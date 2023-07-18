Moray wrestler to take centre stage as Elgin gets ready to rumble

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Moray wrestler to take centre stage as Elgin gets ready to rumble

Moray wrestler Meyhem Brooks will represent his hometown when he enters the ring next week.

By Michelle Henderson
Local wrestler Meyhem Brooks will represent his hometown when he enters the ring at Elgin Town Hall next week. Image: World Wide Wrestling League.
Wrestlers are setting their sights on Elgin for an unmissable night of entertainment.

World Wide Wrestling League (W3L)  is returning to the Moray town later this month to host a Live American Style Wrestling event.

Wrestling Showdown will kick off at Elgin Town Hall on Thursday, July 27.

Organisers are promising lights, cameras and plenty of action as they celebrate 20 years of bringing the best in professional wrestling to the UK.

Wrestlers will go head-to-head during Wrestling Showdown in Elgin next week. Image: World Wide Wrestling League.

Taking to Instagram to announce the upcoming event, the athlete wrote: “Hometown matches hit different. Get your tickets now and come watch me do what I do best… choke out fools.”

What can attendees expect?

Elgin Town Hall will take centre stage as wrestlers go head-to-head in front of a packed crowd of spectators.

Scottish wrestlers Lou King Sharp, Saqib Ali and Krieger – known globally for their appearances on the WWE Network – are among the line-up of athletes stepping into the ring next Thursday.

W3L World Champion “Tier Zero” Taylor Bryden will defend his championship against former champion Lou King Sharp, who cost him a match last year in Elgin against world-renowned star Doug Williams.

In the women’s matches, wrestler Rubi Roberts will go head-to-head against Russia’s Katia in the ring.

Wrestling Showdown will kick off at Elgin Town Hall next Thursday. Image: World Wide Wrestling League.

Matches will be taped and later posted on the group’s YouTube series Wrestling Showdown.

Organisers World Wide Wrestling League is a touring group that presents American-style wrestling events across the UK.

They host some of the biggest names in wrestling from the U.K and abroad including former WWE stars and top names from TV and streaming platforms.

