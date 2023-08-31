Tide Lines announced as Speyfest 2024 headliners

Tide Lines have been announced as the headline act for Speyfest 2024.

The West Coast band last performed at Speyfest in 2017, not long after the release of the band’s first album, Dreams We Never Lost.

Early bird tickets for the event have now been released.

Speyfest brings Celtic and traditional Scottish music to Moray every summer.

More than 3,000 people attended the three-day event this year, with 30 performances from 160 musicians bringing the town’s pop-up tented village on the playing fields to life.

Following on from the success of the 2023 festival, organisers are releasing a limited batch of early bird tickets for Speyfest 2024, with keen event-goers urged to act quickly to secure their place.

Tide Lines ‘can’t wait to be back’

Robert Robertson, of Tide Lines, said: “We’re very excited to come back to Speyfest next summer. We had a great time playing at the festival back in 2017 and also loved our show in Fochabers last year as part of our Town Hall Tour so we can’t wait to be back.

Speyfest chairwoman Ashleigh Macgregor said: “We’re thrilled to have Tide Lines return to Speyfest for our 2024 edition, and are confident they will deliver a truly unforgettable performance for all attendees.

“With their esteemed status in the Scottish music scene, their presence in Fochabers will surely take our beloved festival to even greater heights.

“We would encourage anyone hoping to get their hands on these tickets to act quickly, as we are expecting to sell out fast.”

First held in 1995, Speyfest has grown from a local event with one small tent holding around 300 people, to a 1500-capacity festival.

Speyfest will return on 19th-21st July 2024. Early bird tickets are on sale now via https://speyfest-ltd.ticketlight.co.uk