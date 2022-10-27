Moray Council urged to axe library fines to prevent ‘shaming’ users hit by cost-of-living crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Moray could become the latest council to axe library fines.

A total of 19 out of 32 local authorities have already dropped fines, including Shetland, Orkney, Western Isles, Highland, and Angus.

Their libraries have recorded an increase in returns as a result – with readers no longer put off about taking a book back, even if it is late.

UHI Moray library noted a 30% increase in book returns after fines were dropped in 2019.

Now Moray’s SNP group will move for the penalties to be axed from the region’s libraries too.

Councillor Jeremie Fernandes will table a motion at next Wednesday’s education, children and leisure and sports committee, seeking a report on the removal of library penalties.

Benefits the libraries and their readers

The Elgin North councillor said: “I’m a librarian myself by trade, library fines are an obstacle to people accessing resources and books.

“For people in lower income families it’s tricky for them to pay a fine just for returning a book a bit late.”

In 2018, a total of 436,000 library books, CDs and DVDs were found to be overdue in Scotland, some loans dating back to 1994.

That same year in Aberdeen, a book was returned 64 years after the due date.

Currently, the penalty for a late book return is 10p, but Mr Fernandes stressed that they are losing money from this set-up and people are less likely to return borrowed items.

“Due to the fear of the fine, people tend to avoid returning books because they’re scared of it,” he said.

“What’s the point of demanding a 10p fine if it means that a £12.99 book is never returned?

“Moray Public Library issue around 250,000 books every year, so all they need to do to make up for that loss is for the return rate to increase by 1%.

“The public libraries who have removed penalties have seen an increase in both new memberships and borrowing of physical items.”

‘Library penalties are morally wrong’

Mr Fernandes added that with the cost-of-living crisis, library fines should not be something else for people to worry about.

The UHI Moray librarian said: “It’s easy to understand: if you shame people, it drives them away and they just don’t come back or return their items

“During a cost-of-living crisis, when many people can’t afford to eat or heat their homes, it is not the job of libraries to penalise low-income patrons.

“Libraries should be a welcoming environment. They are an essential service for many where people can access culture, literature, and information for free at the point of need.

“That’s the core mission of libraries.”