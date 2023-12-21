Charity to open in former furniture store at Elgin Retail Park

New life will be breathed into a former furniture store in Elgin.

In the past, unit 6 at Elgin Retail Park on Edgar Road was home to Bensons for Beds.

In June 2020, the firm plunged into administration amid the pandemic.

However investors Alteri immediately bought it back, aiming to save between 150 and 175 of the chain’s 242 stores.

The Elgin store was one of the casualties.

What is the new use for the Elgin Retail Park unit?

At the end of January, Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland will open up a new charity shop inside the empty unit.

The charity helps people affected by heart attacks, strokes and chest and heart related conditions to live their lives to the full.

This shop will stock womenswear, accessories, and jewellery, as well as a selection of menswear, childrenswear, and bric-a-brac to homeware.

Ahead of the opening, the charity is on the lookout for donations and volunteers.

Elgin store manager Andrew Thomson said: “We are incredibly excited to be launching our newest charity stores in Elgin, and to involve the local community in making it a success.

“Donations from the community and local volunteers are key to our retail offering, and we’d love to hear from anyone with a love of fashion and retail who would like to support our fundraising activities through our new boutique.”

Donations can be dropped off at the store, any time from mid-January.

If you are interested in getting involved and volunteering, you can pop in to the store. Alternatively, call 07702 802657 for more details on how to help.

Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland are the latest arrival at Elgin Retail Park after PureGym opened up last month.

For more Elgin news and updates, join our local Facebook group.