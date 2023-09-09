Body found in search for missing Inverness man Grzegorz Ulas

A body has been found in the search for a man reported missing from Inverness more than a week ago.

Grzegorz Ulas left his home address on Cranmore Drive in Culloden at about 10am on Thursday, August 31.

The 46-year-old was seen cycling on his orange bike and carrying a black backpack upon leaving home.

The following evening, he was spotted at the Spar store on Barn Church Road in Culloden.

Police shared an appeal for information from the public to help trace him as concerns for his welfare “increasingly” grew.

Body found in missing man search

Officers have now confirmed that a man’s body has been discovered in the Inverness area during searches for Mr Ulas.

Although formal identification is yet to take place, his family has been informed.

Police confirmed there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.