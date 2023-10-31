Moray Elgin Pure Gym: Opening date revealed for new 24-hour fitness facility Earlier this year, we revealed Pure Gym was coming to Elgin. By Sean McAngus October 31 2023, 11.45am Share Elgin Pure Gym: Opening date revealed for new 24-hour fitness facility Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6239443/elgin-pure-gym-opening-date-revealed-for-new-facility/ Copy Link 0 comment Pure Gym in Elgin. Image: Sean McAngus/ DC Thomson The opening date for fitness chain PureGym’s first gym in Moray has been announced. In July, we reported the firm was aiming to open the new gym inside a vacant retail unit at Elgin Retail Park later this year. Since 2008, its new home at unit 8 at the park on Edgar Road has lay empty. Now it has been revealed the gym will open its doors on Friday, December 1. The gym’s manager is Gerry Flood and assistant manager is Ben Terry. Unit 8 when it was empty. The gym will help fill the need for a 24-hour gym in the town. Pure Gym coming to Elgin has been welcomed by locals. Peter Duggie previously said: “Another healthy option in Elgin which is great news for the town.” Others said it was “much needed” for the town. Elgin’s last 24-hour gym closed in 2021 Anytime Fitness gym closed in 2021 in the retail park. The company announced the premises would not reopen. It is understood the franchise failed to reach an agreement with the landlord and transition to new ownership. Anytime Fitness closed in 2021. Image: David Walker/ DC Thomson. ‘Elgin PureGym anticipates large membership base’ Owners of the Elgin Retail Park have welcomed the arrival of PureGym. A spokeswoman told The Press and Journal: “We are delighted to welcome PureGym to the retail park.” The Future of Elgin Elgin Pure Gym: Opening date revealed for new 24-hour fitness facility October 31, 2023 Moray mum with love for creative arts opens online store and reveals long-term ambition for Elgin premises October 26, 2023 First look: 180 years on, Elgin Museum reveals £2m transformation project October 21, 2023 Krispy Kreme: Could Elgin get its own Krispy Kreme store in 2024? October 18, 2023 Krispy Kreme is coming to Moray: Good news for doughnut fans as chain comes to Elgin Asda October 16, 2023 Moray Sports Centre: Opening of Elgin’s new world-class indoor tennis facility delayed October 5, 2023
Conversation