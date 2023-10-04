Plans to bring a Subway drive-thru to Elgin on the ‘back burner’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Plans to bring a Subway drive-thru to Elgin on the ‘back burner’

Last year, councillors approved the plans in Elgin.

By Sean McAngus
Plans for a new Subway branch in Elgin close to the A96 have been put on hold.

In May, we revealed the fast food chain was hoping to open the new sandwich shop and drive-thru at 4 Riverside Road by the end of this year.

The new store was expected to create eight full-time and eight part-time jobs.

It was anticipated opening hours would be from 7am until 10pm, seven days a week.

However now plans for the new Subway will be put on the “back burner”, The Press and Journal can reveal.

Subway franchise holder Liam Dalgarno said: “This project is currently on the back burner for us.

“We have various projects going on elsewhere and unfortunately the increased costs to the building trade we are finding it hard to make this location work.

“For the time being this will be on hold.”

Reaction to the plans

When we revealed the plans, some readers were already planning to visit with pals once it opened its doors.

The news was hailed as “class” and “brilliant” for the town.

Another said: “Wow, good news for those that enjoy that sort of eatery.”

Councillors overruled planning officers recommendation

Last year, councillors unanimously approved the proposals for the shop.

The move made by members of Moray Council’s local review body went against a previous decision to refuse the application.

Officers had recommended the application to be refused on the grounds the site was reserved for industrial use including storage and distribution within the local development plan.

There were also concerns the new Subway would reduce the amount of land available in the town.

Councillors believed the new business will “compliment” other places such as KFC and Costa nearby.

They also welcome the jobs created.

Keith and Cullen councillor Donald Gatt said: “This creates eight full-time and eight part-time jobs. That’s the bottom line for me.

“Given what’s gone on before in that area this would be a complementary business.”

Subway already has a store at unit 28 inside the St Giles Centre on Elgin High Street.

The Future of Elgin

Conversation