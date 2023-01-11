‘The pandemic made me realise it was time for a change’: From cafe manager to bakery owner in Elgin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Covid pandemic made everyone rethink life.

For Hazel Robinson, it made her realise it was time to take the plunge to set up her own bakery in Elgin town centre.

For the last 12 years, she worked as a manager at Bijou Elgin before leaving in May 2022 to set up The Bake Project.

It started in her kitchen before she opened up for business in premises on Commerce Street last October after her business grew.

Hazel said: “I have been in hospitality for most of my life.

“At Bijou Elgin, as the manager I was doing all the baking, cooking and other things.

“The pandemic gave me a different perspective on things and made me realise it was time to make a change.

“It had always been at the back of my mind and I never seriously thought about it until we all went through the pandemic.

“Also you don’t actual need a crazy amount of money to set up a business.”

Mrs Robinson admits it was daunting at first setting up her first business in the current financial climate.

She added: “It terrified me for a while.

“However my hospitality experience has helped me a lot and I know the customer base in Elgin.

“I gradually started suppling a few places like coffee huts at first which made me realise there is a market for this type of thing.

“It is great being my own boss. At the end of the day it is my responsibility if I make any money.”

Premises for The Bake Project in Elgin

In October, she made the move to 26 Commerce Street.

The building was previously used as a salon.

Opening hours are Wednesday to Saturday from 10am to 3pm.

She added: “I needed bigger premises as my kitchen at home was too small to cope with the trade I was getting.

“I’m delighted with the support so far, it is much appreciated.

“I like the mix between the shop and supplying businesses with food.”

Here are some of the goodies on offer at The Bake Project:

Going forward she is positive about the future of Elgin.

Last month, we told how three businesses had moved into Elgin High Street units deserted by retail giants.

She added: “The big boys aren’t interested in Elgin, however you are seeing a lot of new independent businesses in the town.

“From my experience, I got some help through grants from the Business Gateway to help with the out costs.

“There are grants available, especially if you are setting up in the town centre.

“They are certainly encouraging people to set up local businesses.”

Wow wow wow…what an amazing first day!! Thank you so much to everyone who came in (and wiped us out of sausage rolls… Posted by The Bake Project on Saturday, 8 October 2022