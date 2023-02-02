Vandalism of Orkney’s public toilets costing the council thousands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Vandalism of Orkney’s public toilets costing the council thousands

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
February 2, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 2, 2023, 7:28 am
Orkney public toilets
Vandalism of the St Magnus Lane toilets has cost the council £1,015 since April.

The vandalism of Orkney’s public toilets is costing the council thousands, councillors have been told this week.

During a meeting of the council’s asset-management sub-committee this week, councillors viewed a report on recent maintenance costs for the upkeep of the local authority’s properties across the county.

Included were mentions of repairs to the toilets at St Magnus Lane, Kirkwall, and the ferry road public toilet, in Stromness.

These repairs cost just over £1,000 each.

Councillor Melissa Thomson said she knew the total cost of repairing vandalism at public toilets would be “an awful lot more.”

She asked if a total figure could be presented to councillors.

The council’s Head of Property, Asset Management and Facilities, Kenny MacPherson said officers would look into it.

He said: “We’ve had numerous cases of vandalism in Kirkwall, in particular.

“It’s been a challenge. There’s been an increase in anti-social behaviour across a number of locations.

“One of the main stories we’re seeing is vandalism at St Magnus Lane toilets. That led to us having to close the toilet.”

Vandalism of public toilets part of an overall rise in anti-social behaviour says Orkney Council

Last May, the council said the St Magnus Lane toilets had been vandalised at least 15 times over the year.

In one spree alone, all dispensers in the male and female toilets were kicked or ripped from the walls. A special lock to the accessible toilet was also broken.

In the past, Orkney council has said this puts a question mark on the future of the facility.

Mr MacPherson said: “We’ve tried to remove as much as we can that can be used in the vandalism. But that’s a difficult thing to do.

“It’s not a happy situation to be in.

“We’re looking at a number of different options around how we deal with the behaviour and respond and prevent as much as we can.”

