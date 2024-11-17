Did parking row over Elgin mosque affect planners’ decision?

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Planning chiefs have made their decision on Elgin mosque’s expansion plans.

A hotel in Tomintoul wants to breathe new life into their hotel function hall.

And work on glasshouse near Glen Grant Distillery’s garden is approved.

But first, we look at dramatic changes to a vacant church being given the go-ahead.

APPROVED: Transformation of church

Last September, Findochty Methodist Church shut its doors after 107 years of serving the community.

Earlier this year, Planning Ahead revealed that Jean Stalker wanted to turn the closed church into two homes.

Planning permission has already been approved to give the church on Seaview Road a new lease of life.

Other work includes a new pedestrian access gate to the south boundary wall.

Now a building warrant has been approved for the makeover to get underway.

One local previously described the plans as “very sympathetic” to the area and “much better” than leaving the building to rot.

According to the warrant, the transformation could cost around £300,000.

David Dittman represented Mrs Stalker in the planning process.

APPROVED: Elgin mosque’s expansion plans

Earlier this year, Jamia Islamic Centre Trust Fund resubmitted plans to upgrade their Elgin mosque to meet modern needs.

In May 2020, their proposals were first revealed to improve the mosque at 78 South Street.

What were the concerns?

We previously reported on how some neighbours had raised concerns over increased parking issues on Gordon Street.

Three objections were lodged.

One neighbour criticised some worshippers for abandoning their cars in “extremely inconvenient” spots, making access to Gordon Street dangerous and difficult for other traffic and pedestrians.

Another said they had problems entering or exiting their driveway.

Planning officials reveal decision

Planning chiefs have approved the expansion proposals.

The ground floor will include male and female toilets, a kitchen, office, rest room and prayer room.

Meanwhile, the first floor will have have a prayer room as well.

There will be more open areas to allow a greater number of people to attend prayers.

Individual drivers are responsible for their own lawful parking.” Moray Council officials

The council also responded to parking concerns.

They wrote: “Lawful parking is the individual responsibility of each individual driver, and any unlawful parking would be a police matter not a planning matter.

“If there are current examples of unlawful parking this would be a matter for the contributors to pursue separately through the appropriate channels.”

The transport team says the proposals meets the council’s town centre zero parking provision aspect of the Parking Standards.

Therefore, there is no requirement to provide off street parking as there is parking in the town centre.

Plans Plus is representing the applicant.

History of the Elgin mosque

In 2014, Moray Council sold the property to the Jamia Islamic Centre Trust Fund for £195,000.

The following year, planning permission was given to transform the former social work offices into a mosque.

At the time. it became the most northerly mosque in the whole of the UK.

Muslims had previously rented out Bishopmill Hall for Friday afternoon prayers until the mosque opened.

SUBMITTED: Hotel’s plan to create new use for function hall

The Hotel Square’s function hall in Tomintoul could be transformed into a micro distillery.

This hotel currently offers luxury accommodation overlooking the village’s square.

It has 14 guest rooms.

Floor plans shows the makeover will include a production area and a store.

London registered firm United Kingdom Distilleries Limited is behind the plans.

According to Companies House, the company works in wholesaling of alcoholic beverages, real estate and distilling.

Grant And Geoghegan Limited is representing the business in the planning process.

APPROVED: Work on glasshouse near Glen Grant Distillery’s garden

In January we first reported on plans to build a glasshouse just outside the Victorian Garden at the Glen Grant Distillery in Rothes.

Planning permission has already been granted for the Victorian-style structure which will be able to host up to 25 people within a lush green environment of exotic plants.

This space will support catering for day to day visitors and marketing events for the Campari Group.

It will continue the tradition of glasshouses and greenhouses within the distillery gardens dating back to the 1830’s.

The building takes inspiration from the glasshouse which was attached to the now demolished Glen Grant House.

The former site of the house is now occupied by the car park and woodland.

All glasshouses at the distillery were removed in 1960s.

Now building standard officials have approved a building warrant for below ground drainage for the new glasshouse.

The Italian drinks industry company is carrying out major work in efforts to create a “premium international visitor attraction”.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

