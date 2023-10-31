Elgin Pure Gym: Opening date revealed for new 24-hour fitness facility

The opening date for fitness chain PureGym’s first gym in Moray has been announced.

In July, we reported the firm was aiming to open the new gym inside a vacant retail unit at Elgin Retail Park later this year.

Since 2008, its new home at unit 8 at the park on Edgar Road has lay empty.

Now it has been revealed the gym will open its doors on Friday, December 1.

The gym’s manager is Gerry Flood and assistant manager is Ben Terry.

The gym will help fill the need for a 24-hour gym in the town.

Pure Gym coming to Elgin has been welcomed by locals.

Peter Duggie previously said: “Another healthy option in Elgin which is great news for the town.”

Others said it was “much needed” for the town.

Elgin’s last 24-hour gym closed in 2021

Anytime Fitness gym closed in 2021 in the retail park.

The company announced the premises would not reopen.

It is understood the franchise failed to reach an agreement with the landlord and transition to new ownership.

‘Elgin PureGym anticipates large membership base’

Owners of the Elgin Retail Park have welcomed the arrival of PureGym.

A spokeswoman told The Press and Journal: “We are delighted to welcome PureGym to the retail park.”