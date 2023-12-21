Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack sends message of support to former Dons assistant manager Lee Sharp following death of his partner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack sends message of support to former Dons assistant manager Lee Sharp following death of his partner

The partner of Dundee United assistant manager Lee Sharp has died following an illness.

By Danny Law
Lee Sharp during his time as assistant manager.
Lee Sharp during his time as assistant manager.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has sent a message of support to former Dons assistant manager Lee Sharp following the death of his partner.

Dundee United confirmed that Sharp’s “beloved” partner Angela has died after a period of illness.

A United statement read: “Everyone at Dundee United is deeply saddened at the passing of Angela, the beloved partner of first-team assistant manager Lee Sharp, after a period of illness.

“The club will continue to offer its full support to assist Lee at this difficult time and we kindly request privacy for him and their children, Tommy, Katie and Tabby, as they mourn this profound loss.”

Dons chairman Cormack wrote on social media: “On behalf of everyone at Aberdeen FC
our hearts go out to former assistant manager Lee Sharp after hearing the news that his partner Angela had passed away.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Sharpey and their three children at this terribly sad time.”

Sharp, 48, was assistant manager to Jim Goodwin during his time in charge of Aberdeen from February 2022 to January 2023.

The pair are now working together at Dundee United, having previously had spells together at Alloa and St Mirren.

 

