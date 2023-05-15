Job numbers and timetable for opening revealed for Subway drive-thru in Elgin

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Subway has revealed the timeline for the opening of a new branch in Elgin close to the A96.

The fast food chain is hoping to open the new sandwich shop and drive-thru at 4 Riverside Road by the end of this year.

This new store will create eight full time and eight part-time jobs.

It is anticipated opening hours will be from 7am until 10pm, seven days a week.

Subway franchise holder Liam Dalgarno said: “I am currently working with our design team to tender out the build and fit out of the new Subway drive-thru in Elgin.

“Once we finalise the plans and construction, we will be applying for a building warrant.

“I am hoping to get the store open by the end of the year but this would be subject to availability of builders and our restaurant shop fitters.”

When were the plans approved?

Last year, councillors unanimously approved the proposals for the shop.

The move made by members of Moray Council’s local review body went against a previous decision to refuse the application.

Officers had recommended the application to be refused on the grounds the site was reserved for industrial use including storage and distribution within the local development plan.

There were also concerns the new Subway would reduce the amount of land available in the town.

Councillors believe the new business will “compliment” other places such as KFC and Costa nearby.

They also welcome the jobs created.

Keith and Cullen councillor Donald Gatt said: “This creates eight full-time and eight part-time jobs. That’s the bottom line for me.

“Given what’s gone on before in that area this would be a complementary business.”

How many Subways are nearby?

Subway already has a store at unit 28 inside the St Giles Centre on Elgin High Street.

Opening hours are Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5.30pm. Meanwhile on Sunday, it operates from 11am to 4pm.