Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack sends message of support to former Dons assistant manager Lee Sharp following death of his partner

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has sent a message of support to former Dons assistant manager Lee Sharp following the death of his partner.

Dundee United confirmed that Sharp’s “beloved” partner Angela has died after a period of illness.

A United statement read: “Everyone at Dundee United is deeply saddened at the passing of Angela, the beloved partner of first-team assistant manager Lee Sharp, after a period of illness.

“The club will continue to offer its full support to assist Lee at this difficult time and we kindly request privacy for him and their children, Tommy, Katie and Tabby, as they mourn this profound loss.”

Dons chairman Cormack wrote on social media: “On behalf of everyone at Aberdeen FC

our hearts go out to former assistant manager Lee Sharp after hearing the news that his partner Angela had passed away.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Sharpey and their three children at this terribly sad time.”

Sharp, 48, was assistant manager to Jim Goodwin during his time in charge of Aberdeen from February 2022 to January 2023.

The pair are now working together at Dundee United, having previously had spells together at Alloa and St Mirren.