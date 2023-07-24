Plans unveiled for new Yo! Sushi kiosk inside Elgin Tesco

National restaurant chain Yo! Sushi has unveiled plans to bring its food to Moray.

Last Friday, a building warrant request was submitted to Moray Council for the Japanese food outlet’s plan to open a kiosk at Tesco Extra in Elgin.

According to the application, the work at the store on Blackfriars Road is expected to cost £18,000.

These alterations will include forming an ambient store, installing a Yo! Sushi counter, and creating a food preparation area.

This kiosk will create new jobs.

What can customers expect from Yo! Sushi Elgin?

This will be the first time the food company has had a presence in Moray.

The new counter will have an array of freshly prepared favourites for foodies to sink their teeth into.

Gyoza, sushi, Korean fried chicken and many more items will all be on offer at the Elgin store.

Among the food at the kiosk, shoppers will be able to get their hands on chicken katsu crunch sushi, chicken gyoza and sweet chilli noodles.

No timeline for opening has been set.

However, Tesco bosses say the kiosk will open soon in their Elgin store.

A Tesco spokeswoman told us: “We’re always keen to offer a wide range of the best services for our customers and look forward to opening the new YO! Sushi kiosk in our Elgin Extra store shortly.”

Yo! Sushi was approached for comment.

History of the firm

In 1997, Yo! Sushi burst onto the restaurant scene, when they shook up London’s Soho.

Since 2015, they have been backed by private equity firm Mayfair Equity Partners.

They have popularised conveyor belt Japanese food restaurants around the world.

In recent years, they have branched out into providing in-store takeaway kiosks at Tesco stores.

It came after a successful trial in Tesco stores in Bournemouth and Sunbury-on-Thames which was “well received” by customers.

In 2019, Yorkshireman and the business’s CEO Richard Hodgson said: “As a global multi-brand, multi-format Japanese food group, we have an opportunity to drive the availability and quality of sushi and fresh Japanese food.”