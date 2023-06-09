SFA’s Ian Maxwell on the potential to release referee and VAR audio to give Scottish football fans clarity on decision-making

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

SFA’s Ian Maxwell on the potential to release referee and VAR audio to give Scottish football fans clarity on decision-making

The Scottish FA chief executive is to hold a meeting with Premiership clubs to review the addition of technology to assist with decision-making.

By Callum Law
VAR was introduced to Scottish football last year. Image: PA.
VAR was introduced to Scottish football last year. Image: PA.

Ian Maxwell says he would consider releasing audio from referees to help provide a better understanding of decisions made by VAR.

The Scottish FA chief executive is set to chair a meeting with Premiership clubs today to review how VAR has worked since being introduced in the top flight in October.

Maxwell and the SFA are keen for all of football’s stakeholders – from players and managers to supporters and media – to have a clearer understanding of the processes involved in reaching decisions.

As a result, Maxwell hasn’t ruled out doing something similar to England, where last month the Professional Game Match Officials Board (PGMOL) released audio from on-field and VAR officials to try to provide those watching with a better understanding.

Maxwell said: “We will consider everything. The PGMOL have employed a voice coach because the referees need to be aware that what they’re saying could be heard by the wider public.

“Scottish football fans have a specific mentality and how they (referees) talk to players would be analysed to the nth degree. I can see it happening.

“That doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t be doing it – we just need to be aware of that additional context behind it.

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell appreciates there are still things to be done that can improve VAR Image: SNS/

“They (England) are a lot further down the line because their officials have used VAR on the pitch for a long time. Our guys haven’t even used it for a season.

“If you think about the number of times over the last seven months a single referee has had it on the pitch or in the VAR room, it’s probably only just in double figures for each.

“There’s not a huge amount of experience. Everything is on the table. We are not saying we’re definitely not doing anything.

“We need to make sure the timing is right and the processes are right and that we don’t jump into things too early and cause more problems than they solve.”

Improvements can still be made in use of VAR in Scotland – Maxwell

Since VAR was introduced there have been plenty of controversial decisions that have been fiercely debated across Scottish football.

Maxwell believes the technology has been a success and has improved decision-making – but admits there is still more progress to be made.

He added: “We said to the clubs we would have an end-of-season meeting. I think it is right that we engage with clubs over the course of a season.

“They can give us some feedback, we can give them some feedback, they can see the stats that actually show we are getting a lot more decisions right.

“It is doing what it is supposed to do. There is still a bit of subjectivity and that’s okay.  It’s about clarity, transparency, knowledge and understanding and how do we increase them in all those areas across the game.

“Knowledge and understanding is a big point for me – (helping) media, fans, broadcasters to understand why the decisions are being made as they are and why it’s taking as long as it is.

Referee Steven McLean consults the VAR monitor during a game between Motherwell and Dundee United. Image: SNS.

“From a clarity and transparency point of view, we want to do as much as we can. We’re looking at ways so we can.

“There’s definitely work that’s ongoing. We want to see continual improvement. We want to see the time decisions make to come down, if they can.

“We want to see the number of decisions we are getting right increase. We want that to be as high as it can.

“There’s a realism that it’s never going to get to 100 per cent of every decision in every game because of the subjective element. But we want to see that continual improvement. And clubs and fans want to see that as well.

“We have had it for seven months. People have had it for seven years and are still getting as much wrong as we are. But we get that there is a piece of work to be done to improve.

“We want to keep continuing to improve, the referees want to keep continuing to improve, everybody does. The clubs want us to. So what are the next steps we take to make that happen.”

Challenge of communicating VAR deliberations to fans within stadiums

One thing many would like to see improve with VAR is the communication to those watching within stadiums about what is being checked.

Maxwell understands this, but says the infrastructure at individual stadiums is something for the clubs, rather than the SFA, to upgrade.

He said: “That’s a challenge and we’re looking at ways to improve the communication back to stadiums so that is going to spectators in the ground, or whether it’s going to media who can then relay that, and whether there are mechanisms we can put in place.

One issue Scotland has is that unlike England many stadiums don’t have big screens to communicate decisions to fans

“Infrastructure can be a challenge because not a lot of stadiums have big screens, so how do you relay that message once you’ve got it is a challenge? The tannoy announcer does some. We’ve used LED boards for some.

“Those are all a work in progress and we want everyone to be as informed as we can.

“But sometimes all you can say is that there’s a VAR check for handball and it can still take a minute or two. But the argument is that if you say it in the stadium then people know one way or another.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

