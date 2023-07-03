Fitness giants move into Elgin Retail Park approved but they did consider the Elgin town centre…

Fitness chain PureGym will transform a vacant retail unit at Elgin Retail Park into its first gym in Moray.

Since 2008, unit 8 at the park on Edgar Road has lain empty.

In May, the fitness company, which runs more than 330 facilities across the UK, lodged a change of use application for the unit.

It is hoped the new gym will open early next year.

Now planning chiefs have approved the plans.

Elgin town centre was considered by PureGym

Through the planning process, Moray Council requested PureGym investigate units within the Elgin town centre.

This request was made in line with the Moray Local Development Plan.

The plan advocates a town centre-first approach to uses which deliver significant footfall.

This is in place to protect the vitality and viability of town centres.

After looking at various properties, the firm couldn’t find any suitable premises in the town centre or nearby for a gym.

Here are some of the Elgin town centre spots they considered:

31 South Street

St Giles Centre

69 South Street

132 High Street

79-83 High Street

134 High Street

‘Much-needed’ 24-hour fitness

The gym will help fill the need for a 24-hour gym in the town. Anytime Fitness gym closed in 2021 in the retail park.

The company announced the premises would not reopen. It is understood the franchise failed to reach an agreement with the landlord and transition to new ownership.

A PureGym spokeswoman previously revealed why they picked their Elgin location.

She said: “When opening a new PureGym club, we look for sites that are conveniently located for members, user friendly and spacious enough for plenty of high quality equipment and space to work out.

“In our experience, large ground floor units are very well suited to fulfilling our requirements, which is why we chose to occupy unit 8 at Elgin Retail Park.”

‘Anticipates large membership base’

Owners of the Elgin Retail Park have welcomed the arrival of PureGym.

A spokeswoman told the Press and Journal: “We are delighted to welcome PureGym to the retail park.

“PureGym anticipates a large membership base in Moray, and to provide the best possible gym experience, it sought a change of use for Unit 8 which best meets the size requirements for its operations.”

