End of an era: Work starts to demolish former Buckie police station a decade after officers moved out

Demolition work has started at a former Buckie police station.

In 2013, the station on South West Street was closed as officers moved into new premises at East Cathcart Street.

At the time, the force wanted to strengthen its presence in the community. Politicians said the move would stand officers in good stead for the launch of Scotland’s single force.

Since then, it has lain empty.

When in operation, the building’s ground floor had a reception office, ten offices, six cells, toilets and locker room with toilets.

Meanwhile, the first floor had a locker room and staffroom with kitchenette.

Work under way to knock down police station

Now 10 years later, work on knocking down the old Buckie police station has started.

Milne Property Developments Limited is behind plans to give new life to the site of the former police station.

Elgin-based contractor Billy Miller has been hired to clear the site.

Director Charles Milne has revealed what the firm want to do.

He told the Press and Journal: “We bought the site four months ago.”

“We are hoping to get the demolition work completed before the end of the school’s summer holidays.

“We want to build six bungalows on the site.

“Obviously, we still have to go through the planning process with our plans for the former police station site before it happens.

“I’m sure neighbours to the site will be pleased to see it cleared and new life given to it.”

‘Good to see the site being cleared’

Councillor Sonya Warren welcomed the start of the demolition.

She said: “It is good to see the site of this derelict building being cleared.

“There has been concerns for a while about young kids hanging around it and vandalism at the building.”

Corner stones and features stones from the site will be kept for future use and a quantity of sandstone will be tumbled and used at another Buckie Development.

The rubble will be crushed and used to upfill the Millbank site.