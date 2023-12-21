Charity to open in former furniture store at Elgin Retail Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Charity to open in former furniture store at Elgin Retail Park

The Benson for Beds store was shut down during the pandemic.

By Sean McAngus
Benson for Beds used to be in unit 6 at Elgin Retail Park.
New life will be breathed into a former furniture store in Elgin.

In the past, unit 6 at Elgin Retail Park on Edgar Road was home to Bensons for Beds.

In June 2020, the firm plunged into administration amid the pandemic.

However investors Alteri immediately bought it back, aiming to save between 150 and 175 of the chain’s 242 stores.

The Elgin store was one of the casualties.

Bensons for Beds former Elgin home.

What is the new use for the Elgin Retail Park unit?

At the end of January, Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland will open up a new charity shop inside the empty unit.

The charity helps people affected by heart attacks, strokes and chest and heart related conditions to live their lives to the full.

This shop will stock womenswear, accessories, and jewellery, as well as a selection of menswear, childrenswear, and bric-a-brac to homeware.

What the new charity shop could look like inside.

Ahead of the opening, the charity is on the lookout for donations and volunteers.

Elgin store manager Andrew Thomson said: “We are incredibly excited to be launching our newest charity stores in Elgin, and to involve the local community in making it a success.

“Donations from the community and local volunteers are key to our retail offering, and we’d love to hear from anyone with a love of fashion and retail who would like to support our fundraising activities through our new boutique.”

Donations can be dropped off at the store, any time from mid-January.

If you are interested in getting involved and volunteering, you can pop in to the store. Alternatively, call 07702 802657 for more details on how to help.

Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland are the latest arrival at Elgin Retail Park after PureGym opened up last month.

For more Elgin news and updates, join our local Facebook group.

The Future of Elgin

