Rural hospitals: Why is it so difficult to find staff for Fort William?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Rural hospitals: Why is it so difficult to find staff for Fort William?

By Charlotte Thomson
October 27, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: October 27, 2022, 12:27 pm
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 1st September '22 CR0037709 Belford HMike Hayward, Deputy Chief Officer NHS Highland Acute Services.
Mike Hayward, deputy chief officer NHS Highland acute services, highlights how the recruitment of staff is the biggest challenge for the hospital.

Staff working at The Belford Hospital in Fort William need to prepare for every eventuality with the population in the region almost tripling during the busy tourist season.

For each shift, there needs to be enough staff working on-site to take care of the patients and to continue delivering high levels of care. 

In the second part of our series on the rural general hospital, we find out why the difficulties of recruiting staff has become one of its biggest challenges. 

You can’t help but be impressed by the dramatic scenery when you visit Fort William, a bustling town based along the shores of Loch Linnhe.

It’s got so much to offer, particularly for outdoor enthusiasts.

But the hospital in the town is struggling to attract staff.

And Dr Brian Tregaskis, a consultant at the hospital, believes the on-call shifts are the main problem.

Consultants at the Belford can work one in four weekends a month and one in three weeknights.

“Nobody is going to do that anymore,” he explains.

Dr Brian Tregaskis believes incentive schemes could help rural hospitals attract more staff.
Dr Brian Tregaskis believes incentive schemes could help rural hospitals attract more staff.

Thirty years ago, when Brian first started working at the hospital, it was the “nature of the job” that you worked every second weekend. But times have changed.

“I didn’t find it particularly arduous because I was young and I had a young family,” he says. “You could bring a young family up in an area like this.

“You were home with them except for when you were at the hospital. But nowadays nobody is going to touch that with a barge pole.”

And due to staff shortages over the pandemic Brian, who is near retirement age, found himself working those “tiring” one-in-two weekend shifts yet again.

And there’s a shortage of accommodation…

Managers are now competing for staff with larger city hospitals where medics might only need to work one on-call shift a month.

“The smaller the place, the fewer people you have and the more frequently they have to contribute,” deputy medical director Dr Rob Cargill explains.

“I came from a hospital in the central belt just over a year ago and trying to sustain a rota of that frequency with that amount of people has not been attractive.”

Belford Hospital, Fort William.
Belford Hospital, Fort William.

The lack of accommodation also poses a problem and even staff recruited to work in senior roles find they can’t afford a home in the area.

Many properties in Lochaber have been turned into holiday homes. The housing crisis is so bad that key workers have even been forced to sleep in their vans.

Rural hospital staff: What could solve the problem?

Incentive schemes could be introduced for staff working in rural areas.

This could mean higher salaries, or extra time off.

In other countries, such as New Zealand, medical staff have been given additional allowances for working in rural areas.

Other incentives such as the opportunity of taking on a three-month sabbatical every five years also helped attract staff to rural jobs.

The Scottish Government approved a financial incentive for doctors working in island communities but it’s not available for rural staff on the mainland.

Dr Rob Cargill says the hospital struggles to get doctors competing on the same terms as city hospitals.
Dr Rob Cargill says the hospital struggles to get doctors competing on the same terms as city hospitals.

The Scottish Government says it recognises the problems hospitals in remote locations face and is currently working on a rural workforce recruitment strategy.

It’s hoped this will be developed and completed by the end of 2024.

A spokeswoman added that consultants working in the NHS in Scotland are the best paid in the UK with a basic salary at the top of the scale of over £121,000.

The British Medical Association highlights that there’s a shortage of senior doctors in Scotland.

Official stats show there are 436 vacancies for consultants across the country – about 7% of the senior doctor workforce.

A BMA Scotland spokeswoman said: “We need serious steps to be taken in Scotland to make working as a doctor an appealing career choice, and both government and employers need to show that staff are valued.

“That means a real focused drive on not only recruitment of new staff but also crucially retention of the current workforce – through improved work-life balance, and a concentrated effort on improving the mental and physical wellbeing of staff.”

Is NHS Highland concerned about relying on expensive locums?

The rural hospital could continue facing challenges recruiting for some time yet.

In the meantime, managers are faced with ensuring there’s enough staff to cover shifts through hiring locums.

Mike Hayward, NHS Highland’s deputy chief officer for acute services, describes it as a “necessary evil”.

“It’s me who has to sign off and agree those locums,” he said. “It pains me to do it but if I don’t then we don’t have doctors sometimes to cover the shifts.

“We’re not reckless; we are very innovative and we’re quite creative and we change rosters and rotas at the last minute.

“It’s not like we just throw money down the drain.”

Fort William, Loch Linnhe (left) with the village of Caol and then Loch Eil in the distance.
Fort William, Loch Linnhe, left, with the village of Caol and then Loch Eil in the distance. Picture by Sandy McCook

He stressed hospitals across the UK all need locum doctors and nurses to cover shifts and that he worked with agencies to keep the costs down.

“Sometimes there’s the view that we’re not actively recruiting and all we do is just pay people whatever they ask for,” he said.

“You can rest assured I have a lot of debate backwards and forwards with agencies when they’re asking me for silly money and I say no, unless we have absolutely nowhere else to go.”

Mike is keen to build a permanent team of staff at the rural hospital who all know each other to give them more stability.

“I need a happy team that are working together for the long term,” he said.

“I have no desire to run a hospital with the number of locums that we have and nor does anyone.”

In the final part of our series, we talk to the staff involved in the early stages of designing a new hospital for the town.

Auxiliary nurse Beth Shepton and staff nurse Damien Fletcher working in the Belford Hospital.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

The number of full-time equivalent qualified permanent GPs has dropped in the past seven years (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Face-to-face GP appointments higher than at start of pandemic
Mike Hayward, deputy chief officer NHS Highland acute services, highlights how the recruitment of staff is the biggest challenge for the hospital.
Take a look inside one of Scotland's busiest rural hospitals where the population almost…
Belford Hospital, Fort William
Here's how doctors and nurses are helping to design an 'amazing' new hospital fit…
There has been a decline in satisfaction with NHS mental health services, according to a regulator (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Drop in satisfaction with mental health services is ‘concerning’, says regulator
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Being around birds ‘linked to mental wellbeing boost’
Health experts have expressed concerns over worrying rise in liver cancer cases (Rui Vieira/PA)
Charity sounds alarm over ‘worrying rise’ in liver cancer
Cheryl Dean, 43, and her son Sam, 13 who are supporting the campaign to teach FAST in schools (Family handout/Cheryl Dean)
Charity launches campaign to raise awareness of stroke warning signs
Medics have raised concerns about the growing use of unregulated, over-the-counter blood tests (Simon Dawson/PA)
GPs sound the alarm over ‘over-the-counter, unregulated blood tests’
Chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency Dr Jenny Harries has urged parents to take up the offer of a flu spray for their children (PA)
Parents urged to take flu spray offer for children after warning from Australia
The Royal College of Nursing is currently balloting for strike action (Peter Byrne/PA)
Almost half of Scots have avoided seeking NHS treatment in past year – survey

Most Read

1
Mike Hayward, deputy chief officer NHS Highland acute services, highlights how the recruitment of staff is the biggest challenge for the hospital.
Man seen acting ‘suspiciously’ at time of deliberate fire in Elgin
2
Mike Hayward, deputy chief officer NHS Highland acute services, highlights how the recruitment of staff is the biggest challenge for the hospital.
Pastor tells Moray church ‘primary function’ of women is washing up, cooking and cleaning
3
Mike Hayward, deputy chief officer NHS Highland acute services, highlights how the recruitment of staff is the biggest challenge for the hospital.
Banks o’ Dee hammered with 24-POINT penalty as player registration issue sees them drop…
4
Mike Hayward, deputy chief officer NHS Highland acute services, highlights how the recruitment of staff is the biggest challenge for the hospital.
Aberdeen hotelier granted freedom of London
5
Mike Hayward, deputy chief officer NHS Highland acute services, highlights how the recruitment of staff is the biggest challenge for the hospital.
Aberdeen would have won the league title in 1991 if I hadn’t left, says…
6
Alexei from Stranger Things is coming to Aberdeen Comic Con.
Go upside down with Stranger Things star at Aberdeen Comic Con
7
Mike Hayward, deputy chief officer NHS Highland acute services, highlights how the recruitment of staff is the biggest challenge for the hospital.
Aberdeen waiters reveal their own customers from hell after James Corden shows how it’s…
8
Mike Hayward, deputy chief officer NHS Highland acute services, highlights how the recruitment of staff is the biggest challenge for the hospital.
Tenerife holidaymakers stranded as Tui flight to Aberdeen is cancelled – again
9
Mike Hayward, deputy chief officer NHS Highland acute services, highlights how the recruitment of staff is the biggest challenge for the hospital.
Stonehaven restaurant boss accused of threatening man with hammer
10
Mike Hayward, deputy chief officer NHS Highland acute services, highlights how the recruitment of staff is the biggest challenge for the hospital.
Aberdeen firm EBar smashes £1 million in sales and raises £844,000 from funders

More from Press and Journal

Mike Hayward, deputy chief officer NHS Highland acute services, highlights how the recruitment of staff is the biggest challenge for the hospital.
Shell confirms delay to Pierce North Sea project but first gas expected by year-end
Graphic of SLB Performance Centre
Oilfield services giant SLB to open ‘one-stop shop’ in Aberdeen
Cruden Bay
How a Cruden Bay farmer's wife welcomed enemy submariners with a cuppa in 1945
Mike Hayward, deputy chief officer NHS Highland acute services, highlights how the recruitment of staff is the biggest challenge for the hospital.
Meet the Aberdeen nail artist with over 52k followers on Instagram
Mike Hayward, deputy chief officer NHS Highland acute services, highlights how the recruitment of staff is the biggest challenge for the hospital.
The Liberty Kitchen: What dreams are made of
Orkney cruise
Orkney harbours records unexpected £400k windfall from cruise liner income
Mike Hayward, deputy chief officer NHS Highland acute services, highlights how the recruitment of staff is the biggest challenge for the hospital.
Donna McLean: Soup will always be a nourishing, comforting constant throughout life
Mike Hayward, deputy chief officer NHS Highland acute services, highlights how the recruitment of staff is the biggest challenge for the hospital.
Debra Radford: Black History Month is a good time to talk to children about…
Mike Hayward, deputy chief officer NHS Highland acute services, highlights how the recruitment of staff is the biggest challenge for the hospital.
Dad roamed streets with sledgehammer looking to smash heads of 'black drug dealers'
Mike Hayward, deputy chief officer NHS Highland acute services, highlights how the recruitment of staff is the biggest challenge for the hospital.
Chocoholics look away now: Inside the Alford chocolate shop with famous fans

Editor's Picks

Most Commented