Moray wrestler to take centre stage as Elgin gets ready to rumble

Wrestlers are setting their sights on Elgin for an unmissable night of entertainment.

World Wide Wrestling League (W3L) is returning to the Moray town later this month to host a Live American Style Wrestling event.

Wrestling Showdown will kick off at Elgin Town Hall on Thursday, July 27.

Organisers are promising lights, cameras and plenty of action as they celebrate 20 years of bringing the best in professional wrestling to the UK.

Local wrestler Meyhem Brooks will represent his hometown when he enters the ring next week.

Taking to Instagram to announce the upcoming event, the athlete wrote: “Hometown matches hit different. Get your tickets now and come watch me do what I do best… choke out fools.”

What can attendees expect?

Elgin Town Hall will take centre stage as wrestlers go head-to-head in front of a packed crowd of spectators.

Scottish wrestlers Lou King Sharp, Saqib Ali and Krieger – known globally for their appearances on the WWE Network – are among the line-up of athletes stepping into the ring next Thursday.

W3L World Champion “Tier Zero” Taylor Bryden will defend his championship against former champion Lou King Sharp, who cost him a match last year in Elgin against world-renowned star Doug Williams.

In the women’s matches, wrestler Rubi Roberts will go head-to-head against Russia’s Katia in the ring.

Matches will be taped and later posted on the group’s YouTube series Wrestling Showdown.

Organisers World Wide Wrestling League is a touring group that presents American-style wrestling events across the UK.

They host some of the biggest names in wrestling from the U.K and abroad including former WWE stars and top names from TV and streaming platforms.