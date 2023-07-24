Plans unveiled for new Yo! Sushi kiosk inside Elgin Tesco

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Plans unveiled for new Yo! Sushi kiosk inside Elgin Tesco

It is great news for sushi lovers in Moray.

By Sean McAngus
What the Yo! Sushi kiosk could look like in Elgin.
What the Yo! Sushi kiosk could look like in Elgin.

National restaurant chain Yo! Sushi has unveiled plans to bring its food to Moray.

Last Friday, a building warrant request was submitted to Moray Council for the Japanese food outlet’s plan to open a kiosk at Tesco Extra in Elgin.

According to the application, the work at the store on Blackfriars Road is expected to cost £18,000.

These alterations will include forming an ambient store, installing a Yo! Sushi counter, and creating a food preparation area.

This kiosk will create new jobs.

Tesco in Elgin, where Yo! Sushi is planning to open a kiosk.
Tesco in Elgin, where Yo! Sushi is planning to open a kiosk.

What can customers expect from Yo! Sushi Elgin?

This will be the first time the food company has had a presence in Moray.

The new counter will have an array of freshly prepared favourites for foodies to sink their teeth into.

Gyoza, sushi, Korean fried chicken and many more items will all be on offer at the Elgin store.

Among the food at the kiosk, shoppers will be able to get their hands on chicken katsu crunch sushi, chicken gyoza and sweet chilli noodles.

Plates of nigiri and maki from Yo! Sushi.
Image: Chris Summers/DC Thomson

No timeline for opening has been set.

However, Tesco bosses say the kiosk will open soon in their Elgin store.

A Tesco spokeswoman told us: “We’re always keen to offer a wide range of the best services for our customers and look forward to opening the new YO! Sushi kiosk in our Elgin Extra store shortly.”

Yo! Sushi was approached for comment.

History of the firm

In 1997, Yo! Sushi burst onto the restaurant scene, when they shook up London’s Soho.

Since 2015, they have been backed by private equity firm Mayfair Equity Partners.

Simon Woodroffe, founder of Yo! Sushi.
Simon Woodroffe, founder of Yo! Sushi.

They have popularised conveyor belt Japanese food restaurants around the world.

In recent years, they have branched out into providing in-store takeaway kiosks at Tesco stores.

It came after a successful trial in Tesco stores in Bournemouth and Sunbury-on-Thames which was “well received” by customers.

In 2019, Yorkshireman and the business’s CEO Richard Hodgson said: “As a global multi-brand, multi-format Japanese food group, we have an opportunity to drive the availability and quality of sushi and fresh Japanese food.”

The Future of Elgin

More from Moray

Load falls from lorry on A96 at Lhanbryde. Image: Jasperimage.
A96 near Lhanbryde reopens after lorry sheds its load
Gordon & MacPhail whisky casks
New era coming for Elgin-based whisky firm Gordon & MacPhail
Humza Yousaf met with crowds of music fans at Speyfest. Image: Paul Campbell/ Speyfest.
Humza Yousaf joins in the fun at traditional Moray music festival Speyfest
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a crooked lawyer and a perverted University Challenge contestant
The dishes and drinks enjoyed at Badenoch's. Image: Duncan Brown
Restaurant review: Badenoch's - the Elgin hot spot that offers an escape to the…
Former Victoria Bar in Rothes.
New life for former Rothes pub as renewable energy company's project moves forward
Roadworks on A96 have been ongoing for weeks. Image: David Mackay/DCT Media.
A96 Elgin pavement improvements meant to last six weeks still ongoing four months later
A ceremony to unveil the final stone was held yesterday. Image: Moray Council.
Final stone commemorating Moray's historic connection with Duke of Edinburgh Award unveiled
Alana Shiach. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
From dog walking to working front of house at Threaplands - here is the…
New plants have been stolen from the pet cemetery.
Police called in after newly-planted flowers were killed then removed from Cullen pet cemetery