Wick that he can get forward and score goals.”

Brora are sitting four points behind league leaders Brechin City and if this afternoon’s game goes ahead, despite the strong wind that’s forecast, Mackay says they can’t afford more dropped points.

He added: “Every point is going to be crucial from now until the end of the season and we need to get something out of every game.

“We had a slip up against Clach last week and we can’t repeat that if we want to try to compete to win the league.”

Formartine look for it to be fourth time lucky

This is the fourth meeting of the clubs this season and Rhys Thomas hopes Formartine can come out on top this time after losing the three previous encounters.

The Pitmedden outfit lost 6-2 in the reverse league fixture at Dudgeon Park, having played almost all of the contest with 10 men. They were defeated 2-1 in the Scottish Cup and on penalties a fortnight ago in the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup after a 1-1 draw.

Defender Thomas, 22, said: “We’ve been 1-0 up in the last two games and haven’t managed to win.

“In the game a fortnight ago it was almost the last kick of the ball when they got their equaliser.

“Hopefully this time we can get over the line against Brora, I think we’ve been getting closer.

“We need to start picking up more points against the sides at the top end of the table.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, the strong winds that are forecast could disrupt the fixture card.

Deveronvale are due to face Wick Academy in a 1.30pm kick-off at Princess Royal Park. Tobias Davies-Browne returns the Banffers, but Sean McIntosh and player-manager Garry Wood are out.

The Scorries are deprived of the services of Owen Harrold, Owen Rendall, George Ewing, Callan Jessiman, Alan Hughes, Ross Gunn, Graeme Williamson and Robert McLean.

Buckie Thistle versus Huntly is a 2pm start at Victoria Park. Joe McCabe is back for the Jags, but Marcus Goodall and Fraser Robertson miss out. Jamie Michie and Fraser Hobday are still sidelined for the Black and Golds.

Keith are without Jake Stewart, Jamie Milne and Callum Robertson for their Kynoch Park clash with Rothes. The Speysiders are missing Liam McDade, Martin MacKinnon, Allen Mackenzie, Greg Morrison and Gregor MacDonald.

Forres Mechanics are missing Jack Grant, Liam Grant and Josh Taylor for the Mosset Park clash with Strathspey Thistle, who are without Paul Brindle and Scott Docherty.

Turriff United could hand a debut to 17-year-old midfielder Ellis Clark, who has joined on loan from Aberdeen, when they face Lossiemouth at Grant Park. Owen Kinsella and Kade Mahoney are out for Turra, while James Leslie could return for the Coasters.

Nairn County welcome back captain Fraser Dingwall for Banks o’ Dee’s visit to Station Park. Jevan Anderson, Hamish MacLeod and Mark Gilmour are missing for Dee.

Harry Nicolson, Josh Meekings, Allan MacPhee and Gavin Morrison are out for Clachnacuddin’s Grant Street Park encounter with Inverurie Locos. The Railwaymen are minus Greg Mitchell, Nathan Meres, Zane Laird, Cole Donaldson and Louis Amann.

Fraserburgh look to rise to Brechin challenge

Ross Aitken wants Fraserburgh to show they can still compete with the Breedon Highland League’s top sides when they face Brechin City.

The Broch travel to Glebe Park this afternoon for a 2pm kick-off. Although the Buchan club are unbeaten in 10 matches in all competitions, Aitken says they have been frustrated with their league form.

Fraserburgh have drawn eight of their 17 league games and are 10th in the table.

However, they do have a good record against Brechin, in eight meetings since the Hedgemen came into the Highland League the Broch have won five, drawn two and lost one.

Defender Aitken, who made his 100th Fraserburgh appearance last weekend, said: “We’ve got a good record against Brechin. But we haven’t been hitting the heights we’re capable of often enough this season.

“We’ll need to be at our best if we want to compete in games like this.

“In the league we’ve been frustrated because from our point of view we’ve dropped silly points from winning positions.

“We need to put on a strong performance against Brechin to show the management and the supporters that we are still capable of competing with the best teams in the league.”

Hedgemen look to kick on

Brechin’s Kevin McHattie is treating every game like a cup final in their pursuit of the Highland League title.

Having played half of their league matches this season the Hedgemen top the table with 44 points.

Defender McHattie said: “We know it will be a tough game against Fraserburgh, but it’s about doing the things we’ve been doing well this season.

“We need to treat every game like a cup final that we need to go out and win.

“The manager has instilled that, there’s a confidence in the team which I think has been evident this season and hopefully we can kick on again.

“If we can repeat the form of the first half of the season that would hopefully put us in a position to win the league.”