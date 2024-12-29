Family and friends asked to wear ‘bright and sparkly’ colours at funeral of Ashleigh Watson

Friends and family of Ashleigh Watson, who died following a collision in Inverness, are being invited to wear “bright and sparkly” colours to celebrate her life at her funeral.

The details of the service – released this weekend – honour the 31-year-old as “our little ray of sunshine”.

The devoted mother-of-two is also remembered as a “darling daughter”, a “loving niece” and a “loyal and cherished friend to so many”.

Tragically, Ashleigh was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision near Inshes on the A9 on Friday, December 20.

Her funeral will take place on Friday, January 10, at 3pm at the William T. Fraser & Son funeral home on Culduthel Road.

Living in Inshes, Ashleigh worked as a hairdresser at The Little Beauty Studio in Inverness.

‘We have lost our little ray of sunshine’

The funeral notice says: “Sadly on Friday 20th December 2024, we lost our little ray of sunshine, Ashleigh Anne Watson, 26 Birchwood Terrace, Inverness, aged 31 years.

“Hairdresser at the The Little Beauty Studio. Darling daughter to Alison and her partner Andy, most proud and adoring mum to Jayden and Liam, loving niece to Andrew, Olive, Wilma, Avril, John, George, Linda, Martyna and the late John, much-loved cousin, dear granddaughter, loyal and cherished friend to so many.

“Funeral service on Friday, January 10, 2025 at 3pm in the funeral home of William T Fraser and Son, Culduthel Road, Inverness. All welcome.”

The notice adds that “bright and sparkly colours” are encouraged.

“Donations in memory of Ashleigh for the Highland Hospice can be made at the service,” it continues.

“We are eternally grateful to the emergency services and the whole community for the kindness and overwhelming support.”

For those unable to attend, the service will stream live at www.williamtfraserandson.co.uk/live-stream

‘Our thoughts remain with Ashleigh’s family’

Police are continuing to investigate the fatal A9 crash, which involved a Citroen DS3 at around 1.30am on Friday December 20.

A 35-year-old man was also hospitalised with serious injuries.

Sergeant Neil MacDonald said: “Our thoughts remain with Ashleigh’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our investigation into the circumstances is ongoing and I urge anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has any information to contact us.

“Any drivers with dashcams who were on the road around the time of the crash are asked to review their footage and please let us know if it contains anything that may be relevant to our inquiries.”