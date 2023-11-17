Site chosen in Caithness for the first broch to be built in Scotland in 2,000 years

A site in Caithness has been chosen to build the first broch in Scotland since the Iron Age.

Now the public’s view are being sought on plans to make the stone structure a major new tourist attraction.

The circular drystone towers are unique to Scotland and date back over 2,000 years.

Their purpose is still not fully understood, but it is thought they were used for defence and as houses.

Caithness has more of the imposing structures than anywhere else in Scotland.

Outline plans supported

Designs for the modern version of a broch were revealed last year.

The project to create a visitor attraction and archaeological and educational research centre is the vision of a local charity, The Caithness Broch Project.

After a lenghty search it identified an area north of Latheron, known as Flygla, as a preferred site for the Big Broch Build.

The charity’s chairman Robin Herrick said: “We have found the owner and local representatives to be very supportive of our outline plans.

“We look forward to consulting with the local residents and stakeholders in the coming weeks to ensure their insights and concerns are integral to the project’s next steps.”

A community consultation will gather views of residents, businesses and landowners in the Latheron, Lybster and Clyth community council area.

Leaflets, including a questionnaire, will be sent to households at the end of November.

Two public information events will be held in Latheron in early December.

People are asked to complete the survey by mid-January.

Iron Age techniques to be used in new broch

The consultation has been funded by Scottish Power Renewables’ Halsary Windfarm, distributed by Latheron, Lybster and Clyth Halsary Fund.

The project aims to show people what the towers would have looked like and how they were built.

The Broch Project wants to use Iron Age construction techniques as much as possible.

It also hopes the replica broch will encourage more visitors to the area and help create more jobs in the community.

Community council chairman Alan Tanner welcomes the proposal.

”This ambitious project is spurred on by great enthusiasm and determination on behalf of the Broch Project committee and deserves all our support as a community.”