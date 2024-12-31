New Year’s Honours: Inverness firefighter awarded King’s Fire Service Medal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Year’s Honours: Inverness firefighter awarded King’s Fire Service Medal

Group Commander Karla Stevenson, from Beauly, has been recognised in the New Year's Honours.

By Michelle Henderson
Karla Stevenson stands with her hands behind her back in her black uniform in front of a grey wall with the fire service logo.
Image: The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service,

An Inverness firefighter has been awarded a King’s Fire Service Medal in recognition of her work to promote inclusivity and diversity.

Group Commander Karla Stevenson, from Beauly, is responsible for service delivery in the Highland Central area.

Throughout her career, she has been instrumental in establishing initiatives focused on inclusivity and diversity within the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

She set up a network for the LGBT community and has been involved in creating cultural standards for Scottish firefighters to maintain the service’s zero-tolerance approach to behaviours such as bullying and harassment.

Based at Highland LSO HQ in Inverness, Karla recently took on the role of family liaison officer to support a firefighter from Inverness who was diagnosed with a terminal illness.

She supported him and his family and received a Chief Officer Commendation Award in 2024 for her compassionate support.

Now, she is set to add another accolade to her mantel after being recognised in the New Year’s Honours list.

‘I’m extremely proud and humbled to accept this’

Speaking about the medal, she said: “I’m very overwhelmed to have been nominated for such a prestigious award and I’m extremely proud and humbled to accept this. To have my work recognised in this way is very much appreciated.

“There are so many individuals within the service that work tirelessly and have dedicated themselves to improve culture and inclusion for others, and each and every one deserves recognition.”

Karla Stevenson has been recognised for her work in the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. Image: Scottish Parliament.

Karla’s career in the fire service began back in 2000 after joining as an on call firefighter.

Based at Oban Fire Station, she became a full-time firefighter before transferring to Glasgow.

During her tenure there, she developed a partnership with both the Scottish Ambulance Service and Glasgow Caledonian University to enable trainee paramedics to perform placements in fire stations across the city.

To date, that partnership continues to grow.

Inverness firefighters overcame cancer to continue lifesaving work

Throughout her 24-year career, the now Group Commander has held many titles including the role of Station Commander in Glasgow and Isle of Skye District.

She has also been responsible for training firefighters at 61 fire stations across the Highlands.

However, Karla is no stranger to the challenges facing firefighters behind closed doors.

Six years ago, Karla had her own personal experience with cancer when she was diagnosed with bladder cancer.

She had an operation to remove her bladder and create a urostomy, and she returned to work six months later.

At that time Karla was 38 and mum to two-year-old daughter, Brèagha.

Karla says her work has been possible thanks to the support she’s had from both her family and her fellow colleagues.

She added: “I have been inspired and supported by so many people in the fire and rescue service community and I’d like to thank them as well as my wife Michelle for all their support and encouragement.”

As well as dedicating her life to the service, Karla has helped raise vital donations for the Fire Fighters Charity by completing 5k’s, 10k’s, half marathons and marathons.

Conversation