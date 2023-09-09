Fire crews called to blaze at Lossiemouth quarry

Firefighters have successfully extinguished a fire at a quarry near Lossiemouth.

Crews were sent to the blaze near Sunbank Park shortly after 12.30pm.

A total of 10 crews, including specialist units, were tasked to the scene at the height of the fire.

The A941 Lossiemouth to Elgin road has been closed by police due to large volumes of smoke in the area.

All traffic is being diverted away from the area along the B9135 Muirton road.

Boyd Anderson Drive has also been closed off to traffic to accommodate the large number of fire vehicles in the area.

A fire spokeswoman confirmed the fire has been successfully extinguished.

However, crews remain at the scene as they dampen down hotspots.

Police turning vehicles down Muirton Road due to smoke from the fire at the quarry. Buses being redirected as Boyd Anderson closed. Posted by Lossiemouth Community Council on Saturday, 9 September 2023

Pictures and videos have been shared on social media showing the severity of the fire, which ignited shortly after midday today.

The blue light force was first notified about a fire in the open at around 12.39pm.

Upon arrival, firefighters used two hose reel jets, beaters and a main jet to tackle the flames.

The incident is ongoing.

More as we get it.