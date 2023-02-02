Call to overturn decision on failed £18m funding bid to rejuvenate Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Call to overturn decision on failed £18m funding bid to rejuvenate Elgin

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
February 2, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 2, 2023, 7:43 am
A call is being made to overturn a decision not to fund £18m worth of redevelopment projects in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A call is being made to overturn a decision not to fund £18m worth of redevelopment projects in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Councillors will be asked to try and overturn a decision on a failed £18 million funding bid for Elgin.

Moray Council spent around £325,000 putting together an application to the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund.

The money was to be used to redevelop areas in Elgin.

But the bid was rejected.

Failed £18m bid

Now two SNP councillors want Secretary of State for Levelling Up Michael Gove to reverse that decision.

Member for Elgin South Graham Leadbitter is putting forward a notice of motion.

He wants a letter to go to Mr Gove expressing the council’s concern at the lack of funding, and also for the decision to be overturned.

Mr Leadbitter is seconded by Buckie councillor John Stuart.

Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter
Elgin South councillor Graham Leadbitter. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The move will be discussed at a meeting of the economic development and infrastructure committee next week.

The motion asks the committee to commend work put in by officers for the “strong and ambitious bid” to the second round of the Levelling Up Fund.

It also wants committee chairman Marc Macrae to write to Mr Gove expressing “dismay” at the decision and ask for it to be “reversed”.

The Westminster government gave around £125,000 towards the cost of preparing the bid.

Although design work compiled for the application will be used by the council to try and secure other funding, that money is not guaranteed.

Elgin rejuvenation

It means a delay to work on three projects in Elgin the £18 million was supposed to fund.

One was to tackle flooding at the auction mart and former sawmill site on Linkwood Road.

Disused buildings in the town centre were to be redeveloped for commercial and residential use.

And the third was to create an arts centre on South Street.

Around 40 jobs were expected to be created as part of the rejuvenation work.

The Future of Elgin

