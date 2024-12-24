Heartbroken Inverness mum pays tribute to daughter after tragic death on the A9

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heartbroken Inverness mum pays tribute to daughter after tragic death on the A9

Mum-of-two Ashleigh Watson lost her life in a crash.

By Derry Alldritt
Alison and Ashleigh Watson. Image: Alison Watson/Facebook.
The heartbroken mum of a woman who died in a crash on the A9 has paid tribute to her “ray of sunshine”.

Ashleigh Watson, 31, was tragically pronounced dead at the scene of the collision near Inshes last Friday.

Her devasted mother Alison Watson has described her daughter as a loving mum to her sons Jayden and Liam.

Ashleigh Watson died in a car crash on the A9 on Friday. Image: Police Scotland.
She also thanked family, friends and the emergency services for their support in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Several people have shared tributes to Ashleigh on social media following her death.

Speaking to the Inverness Courier, Alison said: “Family and friends have been fantastic as well as people reaching out.

Mum’s tribute to Ashleigh Watson

“Ashleigh was a ray of sunshine. She lit up the room when she came in.

“She was my sidekick and was so full of fun and so full of life.”

“She had the kindest heart and would do anything for anybody.”

Ashleigh lived in Inshes and worked as a hairdresser at The Little Beauty Studio in Inverness.

Her mum said she was “fantastic” at her job, and Ashleigh loved dancing and singing.

Alison added: “Every year for the past 31 years, Ashleigh has been with me at Christmas.

“We would always have Christmas together so the boys will have time with us this Christmas.

“We are going to try and get through it together but I cannot imagine what it will be like. I cannot imagine my world without her.”

Alison said: “Ashleigh loved spending time with her family and will be dearly missed by them all and my partner Andy who has been in her life from a young age.”

Ashleigh Watson
The 31-year-old mum-of-two has been described as ‘full of fun and so full of life’. Image: Facebook.

Police investigating crash

Police are continuing to investigate the fatal A9 crash, which involved Citroen DS3 at around 1.30am on Friday December 20.

A 35-year-old man was also in the vehicle and was hospitalised with serious injuries.

Sergeant Neil MacDonald said: “Our thoughts remain with Ashleigh’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our investigation into the circumstances is ongoing and I urge anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has any information to contact us.

“Any drivers with dashcam who were on the road around the time of the crash are asked to review their footage and please let us know if it contains anything that may be relevant to our inquiries.”

