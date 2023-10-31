Elgin Pure Gym: Opening date revealed for new 24-hour fitness facility

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin Pure Gym: Opening date revealed for new 24-hour fitness facility

Earlier this year, we revealed Pure Gym was coming to Elgin.

By Sean McAngus
Pure Gym in Elgin
Pure Gym in Elgin. Image: Sean McAngus/ DC Thomson

The opening date for fitness chain PureGym’s first gym in Moray has been announced.

In July, we reported the firm was aiming to open the new gym inside a vacant retail unit at Elgin Retail Park later this year.

Since 2008, its new home at unit 8 at the park on Edgar Road has lay empty.

Now it has been revealed the gym will open its doors on Friday, December 1.

The gym’s manager is Gerry Flood and assistant manager is Ben Terry.

Unit 8 when it was empty.

The gym will help fill the need for a 24-hour gym in the town.

Pure Gym coming to Elgin has been welcomed by locals.

Peter Duggie previously said: “Another healthy option in Elgin which is great news for the town.”

Others said it was “much needed” for the town.

Elgin’s last 24-hour gym closed in 2021

Anytime Fitness gym closed in 2021 in the retail park.

The company announced the premises would not reopen.

It is understood the franchise failed to reach an agreement with the landlord and transition to new ownership.

Anytime Fitness
Anytime Fitness closed in 2021. Image: David Walker/ DC Thomson.

‘Elgin PureGym anticipates large membership base’

Owners of the Elgin Retail Park have welcomed the arrival of PureGym.

A spokeswoman told The Press and Journal: “We are delighted to welcome PureGym to the retail park.”

The Future of Elgin

