Burghead Free Church hall transformation, new life for Buckie foot clinic and industrial unit at Elgin Business Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Burghead Free Church hall transformation, new life for Buckie foot clinic and industrial unit at Elgin Business Park

Welcome to our weekly Moray planning roundup. Find out about the Burghead Free Church hall project, industrial unit at Elgin Business Park and new life for Buckie foot clinic.

By Sean McAngus
Plans to breathe new life into Burghead Free Church's hall have been given the green light. Image: Design team/ Jason Hedges
Plans to breathe new life into Burghead Free Church's hall have been given the green light. Image: Design team/ Jason Hedges

Welcome to our weekly update of planning applications reviewed by Moray Council.

Planning chiefs have approved proposals for Burghead Free Church to breathe new life into their hall.

They’re also given permission for an industrial unit at Elgin Business Park.

In Buckie, a foot clinic could be converted into a flat.

Let’s start with a high wall and fence proposed near an Elgin property.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

Submitted: New boundary wall and fence

Scott Mathieson wants to build a 1.8m high wall and fence to the western garden boundary of his Elgin property.

The work is proposed at 14 Turnberry Crescent.

This will replaced a previously constructed wall and fence which has recently been removed.

Turnberry Crescent in Elgin where the work is proposed.

Submitted: From foot clinic to flat

A foot clinic could be transformed into a one bedroom flat.

The property at 2 Gordon Street is currently home to the Buckie Foot Clinic.

An application has been lodged by Frank Riddell to turn the building into a flat.

In a planning statement, he said: “The surrounding area to the property is all residential so this flat will fit in well with surrounding area.

“It will be less congregation in this area with only car space rather than multiple cars for staff and clients as a podiatry clinic and there is a large car park nearby.”

Podiatry still open for business

Buckie Foot Clinic, which is currently leasing the building, is still open for business.

In 2020, the business opened up in the seaside town.

Banff Chiropody and Podiatry’s owner Sasha Cameron set up the business as demand skyrocketed as the NHS focused on battling Covid.

Clinic owner and podiatrist Sasha Cameron.

At the time, she said: “We are seeing a greater number of people coming through our doors and we are happy to help as they aren’t able to get those type of NHS services currently during the pandemic.

“Our Banff clinic has been established for a year in a half and there was a real demand in Buckie so thought I would take the risk even during these uncertain times but it has had a good response so far.”

Podiatrist Victoria Fox and Clinic owner and podiatrist Sasha Cameron .

Approved: Major refurbishment of  church hall

Burghead Free Church will build an extension and refurbish their church hall and kitchen.

The £300,000 worth project will preserve it for the next generation.

Their church hall badly needs to undergo a transformation. It is currently damp, inflexible and lacks storage and up-to-date catering facilities.

The renovations will bring key new facilities like a church office for staff and volunteers.

As well as upgraded toilets, a brand new kitchen and audio visual equipment.

 

Drawing impression of extension and refurbishment of church hall and kitchen at Burghead Free Church. Burghead Free Church.

‘Power of God’

Earlier this month, we told how the Burghead Free Church has bucked the doom and gloom trend.

Minister Peter Turnbull credited the church’s success to community engagement and the power of God.

Minister Peter Turnbull in the main church. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He told us: “I think God has been at work here.

“The growth has been down to the power of God and community engagement.

“We have been active in starting groups and events in church and inviting people of different ages to church.

“It is great to see growth against a background of wider decline.”

Approved: Industrial unit at Elgin Business Park

Plans to build a new industrial unit at Elgin Business Park have been approved.

Site 14 was previously earmarked for a gin distillery which will not go ahead.

Instead, commercial developer Saltire Business Parks Limited has received an offer for the site from a local firm looking to grow.

This means a unit is still expected to be erected for another use there.

Elgin Business Park is on the eastern outskirts of the town.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

All the latest planning news for Moray and the Highlands

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

Cullen Skink championship
Garlic and patience help create perfect bowl of Cullen Skink to win world championship…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a drugs kingpin and a toilet deviant
The Lecht's £520,000 snow factory was installed to guarantee skiing throughout the season. Image: The Lecht
Energy bills make snow machine too expensive for Lecht to keep slopes white to…
Susan Shand is growing frustrated with the waiting game surrounding her move into new home with her teenager daughter. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Keith mum with MS frustrated by delays in moving into accessible home
Pictures by JASON HEDGES Press & Journal, Food and Drink URN: CR0039238 Restaurant review: The Menu - Bootleggers Bar and Grill Images: Picture: Externals Thursday 03rd October 2022 - Pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The 5 best al fresco dining spots in Elgin and surrounding areas
The distillery plans that would have created seven new jobs aren't happening.
Elgin gin distillery and visitor centre plans stall after 'lack of support'
CR0041820 Kathryn Wylie. Pig killer Janusz Wadzinski is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court today. March 23rd 2023 Images by DC Thomson
Animal ban for farm worker who repeatedly ran over pig with quad bike
Stunning images of the Northern Lights over the Sound of Islay. Images: Billy Stitchell
Northern Lights transform the skies above the Highlands and Islands and Grampian
The A96 through Elgin is to be upgraded to appeal as an active travel route. Image: Google Maps.
Pavements to be widened to improve active travel along the A96 to begin in…
Last year’s Battle of the Badges winners, Team Police with Archie Mascots. Image: The Archie Foundation.
Archie Foundation on hunt for mascots ahead of 'biggest' football tournament yet

Most Read

1
Hayden Coulson signs for the Dons. MUST CREDIT Aberdeen FC.
Dons player Hayden Coulson in search for family’s dog after A92 crash near Muchalls
2
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Missing Highland survivalist Finn Creaney became a father for the second time two months after his disappearance, his heartbroken wife has revealed. Picture shows; Lucy, Luna and Finn Creaney. Highlands. Supplied by Creaney family Date; Unknown
Wife of Finn Creaney reveals the missing Highland survivalist became a father for the…
3
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while on drugs on three separate occasions. Image: Facebook.
Aberdeen man avoids prison after ‘shocking’ dangerous driving episode
4
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Brian McConnachie, left, and Liam McConnachie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Men rounded on relative’s attacker with baseball bat after ‘rage took over’
5
Martin Heaney outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Garage owner abducted and assaulted terrified customer who complained about faulty car
6
Bob Keiller has committed the next two years of his life, unpaid, to the task of regenerating Union Street. Image: Our Union Street
Why Bob Keiller could be the man to bring sparkle back to Union Street…
7
The incident took place at Soul on Union Street. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Man, 32, to appear in court following alleged Soul Bar attack in Aberdeen city…
8
Missing Finn Creaney (right) with dad Mark. Image: Creaney family
Finn Creaney’s father: ‘I’ve put my life on hold to search the Highland wilderness,…
9
It is understood the disturbance took place near Aberdeen bus station. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Man, 32, charged following disturbance in Aberdeen city centre
10
Susan Shand is growing frustrated with the waiting game surrounding her move into new home with her teenager daughter. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Keith mum with MS frustrated by delays in moving into accessible home

More from Press and Journal

The Well-Safe Defender in North Sea. Image: Well-Safe
‘Rebuilding confidence’: UK Gov expected to make windfall tax and CCS announcement in Aberdeen
Construction at the factory begins in April.
Vaderstad increases capacity with factory expansion
Bonnie and Carolyn Logan, Logan Ross and Dexter Logan with the champion and reserve winners. Image: MacGregor Photography
Sale leader at Clyde and Central calf show sells to Fort William
ABBA Inverness
Abba yourself a merry little Christmas! Bjorn Again announces festive Inverness show
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Culter's Ryan Smart celebrates his goal. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Junior football: Culter sit seven points clear at the Premier League summit
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Chris Sumner
Thief stole £25,000 worth of vehicles in three nights – blaming Covid lockdown
Rena Grant, from Maud, is one of the 24 models taking part in this year's Courage on the Catwalk. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Courage on the Catwalk model says life is about making memories after cancer diagnosis
To go with story by Keith Findlay. article for Your Money Picture shows; Gary Walker, managing director of Aberdeen-based Gary Walker Wealth Management. Aberdeen. Supplied by Gary Walker Date; 31/10/2019
Your Money: Give your children a head start this tax year-end
Caley Thistle's Lewis Hyde. Image: SNS
Lewis Hyde hopes Caley Thistle have kick-started play-off charge with win over Partick Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented