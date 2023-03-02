Coffee on the go: Could Starbucks in Elgin be moving into different premises?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Starbucks in Elgin could be on the move.

Plans have been submitted to erect signs for the coffee chain outside the former Burton store.

The shop at 122 High Street was closed for good after owners Arcadia went into administration.

There were about six job losses from the Elgin store.

Why make the move?

Now, Starbucks is eyeing a move away from their current premises at 143 High Street in Elgin.

It is understood that Starbucks wants the move to improve the visibility of the cafe to shoppers walking by on Elgin High Street.

The coffee giants were approached for comment.

How many Starbucks are nearby?

The current Starbucks store is on the High Street.

Meanwhile, there is also a drive-thru Starbucks at Elgin Business Park.

The £12 million park is next to the A96 Aberdeen road on the eastern approach to the town.

Previous plans to breathe new life into Burtons

It is hoped the move would breathe new life into the empty unit.

This comes after previous attempts have failed.

Back in 2021, Welsh-based retailer Knightsbridge House Boutique earmarked this store to move into and advertised for staff.

However, the firm that sells “affordable ladies clothing sourced from all over the world” pulled the plug on the takeover.

Meanwhile, last March, Sava Estates received planning permission to transform the retail shop into a restaurant.

But again, nothing happened.

