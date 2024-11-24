Latest revealed on business’s new home at Elgin Business Park and Moray Crematorium’s expansion plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Latest revealed on business’s new home at Elgin Business Park and Moray Crematorium’s expansion plans

The latest Moray planning round-up is here.

By Sean McAngus
Elgin Business Park.
Elgin Business Park.

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Grab a cuppa and enjoy this week’s read which is full of interesting plans.

This week, planning chiefs approved Moray Crematorium’s expansion plans.

Meanwhile, the latest was revealed on a business building their new home at Elgin Business Park.

And a new veterinary practice could be be coming to Craigellachie.

But first, we look at work on a former Buckie church.

SUBMITTED: Work on former church

Former Church of Christ building, Buckie.

Earlier this month, we revealed how Joe Dawsons Funeral Home is in the process of revamping the former Church of Christ in Buckie.

Laura Wood and business partner William Paterson bought Joe Dawsons Funeral Home as a going concern a year and a half ago.

Laura previously told the Press and Journal: “It’s a small town and everybody knows what’s happening. We have had such good feedback that they are really chuffed.

“People are saying it’s nice to see the building being used again.”

Former Church of Christ building, Buckie.

Now a building warrant has been submitted for £10,000 worth of work on the former church at Cluny Terrace.

The work includes the construction of new entrances, a ramp, steps and alterations to the toilets.

Meanwhile the existing external stairs and doors will be removed and openings blocked up.

SUBMITTED: Craigellachie vet practice

Drawing impression of vet practice. Image:  S Reid Design

Stacey Douglas wants to build her own veterinary practice on Dufftown Road in Craigellachie.

Stacey’s practice  “The Craig Vets” will offer farm and equine support as well as small animal services.

Unlike any other practice in Moray, she will also be providing stabling.

Stacey is looking forward to opening the new practice. Image: Stacey Douglas.

Her clinic will offer an out of hours services.

Her plans have been seen as a positive for local pet owners as elsewhere there was a removal of out-of-hours care.

This meant pet owners would have to make the trip to Aberdeen or Inverness with their critically ill pets.

Already, nine letters of support have been lodged.

APPROVED: Next step for new home for industrial supplies firm

The site at the Elgin Business Park where the new building will go.

In April 2022, we reported on how MacGregor Industrial Supplies wanted to build a new branch at Elgin Business Park.

Later the same year, planning permission was approved for a new showroom, warehouse and workshop building at site 17 for MacGregor Industrial Supplies.

It will replace their existing Elgin Perimeter Road site.

What the showroom warehouse and workshop could look like at Elgin Business Park.

New home at Elgin Business Park after seven-year search for bigger premises

Current Elgin store for MacGregor Industrial Supplies. Image: Google Maps.

The firm’s current Elgin Perimeter Road site opened in 2008 and serves a wide range of industries and customers across the north-east.

It is now over capacity.

Directors previously said bigger premises were needed as the firm has gone from scratch to a turnover in excess of £6m.

They say the new building will allow expansion and more customer and staff parking.

In September, we reported on how building papers reveal the development could cost around £6,792,500.

Now building standard officers have given the go-ahead for work to start.

APPROVED: Extension plans for Moray Crematorium

Moray Crematorium.  Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Last November, we revealed Moray Crematorium at Broadley had expansion plans.

The business just outside Buckie believed the changes would allow for an increased capacity for business growth.

Moray Crematorium near Buckie, Moray.

They wanted to build a new single-storey, standalone building to become the office for administration staff.

Meanwhile, extending the current crematorium too.

Also a new filtration system will be installed at the site to meet upcoming legislation changes.

Now planning officials have approved owners Dignity Funerals’ plans.

WD Harley represented the business in the application.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

Conversation