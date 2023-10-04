Plans to bring a Subway drive-thru to Elgin on the ‘back burner’

Plans for a new Subway branch in Elgin close to the A96 have been put on hold.

In May, we revealed the fast food chain was hoping to open the new sandwich shop and drive-thru at 4 Riverside Road by the end of this year.

The new store was expected to create eight full-time and eight part-time jobs.

It was anticipated opening hours would be from 7am until 10pm, seven days a week.

However now plans for the new Subway will be put on the “back burner”, The Press and Journal can reveal.

Subway franchise holder Liam Dalgarno said: “This project is currently on the back burner for us.

“We have various projects going on elsewhere and unfortunately the increased costs to the building trade we are finding it hard to make this location work.

“For the time being this will be on hold.”

Reaction to the plans

When we revealed the plans, some readers were already planning to visit with pals once it opened its doors.

The news was hailed as “class” and “brilliant” for the town.

Another said: “Wow, good news for those that enjoy that sort of eatery.”

Councillors overruled planning officers recommendation

Last year, councillors unanimously approved the proposals for the shop.

The move made by members of Moray Council’s local review body went against a previous decision to refuse the application.

Officers had recommended the application to be refused on the grounds the site was reserved for industrial use including storage and distribution within the local development plan.

There were also concerns the new Subway would reduce the amount of land available in the town.

Councillors believed the new business will “compliment” other places such as KFC and Costa nearby.

They also welcome the jobs created.

Keith and Cullen councillor Donald Gatt said: “This creates eight full-time and eight part-time jobs. That’s the bottom line for me.

“Given what’s gone on before in that area this would be a complementary business.”

Subway already has a store at unit 28 inside the St Giles Centre on Elgin High Street.