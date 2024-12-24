Heartbroken Inverness mum pays tribute to daughter after tragic death on the A9

The heartbroken mum of a woman who died in a crash on the A9 has paid tribute to her “ray of sunshine”.

Ashleigh Watson, 31, was tragically pronounced dead at the scene of the collision near Inshes last Friday.

Her devasted mother Alison Watson has described her daughter as a loving mum to her sons Jayden and Liam.

She also thanked family, friends and the emergency services for their support in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Several people have shared tributes to Ashleigh on social media following her death.

Speaking to the Inverness Courier, Alison said: “Family and friends have been fantastic as well as people reaching out.

Mum’s tribute to Ashleigh Watson

“Ashleigh was a ray of sunshine. She lit up the room when she came in.

“She was my sidekick and was so full of fun and so full of life.”

“She had the kindest heart and would do anything for anybody.”

Ashleigh lived in Inshes and worked as a hairdresser at The Little Beauty Studio in Inverness.

Her mum said she was “fantastic” at her job, and Ashleigh loved dancing and singing.

Alison added: “Every year for the past 31 years, Ashleigh has been with me at Christmas.

“We would always have Christmas together so the boys will have time with us this Christmas.

“We are going to try and get through it together but I cannot imagine what it will be like. I cannot imagine my world without her.”

Alison said: “Ashleigh loved spending time with her family and will be dearly missed by them all and my partner Andy who has been in her life from a young age.”

Police investigating crash

Police are continuing to investigate the fatal A9 crash, which involved Citroen DS3 at around 1.30am on Friday December 20.

A 35-year-old man was also in the vehicle and was hospitalised with serious injuries.

Sergeant Neil MacDonald said: “Our thoughts remain with Ashleigh’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our investigation into the circumstances is ongoing and I urge anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has any information to contact us.

“Any drivers with dashcam who were on the road around the time of the crash are asked to review their footage and please let us know if it contains anything that may be relevant to our inquiries.”