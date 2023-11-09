Abbie’s Sparkle lives on: Phenomenal £100k raised for Elgin cancer teen on what would have been 21st birthday

Almost £100,000 has been raised to mark what would have been the 21st birthday of an inspirational Elgin teenager.

Abbie Main died from cancer on Christmas Day 2017 when she was just 15 years old.

Before her death she laid the foundations of a charity to help children facing the same battle she did.

Every year Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation supports hundreds of families with treats, known as “sparkles”, so they can enjoy quality time together.

Now phenomenal efforts to celebrate what would have been Abbie’s 21st birthday mean hundreds more will be supported as the teen wanted.

How supporters raised amazing total for Abbie’s 21st birthday

Lauren Donald, who lives near Inverurie, spent more than a year completing 21 eyewatering challenges to support Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation.

The beauty therapist set herself the incredible target after meeting Abbie’s parents Tammy and Russell and being moved by their story.

The mum-of-two, who is a trustee of the charity, raised a massive £54,000 for the charity by completing triathlons, doing the Banchory Beast race and even walking barefoot over Lego among other events.

She said: “It’s amazing that Abbie thought about setting up all of this when she was just 15 with everything she was going through.

“Abbie was only a kid at the time. I can’t even imagine a child that age being so selfless at that time.

“It’s something I like my kids being a part of too, showing them they’re able to do something to help other children.”

To add to the phenomenal total collected by Lauren, an Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation charity ball raised a further £37,000 for the cause.

How does Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation help families?

When Abbie devised the charity she gave it the mission of helping with “hospitals and stuff”.

What that has translated to from the mind of the teenager is special bags of treats and vouchers delivered to children in hospital in Inverness, Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh while they receive treatment.

However, the charity is also committed to ensuring families get the chance to create special memories together.

Individual sparkles have included days out, insurance for holidays, shopping trips and special gifts.

The charity also runs a special holiday home, christened the Sparkle Lodge, at Dalraddy Holiday Park near Aviemore for families to have breaks.

