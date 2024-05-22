New takeaway plans for Elgin High Street site approved

The back of a former Elgin town centre bakery is moving a step closer to its new use.

The rear section of the building at 212 Elgin High Street was once home to Smillie The Baker.

It was used for deliveries of raw materials and packaging – but trading stopped in 2010.

Since then, the back premises have been under-utilised for storage.

The original shop, which faces Elgin High Street, has already been been converted and presently operates as a nail studio.

What were the plans to breathe new life into back of the former bakery?

Two years ago, plans to transform the storage section into a takeaway were refused planning permission.

Planning chiefs argued the proposal failed to comply with the local plan requirements.

Owners Jennifer and Neil Taylor of Sanus Moor Limited appealed the decision.

However, councillors voted 4-3 on the Moray Local Body Review to uphold the decision.

Plans revised for takeaway

In February we revealed plans had been resubmitted for the takeaway restaurant.

The floor plan has include changes like the position of the food preparation and store areas.

The type of food to be served in the takeaway is unknown at the moment. However, plans show what seems to be a pizza oven and kebab grill.

This new eating place will be accessed via a new door opening onto Batchen Lane.

The already-approved first floor flat directly above will be accessed from the High Street. There is an option for a second access directly from the takeaway, should the tenant of the the takeaway and flat be connected.

Agent Martin Archibald represented the pair.

He said it would be an “inexplicable use” of Moray Council’s powers if the plans were refused contrary to their aim to develop the town centre.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Taylor hoped this time the council will reconsider their objections.

Green light for the proposals

Now the proposals have been approved by planning chiefs.

According to officials, the noise and odour assessment demonstrated the new business can suitably mitigate odour and noise with residential properties nearby.

With no objections from Environmental Health.

The recommended conditions include limiting opening hours from 7am to 11pm from Mondays to Saturdays, and 11am to 10pm on Sundays.

Backing from Elgin business leader

Elgin BID’s manager Angela Norrie previously backed the plans.

She believed the transformation would have a positive impact on Elgin town centre.

She added: “This development has the potential to provide a valuable service to not just our residents but visitors too, enhancing the overall quality of life in Elgin.

“First and foremost, the proposed change of use represents a positive transformation for the property at 212 High Street.”

The new development is expected to generate more footfall and create new jobs.