Fire crews called to blaze at Lossiemouth quarry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Fire crews called to blaze at Lossiemouth quarry

A total of 10 crews, including specialist units, were tasked to the scene at the height of the fire. 

By Michelle Henderson
Breaking news image.
A total of 10 crews, including specialist units, were tasked to the scene at the height of the fire.  Image: DC Thomson.

Firefighters have successfully extinguished a fire at a quarry near Lossiemouth.

Crews were sent to the blaze near Sunbank Park shortly after 12.30pm.

A total of 10 crews, including specialist units, were tasked to the scene at the height of the fire.

The A941 Lossiemouth to Elgin road has been closed by police due to large volumes of smoke in the area.

All traffic is being diverted away from the area along the B9135 Muirton road.

Boyd Anderson Drive has also been closed off to traffic to accommodate the large number of fire vehicles in the area.

A fire spokeswoman confirmed the fire has been successfully extinguished.

However, crews remain at the scene as they dampen down hotspots.

Police turning vehicles down Muirton Road due to smoke from the fire at the quarry. Buses being redirected as Boyd Anderson closed.

Posted by Lossiemouth Community Council on Saturday, 9 September 2023

Pictures and videos have been shared on social media showing the severity of the fire, which ignited shortly after midday today.

The blue light force was first notified about a fire in the open at around 12.39pm.

Upon arrival, firefighters used two hose reel jets, beaters and a main jet to tackle the flames.

The incident is ongoing.

More as we get it.

More from Moray

A total of 10 crews, including specialist units, were tasked to the scene at the height of the fire.  Image: DC Thomson.
Elgin man placed on sex register after groping police officer he mistook for a…
A total of 10 crews, including specialist units, were tasked to the scene at the height of the fire.  Image: DC Thomson.
How an RAF Regiment gunner overcame a medical condition to follow in air force…
A total of 10 crews, including specialist units, were tasked to the scene at the height of the fire.  Image: DC Thomson.
Have you struggled to get charged up? Electric car chargers in Moray left out-of-service…
Sam Beaven motorbike funeral in Forres.
'We gave Sam the send-off we wanted': Bikers ride alongside coffin of Moray bouncer
Speyside High School in Aberlour.
Contaminated water supply being investigated at Speyside High School
A total of 10 crews, including specialist units, were tasked to the scene at the height of the fire.  Image: DC Thomson.
With a fair few well-kent faces, it's time for you to name Scots language…
A total of 10 crews, including specialist units, were tasked to the scene at the height of the fire.  Image: DC Thomson.
Moray Council fails to issue bills for 1,200 disabled parking permits
A total of 10 crews, including specialist units, were tasked to the scene at the height of the fire.  Image: DC Thomson.
55 unseen photos show Queen Elizabeth II's candid moments from our archives
A total of 10 crews, including specialist units, were tasked to the scene at the height of the fire.  Image: DC Thomson.
Typhoon jets soar across the sky in evening flypast over RAF Lossiemouth
A total of 10 crews, including specialist units, were tasked to the scene at the height of the fire.  Image: DC Thomson.
Inverness charity launches fundraiser to take 'life-changing' oxygen chamber on the road