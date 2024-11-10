Decision on Elgin Town Hall transformation and work approved at town centre hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Decision on Elgin Town Hall transformation and work approved at town centre hotel

The latest Moray planning round-up is here.

By Sean McAngus
Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Grab a cuppa and enjoy this week’s read which is packed with interesting plans.

Planning chiefs have made their decision on Elgin Town Hall’s transformation.

The council’s transport department weigh in on Gordon MacPhail’s South Street building transformation.

The latest is also revealed on the makeover of a vacant Elgin High Street unit.

But first, we look at approved work at an Elgin town centre hotel.

APPROVED: Work at Elgin town centre hotel

Sunninghill Hotel pictured. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

More than 150 years ago, the Sunninghill Hotel on Hay Street was built by a retired merchant sea captain.

In 1979, Donald and Winnie Ross bought the building when it just had six letting rooms and primarily functioned as a pub.

Sunninghill Hotel directors Alastair Ross and Jonathan Orr. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

They transformed it into the functioning 21st century hotel and restaurant which it is today.

The Sunninghill Hotel remains family run, with son Alastair joining his parents in the business alongside fellow director Jonathan Orr.

The building still contains the original 19th century grand Elgin family home.

Inside the bar. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Now the 27-room hotel’s owners have been given the go-ahead to make alterations to bedrooms.

According to an approved building warrant, the work could cost around £10,000.

Wittets Architects represented the hotel in the process.

APPROVED: Elgin Town Hall transformation

Audiences will instead enter Elgin Town Hall through a new extension as part of the plans.

In September, we revealed how Historic Environmental Scotland requested for more time to respond to plans to redevelop the Elgin Town Hall.

Officials said they would reply by Monday, October 7.

Elgin Town Hall pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Then we reported on how officials said the proposals do not raise historic environment issues of national significance which means they do not object.

However, they add that their decision not to object the plans should not be taken as their support.

Drawing impressions.

Changes to the much-loved venue include audiences entering through a new extension to be built looking onto the Lossiemouth road.

The current entrance area will be converted into a bar with a new rehearsal space established on the A96 side of the building.

Planning chiefs have now approved listed building consent and planning permission for the transformation of the Elgin Town Hall.

Construction on the makeover is expected to begin early next year.

However, audiences won’t return to Elgin Town Hall until 2027.

Inside the new rehearsal space and smaller performance venue.

SUBMITTED: Gordon and MacPhail’s South Street building transformation

Gordon & MacPhail is transforming its building on Elgin’s South Street into a tourist attraction. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In December 2022, we first exclusively revealed Gordon & MacPhail wanted to carry out a multimillion-pound makeover of their South Street shop.

It will incorporate displays, tasting rooms and a liquid library of some of the world’s rarest whiskies.

Around two years on, scaffolding is still up on the iconic building.

Whisky bosses previously hoped to reopen this year.

However, it looks unlikely at the moment.

Our coverage as plans for the transformation of the South Street shop into whisky experience were revealed.

In September, we revealed the whisky giants wanted to replace the sash and case timber windows and rainwater goods.

The conduits will channel rainwater from the roof of a building including gutters, downpipes, hopper heads and scuppers.

Council department weights on plans

Another drawing.

The council’s transport department have raised concerns that the proposed flags at the new main entrance would be too close to the road.

They fear poles proposed immediately at a junction could potentially be hit by passing vehicles.

Transportation would not support the proposal as it may create unsafe conditions for road users.

However, they would accept the flag poles in their current position across the entrance if they are positioned with the bottom of the flag at least 6.1m above the road.

Alternatively, officials may approve the poles if relocated to a straight section at least 600mm from the carriageway edge, with reduced projection, and updated drawings provided.

SUBMITTED: Next steps for proposed transformation of vacant Elgin town centre shop

In October, we first revealed plans to transform the former antiques shop on Elgin High Street, which was most recently Wink and MacKenzie estate agents, into a new takeaway.

The proposals have attracted 21 objections.

Athmane Ziane is behind the plans to turn the estate agents into a takeaway.

Drawings show plans to install a doner kebab machine and pizza oven at 35 High Street.

The building earmarked for transformation.

The Press and Journal’s high street tracker reveals the unit is in sixth place in the table looking at the units that have been vacant the longest.

Now a building warrant has been lodged which reveals the work could cost around £10,000.

The unit was last home to Wink and MacKenzie.

CM Design is representing him in the planning process.

Meanwhile, he is awaiting planning chiefs’ decision on proposed makeover itself.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

