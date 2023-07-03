Fitness giants move into Elgin Retail Park approved but they did consider the Elgin town centre…

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Fitness giants move into Elgin Retail Park approved but they did consider the Elgin town centre…

Pure Gym's move to Moray's biggest town has been given the green light.

By Sean McAngus
Fitness chain PureGym will transform a vacant retail unit at Elgin Retail Park into its first gym in Moray.

Since 2008, unit 8 at the park on Edgar Road has lain empty.

In May, the fitness company, which runs more than 330 facilities across the UK, lodged a change of use application for the unit.

It is hoped the new gym will open early next year.

Now planning chiefs have approved the plans.

Elgin town centre was considered by PureGym

Through the planning process, Moray Council requested PureGym investigate units within the Elgin town centre.

This request was made in line with the Moray Local Development Plan.

The plan advocates a town centre-first approach to uses which deliver significant footfall.

This is in place to protect the vitality and viability of town centres.

After looking at various properties, the firm couldn’t find any suitable premises in the town centre or nearby for a gym.

Elgin town centre from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Here are some of the Elgin town centre spots they considered:

The former Shoe Zone shop was considered by Pure Gym as they looked at properties in the Elgin town centre. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

‘Much-needed’ 24-hour fitness

The gym will help fill the need for a 24-hour gym in the town. Anytime Fitness gym closed in 2021 in the retail park.

The company announced the premises would not reopen. It is understood the franchise failed to reach an agreement with the landlord and transition to new ownership.

Anytime Fitness closed in 2021. Image: David Walker/ DC Thomson.

A PureGym spokeswoman previously revealed why they picked their Elgin location.

She said: “When opening a new PureGym club, we look for sites that are conveniently located for members, user friendly and spacious enough for plenty of high quality equipment and space to work out.

“In our experience, large ground floor units are very well suited to fulfilling our requirements, which is why we chose to occupy unit 8 at Elgin Retail Park.”

Unit 8 where the Pure Gym will based.

‘Anticipates large membership base’

Owners of the Elgin Retail Park have welcomed the arrival of  PureGym.

A spokeswoman told the Press and Journal: “We are delighted to welcome PureGym to the retail park.

“PureGym anticipates a large membership base in Moray, and to provide the best possible gym experience, it sought a change of use for Unit 8 which best meets the size requirements for its operations.”

Are you interested in all the latest news and updates from Elgin? If so, why not join our new Facebook group?

The Future of Elgin

