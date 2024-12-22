Highland League: Reaction to every game as Brora Rangers close the gap on leaders Brechin City

Steven Mackay saluted Brora Rangers’ grit after they defeated Formartine United with 10 men to reduce Brechin City’s lead at the top of the Breedon Highland League.

The Cattachs had Alex Cooper sent off in the 51st minute at North Lodge Park, but battled to a 1-0 win courtesy of substitute George Robesten’s goal.

This result – which was Brora’s first win at Pitmedden since October 2016 – combined with Brechin’s draw against Fraserburgh mean the Hedgemen are two points ahead of the Cattachs at the top of the table.

Both have 16 games left and manager Mackay said: “I’m really proud of how the boys performed. To a man we were outstanding, the conditions made it difficult to play much football, it was about winning second balls and putting it into good areas.

“We had the added challenge of going down to 10 men so we had to change the shape, dig in and work even harder.

“The boys did that and I’m really proud of them. It wasn’t our best footballing performance of the season, but in terms of grit, determination and desire it’s up there with anything we’ve produced.

“Sometimes football throws situations like that at you and it’s interesting to see how you react as a team. Everyone stood up to it and it’s a huge result.

“We said before the game that we had to win it, would it have been acceptable to draw? Potentially, but we were here to try to win the game.

“I’m thrilled we’ve been able to do that given the circumstances.

“We have some really technically gifted players, but talent isn’t enough, you need to be able to do the dirty side of the game and work hard. Everyone did it and really stuck in.”

First half action

Strong, gusting wind was a feature of this contest and although Brora had the breeze at their backs in the first period it was Formartine who created the better openings.

Michael Dangana teed up Julian Wade on the right side of the area, but he failed to hit the target.

The unmarked Johnny Crawford headed Tyler Mykyta’s corner from the left over from close range and goalkeeper Cammy Mackay blocked Dangana’s angled drive after Wade, Aaron Norris and Mykyta combined.

Brora had plenty of territory, but were limited to a brace of off target Ali Sutherland strikes from the edge of the box when it game to efforts at goal.

As the interval approached United claimed for a penalty when Tom Kelly felled Dangana, but referee Owen Lawrence awarded a free-kick a yard outside the area which came to nothing.

Cooper sees red

The Cattachs were reduced to 10 men early in the second half. Cooper had been cautioned in the 49th minute for a trip on Rhys Thomas and two minutes later a foul on Graeme Rodger led to a second yellow and a red card.

Soon after Mykyta shot narrowly wide from 20 yards, but even though they were at a numerical disadvantage Brora still carried a threat.

In the 69th minute Shane Sutherland burst into the box but his effort from 12 yards was well-held by goalkeeper Cameron Middleton low to his right.

A minute later Brora did make the breakthrough. Shane Sutherland flicked on Mackay’s goal-kick, Connor Bunce played a pass in behind and Robesten got away from Thomas before firing into the bottom left corner.

Formartine threw plenty at Brora in the closing stages. Substitute Robert Ward’s 30-yard free-kick clattered the left post and there were multiple goalmouth scrambles at corners, but the visitors stood firm.

Frustration for Formartine

United have now lost four times to Brora this term: 6-2 in the reverse league fixture after being reduced to 10 men in the first minute, 2-1 in the Scottish Cup and on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup.

Boss Stuart Anderson said: “It’s a frustrating one in the end. In the first half we were really good against a strong wind and we potentially could have had a couple of goals.

“For some reason both teams were better against the wind. We’re frustrated because they have gone down to 10 men then we’ve lost a goal from a goal-kick where they’ve won a flick and they’ve scored.

“Our centre-backs need to learn from that and it’s frustrating because I thought there were a lot of good individual performances, but it’s a frustrated changing room.

“We haven’t managed to get the results against Brora, but the last three games have been so close.”

Brechin City 1-1 Fraserburgh

Brechin City and Fraserburgh shared the spoils following a 1-1 draw in a thrilling and competitive encounter at Glebe Park.

A share of the points was probably a fair result as the game ebbed and flowed throughout the 90 minutes.

City opened the scoring 15 minutes into the second half when a Spencer Moreland corner was headed back across the face of the goal by Brad McKay into the path of Ewan Loudon whose looping header evaded Broch keeper Joe Barbour.

City had a further opportunity to increase their advantage just six minutes later when a Dayle Robertson pass saw substitute Cilian Sheridan have a clear run in on goal but he fired his shot just wide.

Brechin were to rue that missed opportunity five minutes from time when the visitors scored a dramatic equaliser when Kieran Simpson blasted home from a Ross Aitken cross.

The Brechin players were furious as they felt central defender McKay had been pushed just prior to the goal but referee Harry Bruce waved their protests aside.

Brechin boss Patrick Cregg said: “Before Fraserburgh scored their equaliser I felt we could have been 2-0, perhaps 3-0 ahead and we certainly created most of the chances over the course of the 90 minutes.

“Our performance was very good and it was unfortunate and disappointing we didn’t manage to secure all three points.

“It did look like a foul on Brad just prior to them scoring but I would need to see it again before coming to a conclusion.”

Broch manager Mark Cowie said: “It was a game of very few chances particularly in the first half.

“I felt we needed a bit more belief in our play and after we went behind that certainly occurred as sometimes happens in football when you need a jolt to get you going.

“I was disappointed with the goal we lost although Brechin will probably say much the same with our equaliser.

“A draw was probably a fair result as I didn’t think either team did enough to win it.

“It’s always a battle when we meet Brechin. We get a lot of flak for being physical but we can play as well as we showed today. Hopefully we can now kick on and get a few victories to push us up the table.”

Nairn County 1-4 Banks o’ Dee

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Josh Winton was pleased to stay in touch with the Breedon Highland League’s top two by beating Nairn County.

The Aberdeen outfit triumphed 4-1 at Station Park to sit seven points behind leaders Brechin City and five adrift of second-placed Brora Rangers.

Winton said: “We’re still in touch. We know we’re behind, but we want to stay as close to Brechin and Brora as we can.

“We’ve seen that teams will drop points, we just need to keep plugging away and see where we get to.

“We played with the wind in the first half and I thought we were worth our lead at half-time, in the second half we managed the game really well.”

Debutant can’t stop Dee

Nairn – who handed a debut to centre-back Brodie Watson following a loan spell at Inverness Athletic – threatened early on with Tyler Eadie and Ben Kelly forcing saves from goalkeeper Daniel Hoban.

Just shy of the mid-point of the first period Liam Duell dispatched Michael Philipson’s delivery from the right to put Dee ahead. Before the break Duell turned provider as Philipson’s first-time finish made it 2-0.

On 55 minutes Iain Vigurs teed up Kane Winton to find the bottom left corner after Nairn had been caught trying to play out from the back. Philipson completed the scoring after weaving in off the right flank on 77 minutes.

Wee County boss Ross Tokely said: “We gifted Banks o’ Dee easy goals which is disappointing. We started well, but if you don’t take your chances then Banks o’ Dee will be ruthless and punish you, which they did.

“There’s certainly some things for the lads to learn, but I thought Brodie was excellent on his Highland League debut, he’s a young lad who is willing to learn.”

Clachnacuddin 2-2 Inverurie Locos

Clachnacuddin are sitting fourth in the Breedon Highland League at Christmas after drawing 2-2 with Inverurie Locos at Grant Street Park.

Rorie Macleod headed home Craig Lawrie’s corner to give the Lilywhites a fifth minute lead, but Cole Anderson quickly restored parity by finishing from a Blair Smith cutback.

On 55 minutes the Railwaymen went ahead when referee Scott Leslie ruled that Anderson had been tripped and Paul Coutts converted the penalty which followed.

However, just after the hour mark 17-year-old Lawrie – who is the son of Clach legend and first-team coach Blair Lawrie – scored his first goal for the Inverness outfit with an inswinging, wind-assisted corner.

In the closing stages a free-kick from Clach sub Scott Davidson clipped the crossbar as it finished level. Although, both managers had differing views on the result and the penalty.

Clach boss Conor Gethins said: “I felt a draw was a fair result. I spoke to the referee after the game about the penalty and he said there was contact, but there was no contact.

“It was good for Craig to get his first goal. Craig’s a very good prospect, he’s not as quick as his dad, but his delivery from set pieces and open play is superb.

“Nobody would have expected us to be fourth at Christmas, but we’ve got a really good group of boys who work really hard for each other.

“It will be a big ask to finish in the top four, but wherever we finish it will be a good season for us.”

Inverurie are fifth in the table, two points behind Clach with a game in hand.

Manager Dean Donaldson said: “It was a stonewall penalty. From 10 minutes in until the end of the game I thought we played well.

“The energy was there, we played some good football and we showed a bit of character.

“We started slowly again which is disappointing and I can’t put my finger on why it’s happening.

“The equaliser was straight from a corner and we should deal with the ball before that. It was a sore one to concede because I felt we should have won the game.”

Lossiemouth 0-2 Turriff United

A Reece McKeown double was enough to earn Turriff United all three points in a 2-0 victory against Lossiemouth in horrendous conditions at Grant Park.

Turriff have now gone five matches unbeaten, whereas Lossie last won a match back in September.

United manager Warren Cummings said: “It keeps our run going. I thought it was a really good performance in tough conditions – we’re happy with the three points.

“I thought we controlled the game from start to finish. We created a lot of chances and could have ended up winning the game a lot more handsomely. It was a really professional, diligent, controlled performance.”

Despite the recent good form Cummings is not getting carried away and he added: “We are on a decent run, but that’s all it is. We’ve got to think about Keith for next week, that’s all we are focusing on.”

McKeown makes the difference

Turriff were gifted the opening goal in the fourth minute when McKeown pounced on a slack back pass to drill the ball past Lossie keeper Stuart Knight.

The Coasters reacted well and Ross Morrison came close with a snap-shot, while at the other end McKeown was not far away with an effort which flashed inches past the keeper’s right hand post.

A swirling wind and sodden underfoot conditions were not conducive to fast flowing football but both teams, to their credit, tried their best to entertain.

Turriff, with the elements in their favour at the start of the second half, started the strongly.

Some tricky footwork from Mackenzie Taylor saw him clean through on Knight but the keeper made a fine block.

Murray Cormack, who was a constant menace to the home defence, cut in from the right but his shot was smothered at the near post by Knight.

But the pressure paid off and the visitors doubled their lead in the 68th minute when Cormack cut the ball back for McKeown to sweep into the net.

Lossie to their credit kept plugging away but they nearest they came was an attempt from Ryan Matheson which cleared the crossbar.

Lossie manager Steve Porter said: “I thought we played some good football in difficult conditions, which was pleasing, but we still came away with a loss.

“It’s frustrating, but there are positives. The team are playing better and they look more competitive. But we missed opportunities to score goals and defensively we made a couple of errors and it cost us two goals.”

Buckie Thistle 1-0 Huntly

Aaron Nicolson made a dream Buckie Thistle debut with a late winner against Huntly in atrocious conditions at Victoria Park.

Nicolson signed for the Jags in midweek and came off the bench to sweep home Jack MacIver’s cutback to seal all three points for the home side.

Buckie boss Lewis Mackinnon said: “Credit to both sets of players, the officials, club staff and groundsman for getting the game on. I thought we handled ourselves really well against the wind in the first half.

“We were well on top in the second half and felt the goal was coming. It was a great move for the goal, a good ball in from Jack (MacIver) and a great finish from Aaron (Nicolson), delighted for him to get a goal on his debut.

“Everyone played their part. It was a good all-round team performance and everyone, including the subs, did their job well.”

A howling gale and driving rain made it difficult for both sides, Angus Grant missing the first real chance on 20 minutes when he shot tamely wide from Calum Brodie’s wind assisted goal kick.

Mark Ridgers made a good save from a blistering long-range drive from Ryan Sewell.

Andy MacAskill fired a decent effort just over the crossbar early in the second half, before Jack MacIver tested Brodie with a curling free kick from 22 yards.

Brodie was called upon again to tip wide a free kick swung in from MacAskill from just inside the Huntly half.

Jags won it late on when MacIver broke clear down the right flank, beat his man and cut the ball back for Nicolson to sweep home an excellent half volley from eight yards.

There was still time for substitute Joe McCabe to make a tremendous sliding block from an Adam Morris shot at the far post.

Huntly manager Colin Charlesworth described it as “the worst conditions I’ve seen in all of my 15 to 16 years in the Highland League.

“It’s not a game that people are going to remember or talk about, fair play to them for starting it, but the last 15 minutes of the first half was just mayhem.

“You get to half time though and it’s only fair that you try and run with it. I thought both sets of players were brave and battled away, I think a point would have been a fair result in the end.”

Forres Mechanics 3-3 Strathspey Thistle

Strathspey Thistle ended 2024 by picking up a point in a six-goal cracker against Forres Mechanics at Mosset Park.

The Jags battled back from behind twice to lead 3-2, but had to settle for a 3-3 against the Can-Cans in dire conditions.

Strathspey manager Ryan Esson said: “You’re happy with a point because we were away from home.

“But we missed two really good chances in the first half and should have scored right at the start of the second half.

“The goals we gave away were a bit sloppy, but it was a well-earned point.”

Forres opened the scoring inside four minutes when Calum Frame knocked down for Jordan Alonge to score from 10 yards.

The Cans should have doubled their lead 10 minutes later, but Calum Howarth knocked wide from a corner at the back post.

Strathspey immediately punished Forres when a great ball for Liam Shewan was finished off by a cracking strike in off the post from the former Rothes forward.

The visitors almost completely turned the game around two minutes later, but Josh Race’s audacious lob landed a yard wide of the post.

Chances were coming at both ends. Forres went back in front on 39 minutes – although the goalscorer remains up for debate. Kyle MacLeod will argue that his header from a corner was over the line, but Alonge hammered into an empty net to make sure.

Dylan Lawrence, returning to his former club, was causing issues for Mechanics and did well down the left for Strathspey’s second equaliser right on the stroke of half-time.

He outmuscled his man and played in Josh Race, who calmly slotted in for 2-2.

Lawrence was involved again as he played Alistair Nixon in two minutes later, but he was denied by a combination of Cans keeper Cammy Farquhar and the post.

Race missed a clear-cut chance to put the Jags ahead a minute into the second half – slotting wide when played through one-on-one.

They did take the lead on the hour mark, though, when trialist Sean Ellis headed in from a free-kick.

Forres found the day’s final equaliser on 69 minutes as a fine Liam Grant effort found the corner from 20 yards.

Forres boss Steven MacDonald said: “It’s hard to be critical of either of the two teams. They gave their all in very critical conditions.

“We didn’t do enough to deserve to win. A draw was a fair result.”

Deveronvale 4-1 Wick Academy

Deveronvale rounded off their fixtures for 2024 with what in the end was a resounding victory over visitors Wick on an afternoon when their new floodlights were in use for the first time.

Jamie Maclellan fired the home side into the lead with a fine finish after just five minutes but Wick hit back three minutes from the break when Jack Henry netted from 14 yards via the underside of the crossbar.

Two minutes into the second half Ben Hermiston restored Vale’s lead with a header before two goals in two minutes eased the home side to victory.

Dem Yunus found the target on the hour mark before Jack Mitchell lobbed keeper Lewis Gallagher from just outside the box.

Vale manager Garry Wood said: “From start to finish I thoroughly enjoyed watching the game with some of the football we played being first class. The only real disappointment was the goal we conceded.

“We should have scored a few more but overall our performance was excellent as the whole team combined to score good goals after we had a bit of a go at them at half time for being wasteful in front of goal.

“The lads took it on board in the second half and the boys can go and enjoy their Christmas night out.”

Wick manager Gary Manson paid credit to both sets of players for playing in the conditions.

He said: “It was a game that on an other day could have ended up 7-4 to them over the 90 minutes with us being unfortunate that the wind changed direction in the second half.

“We thought we should have had a foul during the build-up to their second goal but it wasn’t given.

“Our lads are still shivering in the dressing room. I am all for winter football but playing in that second half was crazy.

“There’s a bit of a difference in Vale this season and overall they deserved the victory.”

The match between Keith and Rothes was called off on Saturday morning after Kynoch Park failed a pitch inspection.