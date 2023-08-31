Tide Lines announced as Speyfest 2024 headliners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Tide Lines announced as Speyfest 2024 headliners

Early bird tickets for the 2024 edition of Moray’s Speyfest will be available from today.

By Louise Glen
Tide Lines are set to headline Speyfest 2024.
Scottish folk rock band Tide Lines will headline Speyfest in 2024. Image: Speyfest.

Tide Lines have been announced as the headline act for Speyfest 2024.

The West Coast band last performed at Speyfest in 2017, not long after the release of the band’s first album, Dreams We Never Lost.

Early bird tickets for the event have now been released.

Speyfest brings Celtic and traditional Scottish music to Moray every summer.

Tide Lines are one of the many bands set to star at Speyfest 2024.
The crowds enjoying Speyfest. Image: Supplied by Speyfest.

More than 3,000 people attended the three-day event this year, with 30 performances from 160 musicians bringing the town’s pop-up tented village on the playing fields to life.

Following on from the success of the 2023 festival, organisers are releasing a limited batch of early bird tickets for Speyfest 2024, with keen event-goers urged to act quickly to secure their place.

Tide Lines ‘can’t wait to be back’

Robert Robertson, of Tide Lines, said: “We’re very excited to come back to Speyfest next summer. We had a great time playing at the festival back in 2017 and also loved our show in Fochabers last year as part of our Town Hall Tour so we can’t wait to be back.

Speyfest chairwoman Ashleigh Macgregor said: “We’re thrilled to have Tide Lines return to Speyfest for our 2024 edition, and are confident they will deliver a truly unforgettable performance for all attendees.

RObert Robertson of Tide Lines at Belladrum festival.
Robert Robertson of Tide Lines at Bellodrum in 2022. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

“With their esteemed status in the Scottish music scene, their presence in Fochabers will surely take our beloved festival to even greater heights.

“We would encourage anyone hoping to get their hands on these tickets to act quickly, as we are expecting to sell out fast.”

First held in 1995, Speyfest has grown from a local event with one small tent holding around 300 people, to a 1500-capacity festival.

Speyfest will return on 19th-21st July 2024. Early bird tickets are on sale now via https://speyfest-ltd.ticketlight.co.uk

