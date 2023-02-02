Vandalism of Orkney’s public toilets costing the council thousands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The vandalism of Orkney’s public toilets is costing the council thousands, councillors have been told this week.

During a meeting of the council’s asset-management sub-committee this week, councillors viewed a report on recent maintenance costs for the upkeep of the local authority’s properties across the county.

Included were mentions of repairs to the toilets at St Magnus Lane, Kirkwall, and the ferry road public toilet, in Stromness.

These repairs cost just over £1,000 each.

Councillor Melissa Thomson said she knew the total cost of repairing vandalism at public toilets would be “an awful lot more.”

She asked if a total figure could be presented to councillors.

The council’s Head of Property, Asset Management and Facilities, Kenny MacPherson said officers would look into it.

He said: “We’ve had numerous cases of vandalism in Kirkwall, in particular.

“It’s been a challenge. There’s been an increase in anti-social behaviour across a number of locations.

“One of the main stories we’re seeing is vandalism at St Magnus Lane toilets. That led to us having to close the toilet.”

Last May, the council said the St Magnus Lane toilets had been vandalised at least 15 times over the year.

In one spree alone, all dispensers in the male and female toilets were kicked or ripped from the walls. A special lock to the accessible toilet was also broken.

In the past, Orkney council has said this puts a question mark on the future of the facility.

Mr MacPherson said: “We’ve tried to remove as much as we can that can be used in the vandalism. But that’s a difficult thing to do.

“It’s not a happy situation to be in.

“We’re looking at a number of different options around how we deal with the behaviour and respond and prevent as much as we can.”