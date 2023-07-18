Cove Rangers start Viaplay Cup campaign with 5-2 win over Clyde

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cove Rangers start Viaplay Cup campaign with 5-2 win over Clyde

Kyle Connell and Rumarn Burrell both scored braces on their competitive debuts at Balmoral Stadium, while skipper Mitch Megginson netted the fifth as Cove secured victory in the Group C clash.

By Sophie Goodwin
Cove Rangers celebrate with Rumarn Burrell after his goal against Clyde in the Viaplay Cup.
Cove celebrate with Rumarn Burrell, number 10, after his goal against Clyde in the Viaplay Cup. Image: Brian Smith.

Cove Rangers kicked off their competitive season with a 5-2 win over League Two Clyde in the group stages of the Viaplay Cup.

At Balmoral Stadium, summer signing Kyle Connell netted on his competitive debut for Cove as he put his new side ahead with a simple finish after 12 minutes.

Clyde levelled the game through a Martin Rennie penalty on 20 minutes, but Rumarn Burrell – another summer addition – put Cove 2-1 up from close range barely a minute later.

The Balmoral Stadium outfit were 3-1 up at the break after Burrell netted his second of the evening, again from only a couple yards out, with 26 minutes played.

Burrell missed an opportunity to score a debut hat-trick after he missed a penalty in the 65th minute, as his effort from the spot came back off the crossbar.

There were two late quickfire Cove goals as Connell netted his brace on 82 minutes with a superb curling effort, before Mitch Megginson made it 5-1 soon after.

After that double, a lapse in concentration from the home side saw Clyde go up the other end and Dylan Duncan pulled a goal back to make it 5-2 with fewer than five minutes remaining.

Summer signings make impact for Cove

Paul Hartley named seven out of his nine summer recruits in the starting XI, including former Aberdeen youngster Tyler Mykyta, whose signing was announced minutes prior to kick-off.

It was the home side who registered the first shot of the game, albeit off target, as Connell was afforded plenty space to drive forward before trailing his effort wide.

After a wasteful Clyde corner, Cove tried to hit Brian McLean’s men on the break. Megginson did well to thread the ball through to Burrell, however, keeper Jack Leighfield was alert and gathered the ball from the attacker’s feet.

Connell conceded a free-kick down the right flank, which was whipped in by Clyde captain Ross Forbes and required a solid stop from Balint Demus at his near post.

Only minutes later, forward Connell went up the other end and scored Cove’s opener after latching onto a mix-up at the back between Josh McCulloch and Leighfield, and slotted the ball into an empty net.

Cove skipper Megginson looked to add a second from 25 yards out, but his curling effort was held comfortably by Leighfield in the Clyde goal.

Kyle Connell celebrates putting Cove 1-0 up against Clyde. Image: Brian Smith.

Mykyta had impressed in the opening stages of his Cove debut, but things went south after he gave away a penalty following a foul on Forbes.

Clyde forward Rennie stepped up for the spot-kick and sent it beyond Demus for 1-1, but the game wasn’t level long as Burrell restored Cove’s lead within seconds as he scored from a couple yards out after connecting with a Connell cross.

Burrell netted his brace and Cove’s third as he tapped the ball home at the back post from a free-kick that had dropped at his feet after a touch from Mark Reynolds.

It should’ve been four when Connell burst down the left flank and sought his second goal of the night, but Leighfield made a superb stop to push the forward’s strike round the post.

The away side went close to reducing the deficit to 3-2 just before half-time, but Erik Sula saw his header from a corner come back off the crossbar.

In the second half, a last ditch clearance from Connor Scully in the opening stages ensured Cove maintained their 3-1 lead, before Connor Scullion saw his effort from inside the box go just wide.

Cove summer-signing Mouhamed Niang in action against Clyde. Image: Brian Smith.

The away side continued to create more chances and Rennie looked to get his side back in it with a shot from distance, but it was well held by Demus.

Cove’s first real foray forward in the second half saw them awarded a penalty after McCulloch was deemed to have hauled down Connell inside the box.

And it was only going to be Burrell – who was on his hat-trick – who was going to step up to take it, however, his strike ricocheted off the crossbar and it remained 3-1.

But Connell added a fourth with a curling finish, before Megginson made it 5-1 minutes later with a low drive on the edge of the box.

Clyde did pull a goal back though as Duncan rounded Demus – who did get his fingertips to the ball – and slotted it away for 5-2.

Player ratings

COVE RANGERS (4-4-2): Demus 6, Darge 6, Gillingham 6, Reynolds 6, Scully 6, Mykyta 7 (Vigurs 79), Niang 6, Gallagher 6, Connell 8,  Megginson 7, Burrell 8

Subs not used: Suman, Ochmanski, Gaffney

CLYDE (4-4-1-1): Leighfield 6, McCulloch 5 (Mulvanny 71), Sula 6, Grant 6, Craig 6, Forbes 7, Connor  Scullion 6 (Dunachie 73), Liam Scullion 6, Cuddihy 6, Cameron 6 (Duncan 71), Rennie 7

Subs not used: Parry

