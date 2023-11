One person has been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash on a busy road in the south of Aberdeen this morning.

The incident on West Tullos Road – next to the Abbotswell roundabout – happened at around 8.55am and resulted in the road being closed.

Police confirmed that one person was issued with a fixed penalty notice for “careless driving”.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue did not attend the scene, with the road reopening at around 10.30am.