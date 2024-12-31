New Year’s Honours: Inverness firefighter awarded King’s Fire Service Medal

An Inverness firefighter has been awarded a King’s Fire Service Medal in recognition of her work to promote inclusivity and diversity.

Group Commander Karla Stevenson, from Beauly, is responsible for service delivery in the Highland Central area.

Throughout her career, she has been instrumental in establishing initiatives focused on inclusivity and diversity within the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

She set up a network for the LGBT community and has been involved in creating cultural standards for Scottish firefighters to maintain the service’s zero-tolerance approach to behaviours such as bullying and harassment.

Based at Highland LSO HQ in Inverness, Karla recently took on the role of family liaison officer to support a firefighter from Inverness who was diagnosed with a terminal illness.

She supported him and his family and received a Chief Officer Commendation Award in 2024 for her compassionate support.

Now, she is set to add another accolade to her mantel after being recognised in the New Year’s Honours list.

‘I’m extremely proud and humbled to accept this’

Speaking about the medal, she said: “I’m very overwhelmed to have been nominated for such a prestigious award and I’m extremely proud and humbled to accept this. To have my work recognised in this way is very much appreciated.

“There are so many individuals within the service that work tirelessly and have dedicated themselves to improve culture and inclusion for others, and each and every one deserves recognition.”

Karla’s career in the fire service began back in 2000 after joining as an on call firefighter.

Based at Oban Fire Station, she became a full-time firefighter before transferring to Glasgow.

During her tenure there, she developed a partnership with both the Scottish Ambulance Service and Glasgow Caledonian University to enable trainee paramedics to perform placements in fire stations across the city.

To date, that partnership continues to grow.

Inverness firefighters overcame cancer to continue lifesaving work

Throughout her 24-year career, the now Group Commander has held many titles including the role of Station Commander in Glasgow and Isle of Skye District.

She has also been responsible for training firefighters at 61 fire stations across the Highlands.

However, Karla is no stranger to the challenges facing firefighters behind closed doors.

Six years ago, Karla had her own personal experience with cancer when she was diagnosed with bladder cancer.

She had an operation to remove her bladder and create a urostomy, and she returned to work six months later.

At that time Karla was 38 and mum to two-year-old daughter, Brèagha.

Karla says her work has been possible thanks to the support she’s had from both her family and her fellow colleagues.

She added: “I have been inspired and supported by so many people in the fire and rescue service community and I’d like to thank them as well as my wife Michelle for all their support and encouragement.”

As well as dedicating her life to the service, Karla has helped raise vital donations for the Fire Fighters Charity by completing 5k’s, 10k’s, half marathons and marathons.