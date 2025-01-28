Lawmakers almost double Inverness child rapist’s sentence after overruling judge’s claim the victim ‘enjoyed’ it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lawmakers almost double Inverness child rapist’s sentence after overruling judge’s claim the victim ‘enjoyed’ it

Appeal judges said none of the schoolgirl's evidence supported claims she "participated willingly and enthusiastically" with football coach Lee Murray.

By Dale Haslam
Lee Murray has had his sentence almost doubled. Image: Facebook
An Inverness paedophile has had his jail sentence almost doubled after lawmakers overruled a judge’s view that his schoolgirl victim “enjoyed” the sexual experiences with him.

Lee Murray, 53, abused his role as a football coach to text a girl when she was 12 or 13 in 2019 – and then raped her when she was 15.

Lord Sandison jailed Murray for five years last September after a jury found him guilty of rape and three other sexual crimes.

But, in a rare move, the Crown appealed the length of the sentence, taking issue with the judge’s view that Murray’s victim “enjoyed” the sexual encounters with him.

‘This does not reflect what she said’

Three appeal judges considered the issue at the Appeals Court in Edinburgh and have now ruled that, in their view, Lord Sandison’s judgement was incorrect.

At the heart of the issue is how Lord Sandison concluded the victim “participated willingly and enthusiastically in [the sexual conduct] and had enjoyed it”.

The appeal judges decided Lord Sandison reached that view after reading a series of text messages between Murray and the victim.

But the girl sent those texts as a result of Murray’s grooming and she had given no evidence to the court to say she “enjoyed” the activities with Murray.

She had, in fact, given the court a statement outlining the negative impact Murray’s abuse had on her life.

In new court papers, the Lord Justice Clerk Lady Dorrian said: “By their verdict, the jury plainly accepted that consent had not been freely given (by the victim).

Lord Sandison claimed the victim “participated willingly and enthusiastically in [the sexual conduct] and had enjoyed it” Image supplied by Judiciary of Scotland

“Nevertheless, the judge…describes the victim as having ‘participated willingly and enthusiastically’ in the sexual conduct and had enjoyed it.

“This does not, it seems, reflect anything that was actually said by her in any part of her evidence.

“Instead, it reflects a conclusion drawn by the judge from the sexualised, and apparently encouraging, nature of certain messages sent by the victim in response to messages from Murray.”

The appeal judges also disagreed with two other parts of Lord Sandison’s original judgement.

The first was that Lord Sandison’s claim that Murray had not shown a pattern of grooming behaviour and the second was Lord Sandison’s claim that Murray wasn’t only attracted to children.

Lord Sandison said he “formed the impression” that Murray saw older female children as “a more receptive audience to his advances” than mature women “rather than because of any particular and specific sexual interest in children.”

Murray asked abuse prevention expert ‘what tricks’ abusers use

Lady Dorrian added: “The judge failed to recognise the pattern of grooming behaviour blatantly apparent from the evidence.

“The judge’s conclusion that Murray should not be seen as someone with a particular and specific sexual interest in children is insupportable on the evidence.

“He had been convicted of sex offences against two, completely unrelated, older children – one of whom he began grooming from the age of 12 or 13.”

Inverness football coach Lee Murray asked child abuse protection experts ‘how children fall’ for grooming. Supplied by Facebook

The papers also state that Murray was the football club’s chief welfare offer and had proactively contacted several child abuse prevention advisors to ask “how children fall for it” and “what sort of tricks” abusers use.

Murray’s defence lawyers did not offer any evidence to contest the Crown’s appeal.

‘Sentence was unduly lenient’

Concluding, Lady Dorrian said: “Had the judge taken appropriate account of all the factors which he should have, he ought to have imposed a significantly higher sentence.

“The sentence does not recognise the serious nature of the offending.

“It does not reflect the presence of significant degrees of manipulation and grooming.

“It was unduly lenient and a different sentence should have been passed.”

Lady Dorrian, the appeal court judge in the case, decided to almost double Murray’s sentence. Image supplied by Judiciary of Scotland

Lady Dorrian increased Murray’s sentence from five years to nine years with three ‘extension’ years.

Murray will serve those three extension years with a mix of prison and time of supervision in the community.

The trial at the High Court in Inverness heard how Murray – the head coach at Thistle Girls FC – took the teenage girl to locations in and around Inverness for sex in his car.

In one text to the girl, Murray wrote: “My wee girl you are so cute I can’t f***ing wait to see you babe.”

Snared by paedophile hunters

Cyber crimes investigators also recovered a number of photographs that Murray appeared to have sent.

They included one that showed Murray in a state of arousal and another where he was topless with his tongue out

Lee Murray has had his sentence increased after an appeal hearing. Image supplied by Police Scotland

The jury also heard from a paedophile hunting group who snared Murray while posing as a 14-year-old girl.

Murray, then 51, contacted a decoy profile on an app called Wink – and he believed he was talking to a 14-year-old named Scarlet.

In just three months in 2022, Murray and ‘Scarlet’ exchanged 6,000 messages.

Court papers said: “The messages progressed from reasonably platonic, to flirtatious, then sexually explicit.

“Murray began to ask “Scarlet” increasingly sexualised questions and to increase the sexual content of the messages.”

In one message, he wrote: “This is sex and if we get caught, I go to jail as you are 14.”

‘I told myself I shouldn’t be doing it’

The woman passed her dossier on to the head of her organisation and a “sting” was then arranged with the group in Glasgow.

They confronted Murray in the street before passing their evidence to police.

During the video – which was played for the jury – Murray told the volunteers: “I told myself I shouldn’t be doing it” and called his actions “disgusting”.

After the original sentencing hearing, Detective Inspector Craig Thomson said: “Lee Murray was in a position of trust in the community when he targeted his young victim and subjected her to horrific sexual abuse.

“I hope this outcome sends a clear message to perpetrators who prey on and abuse children that we will thoroughly investigate all reports and ensure you face justice.”

Lady Dorrian’s report included a statement from the victim on how Murray’s actions had affected her.

Victim ‘determined to move forward’

It read: “This crime has had a significant impact on my health and wellbeing.

“My schoolwork has been badly affected by this with periods where I have been really struggling to cope emotionally.

“This has resulted in low levels of concentration, inability to sleep, low mood, and anger.

“My recovery may take some time but I am determined to move forward with support from my family and friends.”