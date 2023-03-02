Coffee on the go: Could Starbucks in Elgin be moving into different premises?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Coffee on the go: Could Starbucks in Elgin be moving into different premises?

By Sean McAngus
March 2, 2023, 12:50 pm Updated: March 2, 2023, 3:34 pm
Starbucks could be moving to old Burton store in Elgin.
Starbucks could be moving to old Burton store in Elgin.

Starbucks in Elgin could be on the move.

Plans have been submitted to erect signs for the coffee chain outside the former Burton store.

The shop at 122 High Street was closed for good after owners Arcadia went into administration.

There were about six job losses from the Elgin store.

Former Burton store on Elgin High Street.

Why make the move?

Now, Starbucks is eyeing a move away from their current premises at 143 High Street in Elgin.

It is understood that Starbucks wants the move to improve the visibility of the cafe to shoppers walking by on Elgin High Street.

The coffee giants were approached for comment.

Sketch for Starbucks at former Burtons Store. Image: Moray Council

How many Starbucks are nearby?

The current Starbucks store is on the High Street.

Meanwhile, there is also a drive-thru Starbucks at Elgin Business Park.

The £12 million park is next to the A96 Aberdeen road on the eastern approach to the town.

Current Starbucks store on Elgin High Street.

Previous plans to breathe new life into Burtons

It is hoped the move would breathe new life into the empty unit.

This comes after previous attempts have failed.

Back in 2021, Welsh-based retailer Knightsbridge House Boutique earmarked this store to move into and advertised for staff.

However, the firm that sells “affordable ladies clothing sourced from all over the world” pulled the plug on the takeover.

Shoppers take advantage of the Boxing day sales at Elgin’s Burtons store in 2001. Image: Bobby Nelson

Meanwhile, last March, Sava Estates received planning permission to transform the retail shop into a restaurant.

But again, nothing happened.

Got a story?

Do you have a Moray story you want to share?

Get in touch by emailing sean.mcangus@pressandjournal.co.uk or calling 07813 400566.

The Future of Elgin

Editor's Picks

Most Commented