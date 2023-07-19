End of an era: Work starts to demolish former Buckie police station a decade after officers moved out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

End of an era: Work starts to demolish former Buckie police station a decade after officers moved out

In 2013, the police moved out and into new premises before the launch of Police Scotland.

By Sean McAngus
Work has started to demolish the old Buckie police station. Image: Ruth Keddie
Work has started to demolish the old Buckie police station. Image: Ruth Keddie

Demolition work has started at a former Buckie police station.

In 2013, the station on South West Street was closed as officers moved into new premises at East Cathcart Street.

At the time, the force wanted to strengthen its presence in the community. Politicians said the move would stand officers in good stead for the launch of Scotland’s single force.

In 2013, police moved into new premises. Image:DC Thomson/ Design team

Since then, it has lain empty.

When in operation, the building’s ground floor had a reception office, ten offices, six cells, toilets and locker room with toilets.

Meanwhile, the first floor had a locker room and staffroom with kitchenette.

The former Buckie police station. Image: Google

Work under way to knock down police station

Now 10 years later, work on knocking down the old Buckie police station has started.

Milne Property Developments Limited is behind plans to give new life to the site of the former police station.

Elgin-based contractor Billy Miller has been hired to clear the site.

Work has started to demolish the old Buckie police station. Image: Ruth Keddie

Director Charles Milne has revealed what the firm want to do.

He told the Press and Journal: “We bought the site four months ago.”

“We are hoping to get the demolition work completed before the end of the school’s summer holidays.

“We want to build six bungalows on the site.

“Obviously, we still have to go through the planning process with our plans for the former police station site before it happens.

“I’m sure neighbours to the site will be pleased to see it cleared and new life given to it.”

Charles Milne, picture by Jason Hedges

‘Good to see the site being cleared’

Work has started to demolish the old Buckie police station. Image: Ruth Keddie

Councillor Sonya Warren welcomed the start of the demolition.

She said: “It is good to see the site of this derelict building being cleared.

“There has been concerns for a while about young kids hanging around it and vandalism at the building.”

Corner stones and features stones from the site will be kept for future use and a quantity of sandstone will be tumbled and used at another Buckie Development.

The rubble will be crushed and used to upfill the Millbank site.

All the latest Moray planning news

More from Moray

Chivas Bros' engineering team at Glentauchers Distillery on Speyside: l-r Neil Fraser, Ewen Fraser, Trevor Buckley, Anna Pilkington, Fenton Perrie and Darren Main.
Whisky-maker Chivas lets rivals in on carbon-busting secrets
Local wrestler Meyhem Brooks will represent his hometown when he enters the ring at Elgin Town Hall next week. Image: World Wide Wrestling League.
Moray wrestler to take centre stage as Elgin gets ready to rumble
Enjoying her time with Bobo the bereavement support dog is eight-year-old Emily Redmond. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Paws for comfort: Meet Bobo - Buckie's new therapy dog
Exterior view of Forres Academy.
Work on new outdoor gym at Forres Academy due to start next month
Nikita Naumov, principal double bassist of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra is looking forward to performing in Elgin and Forfar. Image: Supplied by Scottish Chamber Orchestra
Scottish Chamber Orchestra will bring high notes of Summer In Italy to Elgin
Leslie Castle, near Insch.
Scottish Thistle Awards: All the north and north-east round finalists
A96 Findhorn Bridge
A96 Findhorn Bridge closed due to concern for a person
Elgin showbiz agent Albert Bonici used to have an office into this building.
Rock 'n roll renovation: New life for former office of the man who brought…
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Missing Buckie teenager last seen in Aberdeen found 'safe and well'
Exterior view of Scribbles on Elgin High Street.
'You were not robbed': Elgin restaurant Scribbles hits back at review from YouTubers