The Inverness hotel that hosts Traitors contestants for hit TV show

Cast members are taken on a 44-minute commute to the £70-per-night accommodation.

By Ena Saracevic
Contestants of the hit BBC show are transported to an Inverness hotel every night. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson. .
Hit TV show The Traitors is known for being set in a picturesque Highland castle, but despite the property having dozens of rooms, the contestants do not sleep there.

Throughout the series, the group is filmed in the beautiful Ardross Castle in Alness battling it out for their share of £120,000.

Both the Traitors and Faithfuls finish the day when the roundtable has come to an end and the clock chimes.

However, instead of sleeping in the castle, contestants are transported 40 miles away to the Courtyard by Mariott hotel next to Inverness Airport.

‘How glamorous – you come to Scotland and you stay in the Inverness Airport hotel’

In an interview with the Daily Beast, actor Alan Cumming, who hosts the US version of the show, revealed where the contestants stay.

He said: “None of us stayed in the castle.

“They [the contestants] all stayed in the airport hotel at Inverness Airport.

“How glamorous – you come to Scotland, and you stay in the Inverness Airport hotel.”

Alan Cumming hosts the US version of the show – also filmed in Ardross Castle. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

He added: “I stayed in a little house in Inverness.

“But I had a room in the castle where I would get made up and dressed.

“It had a huge bed in it.

“So I did actually sleep quite often, but not overnight.”

The production team ensures rooms of contestants are kept far away from each other to avoid them interacting when the cameras aren’t on.

Inverness Airport hotel room available for around £70 a night

The multi-million four-star Courtyard by Marriott hotel at Inverness Airport only opened its doors at the beginning of March 2020 before the onset of the pandemic forced it to close.

It consists of 130 rooms and a fitness centre, where a Standard King Room is currently available at around £70 per night.

A room at the Inverness Courtyard by Mariott hotel. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The Courtyard by Mariott also contains meeting and fitness facilities, as well as a bar and bistro.

Conversation