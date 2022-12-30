Gordon & MacPhail to transform their Elgin town centre shop into tourist attraction

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of Elgin town centre’s landmark buildings is to be transformed into a major visitor attraction.

Whisky specialists Gordon and MacPhail will undertake a multimillion-pound makeover of their South Street shop.

The transformation will create a unique whisky experience. It will incorporate displays, tasting rooms and a liquid library of some of the world’s rarest whiskies.

The local firm plans to transfer their shop to an outlet on the High Street, next to the entrance to the St Giles Centre during construction.

From local grocers to Elgin whisky experience

Director of Prestige Stephen Rankin believes the firm’s ability to adapt over the years has been key to its success.

He explained: “We have been here since 1895 and South Street is, and will remain, the spiritual home of Gordon & MacPhail.

“It’s a destination for many whisky aficionados from around the world.

“Our ability to adapt in changing times over more than a century has been a major factor in our success as a company.

“This substantial investment is another exciting step on our journey from a local grocer’s shop to internationally-renowned whisky experts and distillers.

“Grocers played a vital role in the development of the industry, using their skills for blending tea to produce blended whisky.

“Gordon & MacPhail took an alternative path and focused on single malts, developing their expertise in maturation.”

What are the plans for the Elgin whisky experience?

The work will take place throughout 2023 and involves improvements and repairs to the exterior of the building.

Internally there will be a complete refit of the ground and first floors. This, it is hoped, will transform the space into a must-visit destination for lovers of whisky.

Gordon & MacPhail took an advertisement in the local newspaper to announce the opening of their South Street shop in May 1895.

It has seen many changes over the years and originally housed the offices and boardroom for Gordon & MacPhail before they moved to larger premises, with warehousing, at Boroughbriggs Road.

Creating experiences key to breathe life into town centres

Mr Rankin added: “We see this as a major vote of confidence in Elgin.

“We believe the new whisky tourist attraction will bring people into the area. Creating experiences is a key element of any strategy to revitalise town centres.

“We also hope the relocation of our retail shop, which will open in the next few months, will give a boost to the High Street.”

The shop on South Street will close its doors on Hogmanay. This will give staff time to move the stock before work starts.

The click and collect service and online shop will continue.

All existing staff will be retained while the South Street shop is closed.

Got a story?

Do you have a Moray story that needs to be told, get in touch by emailing sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk or by calling 07813 400566.

Other stories you might be interested in: