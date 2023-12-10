Skatepark plans for Lossiemouth, cafe for horse sanctuary and next steps for Maryhill Group Practice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Skatepark plans for Lossiemouth, cafe for horse sanctuary and next steps for Maryhill Group Practice

The latest Moray planning round-up is here.

By Sean McAngus
What the skatepark could look like.. Image: Bendcrete Skateparks
What the skatepark could look like.. Image: Bendcrete Skateparks

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Touchdown Memorial Home for Horses has been given the go-ahead to build a cafe near their Mulben base.

Next steps revealed for changes to Maryhill Group Practice in Elgin.

But we start with exciting news in Lossiemouth as plans have been submitted to build a skatepark.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

SUBMITTED: Skatepark coming to Lossiemouth

The Lossiemouth Skatepark Initiative’s long-term ambition to bring a unique skatepark to the seaside town is moving closer to becoming a reality.

It comes as plans have been lodged to planning officials to build a surf skatepark at Coulardbank Playing Fields.

What the skatepark could look like.  Image: Bendcrete Skateparks

History of the Lossiemouth Skate Park Initiative

Our coverage about the Lossiemouth Skatepark Initiative. Image: Design/ DC Thomson

The Lossiemouth Skatepark Initiative was formed nine years ago, after secondary school pupils and a youth worker got together with enthusiasts.

In February 2021, the group’s community asset transfer was officially approved for the land at the Coulardbank Playing Fields.

The skatepark will built on some land at Coulardbank Playing Fields in Lossiemouth.

Bendcrete Skateparks will build the surf style skatepark in Lossiemouth.

The firm has built skateparks in Moray before in Elgin and Buckie.

This new free-to-use facility will be suitable for wheeled sports such as skateboarding, BMX, in-line skating, rollerblades and scooters.

As well for all ages and abilities.

Design of the new facility. Image: Bendcrete Skateparks

When do they hope to open the new skate park?

A spokesman for the group revealed: “If you’ve been following our journey, you’ll know that we’ve been working on this since 2014, and are hoping that 2024 will see us gain full planning approval, and that the long awaited park will be built and used before the Summer is out.”

The Scottish Surfing Federation has previously described the plans as a “significant asset” to the sport and the area.

SUBMITTED: Changes to Maryhill Group Practice

Maryhill Group Practice.

NHS Grampian are making changes to Maryhill Group Practice in Elgin.

In November, plans were given the go-ahead to rearrange the internal floor plan areas for support team members required for post Covid-19 working.

Meanwhile, two new consulting rooms will be created within the external enclosed courtyard at the health centre on Elgin High Street.

Maryhill Elgin Health Centre will get changes.

Now NHS Grampian has submitted a building warrant which has revealed the work could cost around £250,000.

MRT Architects is representing the health board in the planning process.

APPROVED: Cafe for horse sanctuary

Chairwoman of Touchdown Memorial Home for Horses Frances Davies with Dave the racehorse. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A Moray horse sanctuary will build a community cafe and meeting place near their base.

Last year, we revealed Touchdown Memorial Home for Horses’ plans to build it on unused land near its equestrian centre at Mulben.

The new facility will enhance the offering provided at the stables and support the work of the charity.

The cafe will only be open when there is an event or activity ongoing at the stables.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

