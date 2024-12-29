Family and friends asked to wear ‘bright and sparkly’ colours at funeral of Ashleigh Watson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness

Family and friends asked to wear ‘bright and sparkly’ colours at funeral of Ashleigh Watson

Details of a service to celebrate the life of the Inverness hairdresser have been announced.

By Louise Glen
Friends and family of Ashleigh Watson, who died following a collision in Inverness, are being invited to wear “bright and sparkly” colours to celebrate her life at her funeral.

The details of the service – released this weekend – honour the 31-year-old as “our little ray of sunshine”.

The devoted mother-of-two is also remembered as a “darling daughter”, a “loving niece” and a “loyal and cherished friend to so many”.

Tragically, Ashleigh was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision near Inshes on the A9 on Friday, December 20.

Her funeral will take place on Friday, January 10, at 3pm at the William T. Fraser & Son funeral home on Culduthel Road.

Living in Inshes, Ashleigh worked as a hairdresser at The Little Beauty Studio in Inverness.

‘We have lost our little ray of sunshine’

Ashleigh Watson died in a car crash on the A9.
Ashleigh Watson, 31, died following a crash on December 20. Image: Facebook.

The funeral notice says: “Sadly on Friday 20th December 2024, we lost our little ray of sunshine, Ashleigh Anne Watson, 26 Birchwood Terrace, Inverness, aged 31 years.

“Hairdresser at the The Little Beauty Studio. Darling daughter to Alison and her partner Andy, most proud and adoring mum to Jayden and Liam, loving niece to Andrew, Olive, Wilma, Avril, John, George, Linda, Martyna and the late John, much-loved cousin, dear granddaughter, loyal and cherished friend to so many.

“Funeral service on Friday, January 10, 2025 at 3pm in the funeral home of William T Fraser and Son, Culduthel Road, Inverness. All welcome.”

The notice adds that “bright and sparkly colours” are encouraged.

“Donations in memory of Ashleigh for the Highland Hospice can be made at the service,” it continues.

“We are eternally grateful to the emergency services and the whole community for the kindness and overwhelming support.”

For those unable to attend, the service will stream live at www.williamtfraserandson.co.uk/live-stream

‘Our thoughts remain with Ashleigh’s family’

Police are continuing to investigate the fatal A9 crash, which involved a Citroen DS3 at around 1.30am on Friday December 20.

A 35-year-old man was also hospitalised with serious injuries.

Sergeant Neil MacDonald said: “Our thoughts remain with Ashleigh’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our investigation into the circumstances is ongoing and I urge anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has any information to contact us.

“Any drivers with dashcams who were on the road around the time of the crash are asked to review their footage and please let us know if it contains anything that may be relevant to our inquiries.”

 

 

