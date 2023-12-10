Skatepark plans for Lossiemouth, cafe for horse sanctuary and next steps for Maryhill Group Practice

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Touchdown Memorial Home for Horses has been given the go-ahead to build a cafe near their Mulben base.

Next steps revealed for changes to Maryhill Group Practice in Elgin.

But we start with exciting news in Lossiemouth as plans have been submitted to build a skatepark.

SUBMITTED: Skatepark coming to Lossiemouth

The Lossiemouth Skatepark Initiative’s long-term ambition to bring a unique skatepark to the seaside town is moving closer to becoming a reality.

It comes as plans have been lodged to planning officials to build a surf skatepark at Coulardbank Playing Fields.

History of the Lossiemouth Skate Park Initiative

The Lossiemouth Skatepark Initiative was formed nine years ago, after secondary school pupils and a youth worker got together with enthusiasts.

In February 2021, the group’s community asset transfer was officially approved for the land at the Coulardbank Playing Fields.

Bendcrete Skateparks will build the surf style skatepark in Lossiemouth.

The firm has built skateparks in Moray before in Elgin and Buckie.

This new free-to-use facility will be suitable for wheeled sports such as skateboarding, BMX, in-line skating, rollerblades and scooters.

As well for all ages and abilities.

When do they hope to open the new skate park?

A spokesman for the group revealed: “If you’ve been following our journey, you’ll know that we’ve been working on this since 2014, and are hoping that 2024 will see us gain full planning approval, and that the long awaited park will be built and used before the Summer is out.”

The Scottish Surfing Federation has previously described the plans as a “significant asset” to the sport and the area.

SUBMITTED: Changes to Maryhill Group Practice

NHS Grampian are making changes to Maryhill Group Practice in Elgin.

In November, plans were given the go-ahead to rearrange the internal floor plan areas for support team members required for post Covid-19 working.

Meanwhile, two new consulting rooms will be created within the external enclosed courtyard at the health centre on Elgin High Street.

Now NHS Grampian has submitted a building warrant which has revealed the work could cost around £250,000.

MRT Architects is representing the health board in the planning process.

APPROVED: Cafe for horse sanctuary

A Moray horse sanctuary will build a community cafe and meeting place near their base.

Last year, we revealed Touchdown Memorial Home for Horses’ plans to build it on unused land near its equestrian centre at Mulben.

The new facility will enhance the offering provided at the stables and support the work of the charity.

The cafe will only be open when there is an event or activity ongoing at the stables.

