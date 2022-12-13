‘It’s an opportunity for Moray’: Elgin’s leisure centre could get £18m extension

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new £18 million expansion to Moray Leisure Centre is being proposed.

The ageing building on Borough Briggs Road, Elgin is in a bad condition with estimated repairs exceeding £4 million.

Moray Leisure Limited runs the centre. They lease the building from Moray Council.

The charity is asking for £2 million in capital investment from the local authority to help fund the major refurbishment.

They are also seeking a £4 million loan.

If the extension goes ahead it would double the size of the facility.

However the local authority has to find £27 million in savings over the next two years.

They also have a maintenance bill of £13.48 million to bring the sport and leisure centres they run up to scratch.

There is only £9.07 million in the budget for repairs.

Members at a meeting this week will be asked to postpone all planned work on council sport and leisure facilities until after a review of the capital plan early next year.

£18m expansion plan

Moray Leisure gets around £500,000 per year from the local authority to help with operational costs.

That figure is expected to fall over the next few years to the point where the council will not provide funding.

In the financial year 2021-22 the centre turned over almost £2.26 million.

With demand outstripping capacity, the redevelopment could see income increase to the point money can go to the council to enhance other sport and leisure facilities.

Councillor for Fochabers Lhanbryde Marc Macrae is a member of the leisure centre’s board of directors.

He said: “It’s an old building, about 30 years old, and it’s seen much better days.

“Since coming out of the pandemic more people are wanting to keep themselves fit, and there’s much greater demand for these services especially the ice rink.

“After 2027 we could be in a position to return money back to the council and be able to build other council facilities.

“I hope other members see this is not just another thing for Elgin.

‘Opportunity for Moray’

“The benefits of such an extension is an opportunity for Moray.”

Alliance Leisure carried out a feasibility study for potential redevelopment.

The proposal includes a new gym to the rear of the building with the existing one converted into two fitness studios.

An extension to the ice rink will allow more people to use it.

Different ice is needed for different activities.

So increasing the size of the rink will allow skaters and curlers to practice at the same time.

There will be additional changing areas and modifications to existing fitness rooms and meeting spaces.

Plant equipment along with mechanical and electrical elements will be upgraded.

The reception area will be modernised and the café extended.

Fellow director and councillor for Speyside Glenlivet David Gordon is also backing the proposal.

He said: “I hope that the committee decides to give the go ahead for the expansion and renovation of Moray Leisure Centre.

“Moray Leisure have a very strong leadership bringing a wealth of experience and innovation.

“The proposed extensions – doubling in size of the facilities will increase membership dramatically. And provide excellent facilities for the people of Moray and those who travel to use it.

Moray Leisure Centre could double in size

“The current facility needs major work doing to it.

“The proposed business plan will save the council a huge amount of money in the long term.”

The leisure centre extension plan will be debated in private at the education, children’s and leisure services committee on Wednesday.

Discussions on postponing capital projects on council sport and leisure centres will be held in public session.