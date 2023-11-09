Abbie’s Sparkle lives on: Phenomenal £100k raised for Elgin cancer teen on what would have been 21st birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Abbie’s Sparkle lives on: Phenomenal £100k raised for Elgin cancer teen on what would have been 21st birthday

Abbie Main died on Christmas Day 2017 - but her legacy has helped more than 1,000 other families.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Abbie Main smiling at camera with sparkles to left.
Abbie Main was determined to help other children like her.

Almost £100,000 has been raised to mark what would have been the 21st birthday of an inspirational Elgin teenager.

Abbie Main died from cancer on Christmas Day 2017 when she was just 15 years old.

Before her death she laid the foundations of a charity to help children facing the same battle she did.

Every year Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation supports hundreds of families with treats, known as “sparkles”, so they can enjoy quality time together.

Now phenomenal efforts to celebrate what would have been Abbie’s 21st birthday mean hundreds more will be supported as the teen wanted.

How supporters raised amazing total for Abbie’s 21st birthday

Lauren Donald, who lives near Inverurie, spent more than a year completing 21 eyewatering challenges to support Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation.

The beauty therapist set herself the incredible target after meeting Abbie’s parents Tammy and Russell and being moved by their story.

Lauren Donald in field with yellow jacket and Abbie's Sparkle Foundation hat.
Lauren Donald dedicated herself to completing 21 challenges.

The mum-of-two, who is a trustee of the charity, raised a massive £54,000 for the charity by completing triathlons, doing the Banchory Beast race and even walking barefoot over Lego among other events.

She said: “It’s amazing that Abbie thought about setting up all of this when she was just 15 with everything she was going through.

“Abbie was only a kid at the time. I can’t even imagine a child that age being so selfless at that time.

Lauren Donald and Tammy Main holding bottle of gin.
Lauren Donald and Tammy Main, Abbie’s mum, holding gin launched to raise money for the charity. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“It’s something I like my kids being a part of too, showing them they’re able to do something to help other children.”

To add to the phenomenal total collected by Lauren, an Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation charity ball raised a further £37,000 for the cause.

How does Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation help families?

When Abbie devised the charity she gave it the mission of helping with “hospitals and stuff”.

What that has translated to from the mind of the teenager is special bags of treats and vouchers delivered to children in hospital in Inverness, Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh while they receive treatment.

Tammy Main and Abbie Main with faces painted.
Tammy Main and Abbie Main.

However, the charity is also committed to ensuring families get the chance to create special memories together.

Individual sparkles have included days out, insurance for holidays, shopping trips and special gifts.

The charity also runs a special holiday home, christened the Sparkle Lodge, at Dalraddy Holiday Park near Aviemore for families to have breaks.

For more Elgin news and updates join our local Facebook group.

More from Moray

Labour councillor for Elgin North Sandy Keith
'Scandalous': Anger as 93% of Creative Scotland Moray grants go to Findhorn and Forres
Sally Bruce in red running jacked in woods in autumn.
How a former bank worker has turned her trail running passion into a new…
Whisky expert Mark Littler pictured with The Macallan 1926 60 Year Old Valerio Adami Display Case.
Whisky fanatic shocked as rare empty Macallan case bought for £200 on eBay is…
Chivas Bros' new hospitality offering Linn House in Keith.
Take a peek inside Chivas Brothers' new luxury guesthouse in Keith
Remembrance day celebrations across the north and north-east.
Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday: Here are the events happening in your area
Crowd at previous lantern walk in the dark.
The ancient reason why hundreds of Lossiemouth children walk through the town with lanterns
Abbie Main was determined to help other children like her.
Back to life: £271k agreed for refurbishment of four Elgin cottages
Sophia Golebiewski holding a champions banner
Buckie Ladies goalkeeper who was told to quit football defies doctor's orders with award…
Mock up image of three traffic bollards outside Costa on Elgin High Street.
Could automatic traffic bollards be the answer to solve Elgin's parking free-for-all?
2
Abbie Main was determined to help other children like her.
Man's body recovered from River Lossie in Elgin

Conversation