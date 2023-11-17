Mental health problems increasing police’s workload in Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Mental health problems increasing police’s workload in Moray

Incidents have more then doubled over a five-year period.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Two police officers from behind walking.
Dealing with people experiencing mental health problems is impacting police workloads. Image: DC Thomson

The number of incidents where north-east police have been called to deal with people experiencing mental health issues has more then doubled.

But only around 3% of those resulted in an arrest.

And the answer to the problem is not locking people up, but getting them appropriate help when they need it.

The issue was raised at a meeting of Moray Council police, fire and rescue services committee on Thursday.

‘It’s going to need commitment’

In 2017 the number of incidents north-east division officers were called out to was 998.

That rose to 2,176 in 2022.

Chief Inspector Darren Bruce told the meeting while there was good partnership working in Moray, more needed to be done to address the issue.

He said: “What this means for the police is a risk to how we deliver community policing across the north-east.

Chief Inspector Darren Bruce. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

“For continuity this is not an increase in the number of criminals.

“But we do find ourselves having to arrest some people to make them safe.

“That’s not the fix we’re looking for and it’s not the fix we need.”

Ch Insp Bruce highlighted that it takes around 100 hours of police time to trace and make sure a missing person is safe.

‘Not just a policing issue is a societal issue’

And he said the number of incidents where people in Moray had tried to take their own life has increased.

In the first six months of this year there were 82 recorded attempted suicides compared to 26 in 2020.

Eight people took their own lives over the same time period. There were five in 2020.

Division commander Chief Superintendent Graeme Mackie said: “This is just the start of the conversation, not the end.

Chief Superintendent Graeme Mackie said ebike concerns in Aberdeen city centre were dealt with when police come across them. Image: Police Scotland
Chief Superintendent Graeme Mackie. Image: Police Scotland

“It’s going to need commitment and different thinking, and I want that approach to be in Moray.

“It will be difficult to change this. But it’s not just a policing issue, it is a societal issue.”

Fochabers Lhanbryde councillor Shona Morrison asked for the report to be brought forward to a meeting of the community planning board, which was agreed.

