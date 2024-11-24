Latest revealed on business’s new home at Elgin Business Park and Moray Crematorium’s expansion plans

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Grab a cuppa and enjoy this week’s read which is full of interesting plans.

This week, planning chiefs approved Moray Crematorium’s expansion plans.

Meanwhile, the latest was revealed on a business building their new home at Elgin Business Park.

And a new veterinary practice could be be coming to Craigellachie.

But first, we look at work on a former Buckie church.

SUBMITTED: Work on former church

Earlier this month, we revealed how Joe Dawsons Funeral Home is in the process of revamping the former Church of Christ in Buckie.

Laura Wood and business partner William Paterson bought Joe Dawsons Funeral Home as a going concern a year and a half ago.

Laura previously told the Press and Journal: “It’s a small town and everybody knows what’s happening. We have had such good feedback that they are really chuffed.

“People are saying it’s nice to see the building being used again.”

Now a building warrant has been submitted for £10,000 worth of work on the former church at Cluny Terrace.

The work includes the construction of new entrances, a ramp, steps and alterations to the toilets.

Meanwhile the existing external stairs and doors will be removed and openings blocked up.

SUBMITTED: Craigellachie vet practice

Stacey Douglas wants to build her own veterinary practice on Dufftown Road in Craigellachie.

Stacey’s practice “The Craig Vets” will offer farm and equine support as well as small animal services.

Unlike any other practice in Moray, she will also be providing stabling.

Her clinic will offer an out of hours services.

Her plans have been seen as a positive for local pet owners as elsewhere there was a removal of out-of-hours care.

This meant pet owners would have to make the trip to Aberdeen or Inverness with their critically ill pets.

Already, nine letters of support have been lodged.

APPROVED: Next step for new home for industrial supplies firm

In April 2022, we reported on how MacGregor Industrial Supplies wanted to build a new branch at Elgin Business Park.

Later the same year, planning permission was approved for a new showroom, warehouse and workshop building at site 17 for MacGregor Industrial Supplies.

It will replace their existing Elgin Perimeter Road site.

New home at Elgin Business Park after seven-year search for bigger premises

The firm’s current Elgin Perimeter Road site opened in 2008 and serves a wide range of industries and customers across the north-east.

It is now over capacity.

Directors previously said bigger premises were needed as the firm has gone from scratch to a turnover in excess of £6m.

They say the new building will allow expansion and more customer and staff parking.

In September, we reported on how building papers reveal the development could cost around £6,792,500.

Now building standard officers have given the go-ahead for work to start.

APPROVED: Extension plans for Moray Crematorium

Last November, we revealed Moray Crematorium at Broadley had expansion plans.

The business just outside Buckie believed the changes would allow for an increased capacity for business growth.

They wanted to build a new single-storey, standalone building to become the office for administration staff.

Meanwhile, extending the current crematorium too.

Also a new filtration system will be installed at the site to meet upcoming legislation changes.

Now planning officials have approved owners Dignity Funerals’ plans.

WD Harley represented the business in the application.

