Decision on Elgin Town Hall transformation and work approved at town centre hotel

Planning chiefs have made their decision on Elgin Town Hall’s transformation.

The council’s transport department weigh in on Gordon MacPhail’s South Street building transformation.

The latest is also revealed on the makeover of a vacant Elgin High Street unit.

But first, we look at approved work at an Elgin town centre hotel.

APPROVED: Work at Elgin town centre hotel

More than 150 years ago, the Sunninghill Hotel on Hay Street was built by a retired merchant sea captain.

In 1979, Donald and Winnie Ross bought the building when it just had six letting rooms and primarily functioned as a pub.

They transformed it into the functioning 21st century hotel and restaurant which it is today.

The Sunninghill Hotel remains family run, with son Alastair joining his parents in the business alongside fellow director Jonathan Orr.

The building still contains the original 19th century grand Elgin family home.

Now the 27-room hotel’s owners have been given the go-ahead to make alterations to bedrooms.

According to an approved building warrant, the work could cost around £10,000.

Wittets Architects represented the hotel in the process.

APPROVED: Elgin Town Hall transformation

In September, we revealed how Historic Environmental Scotland requested for more time to respond to plans to redevelop the Elgin Town Hall.

Officials said they would reply by Monday, October 7.

Then we reported on how officials said the proposals do not raise historic environment issues of national significance which means they do not object.

However, they add that their decision not to object the plans should not be taken as their support.

Changes to the much-loved venue include audiences entering through a new extension to be built looking onto the Lossiemouth road.

The current entrance area will be converted into a bar with a new rehearsal space established on the A96 side of the building.

Planning chiefs have now approved listed building consent and planning permission for the transformation of the Elgin Town Hall.

Construction on the makeover is expected to begin early next year.

However, audiences won’t return to Elgin Town Hall until 2027.

SUBMITTED: Gordon and MacPhail’s South Street building transformation

In December 2022, we first exclusively revealed Gordon & MacPhail wanted to carry out a multimillion-pound makeover of their South Street shop.

It will incorporate displays, tasting rooms and a liquid library of some of the world’s rarest whiskies.

Around two years on, scaffolding is still up on the iconic building.

Whisky bosses previously hoped to reopen this year.

However, it looks unlikely at the moment.

In September, we revealed the whisky giants wanted to replace the sash and case timber windows and rainwater goods.

The conduits will channel rainwater from the roof of a building including gutters, downpipes, hopper heads and scuppers.

Council department weights on plans

The council’s transport department have raised concerns that the proposed flags at the new main entrance would be too close to the road.

They fear poles proposed immediately at a junction could potentially be hit by passing vehicles.

Transportation would not support the proposal as it may create unsafe conditions for road users.

However, they would accept the flag poles in their current position across the entrance if they are positioned with the bottom of the flag at least 6.1m above the road.

Alternatively, officials may approve the poles if relocated to a straight section at least 600mm from the carriageway edge, with reduced projection, and updated drawings provided.

SUBMITTED: Next steps for proposed transformation of vacant Elgin town centre shop

In October, we first revealed plans to transform the former antiques shop on Elgin High Street, which was most recently Wink and MacKenzie estate agents, into a new takeaway.

The proposals have attracted 21 objections.

Athmane Ziane is behind the plans to turn the estate agents into a takeaway.

Drawings show plans to install a doner kebab machine and pizza oven at 35 High Street.

The Press and Journal’s high street tracker reveals the unit is in sixth place in the table looking at the units that have been vacant the longest.

Now a building warrant has been lodged which reveals the work could cost around £10,000.

CM Design is representing him in the planning process.

Meanwhile, he is awaiting planning chiefs’ decision on proposed makeover itself.

