Burghead Free Church hall transformation, new life for Buckie foot clinic and industrial unit at Elgin Business Park

Welcome to our weekly update of planning applications reviewed by Moray Council.

Planning chiefs have approved proposals for Burghead Free Church to breathe new life into their hall.

They’re also given permission for an industrial unit at Elgin Business Park.

In Buckie, a foot clinic could be converted into a flat.

Let’s start with a high wall and fence proposed near an Elgin property.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

Submitted: New boundary wall and fence

Scott Mathieson wants to build a 1.8m high wall and fence to the western garden boundary of his Elgin property.

The work is proposed at 14 Turnberry Crescent.

This will replaced a previously constructed wall and fence which has recently been removed.

Submitted: From foot clinic to flat

A foot clinic could be transformed into a one bedroom flat.

The property at 2 Gordon Street is currently home to the Buckie Foot Clinic.

An application has been lodged by Frank Riddell to turn the building into a flat.

In a planning statement, he said: “The surrounding area to the property is all residential so this flat will fit in well with surrounding area.

“It will be less congregation in this area with only car space rather than multiple cars for staff and clients as a podiatry clinic and there is a large car park nearby.”

Podiatry still open for business

Buckie Foot Clinic, which is currently leasing the building, is still open for business.

In 2020, the business opened up in the seaside town.

Banff Chiropody and Podiatry’s owner Sasha Cameron set up the business as demand skyrocketed as the NHS focused on battling Covid.

At the time, she said: “We are seeing a greater number of people coming through our doors and we are happy to help as they aren’t able to get those type of NHS services currently during the pandemic.

“Our Banff clinic has been established for a year in a half and there was a real demand in Buckie so thought I would take the risk even during these uncertain times but it has had a good response so far.”

Approved: Major refurbishment of church hall

Burghead Free Church will build an extension and refurbish their church hall and kitchen.

The £300,000 worth project will preserve it for the next generation.

Their church hall badly needs to undergo a transformation. It is currently damp, inflexible and lacks storage and up-to-date catering facilities.

The renovations will bring key new facilities like a church office for staff and volunteers.

As well as upgraded toilets, a brand new kitchen and audio visual equipment.

‘Power of God’

Earlier this month, we told how the Burghead Free Church has bucked the doom and gloom trend.

Minister Peter Turnbull credited the church’s success to community engagement and the power of God.

He told us: “I think God has been at work here.

“The growth has been down to the power of God and community engagement.

“We have been active in starting groups and events in church and inviting people of different ages to church.

“It is great to see growth against a background of wider decline.”

Approved: Industrial unit at Elgin Business Park

Plans to build a new industrial unit at Elgin Business Park have been approved.

Site 14 was previously earmarked for a gin distillery which will not go ahead.

Instead, commercial developer Saltire Business Parks Limited has received an offer for the site from a local firm looking to grow.

This means a unit is still expected to be erected for another use there.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk