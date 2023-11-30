First look inside Elgin’s new Pure Gym

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

First look inside Elgin’s new Pure Gym

The Press and Journal was given exclusive access to go inside the new Elgin Pure Gym before it opens to the public.

By Sean McAngus
Elgin Pure Gym is set to open. The Press and Journal was given a sneak peak inside. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Elgin Pure Gym is set to open. The Press and Journal was given a sneak peak inside. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

PureGym’s first gym in Moray is ready to open.

In July, we reported the firm was aiming to open the new gym inside a vacant retail unit at Elgin Retail Park later this year.

Since 2008, its new home at unit 8 at the park on Edgar Road has lain empty.

Unit 8 when it was empty.

The Press and Journal was given exclusive access to go inside the new Pure Gym before it opens to the public.

The arrival of the fitness chain has been welcomed by locals.

More than 400 people have already signed up to the gym.

Pure Gym bosses are expecting this number to rise to between 600 and 700.

We revealed the arrival of Pure Gym.

The gym will help fill the need for a 24-hour gym in the town.

Anytime Fitness gym closed in 2021 in the retail park.

This is what the new Elgin gym looks like.

Take a look around the Elgin Pure Gym

Cardio machines on show.  Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Elgin Pure Gym will be open 24 hours. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
There will be many different machines people can use during their workouts. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
There is a wide range of weights available at Pure Gym Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Former RAF Lossie personnel reunite to lead new gym

Manager Gerry Flood and assistant manager Ben Terry work together once again. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The gym’s manager Gerry Flood and assistant manager Ben Terry both served together in transportation at RAF Lossiemouth and RAF Leuchars.

After they called time on their RAF careers, both went their separate ways to become personal trainers.

Now, they have reunited to lead the new Pure Gym in Elgin.

<br />Assistant manager Ben Terry and manager Gerry Flood on some of the equipment.  Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Gerry said: “I served in the RAF for nine years.

“Ben and I worked together in transportation until we went away to do our own personal fitness ventures.

“We have known each other for 15 years and it is brilliant to be able to join up together to lead this gym.”

‘We want to create a community’

Pure Gym staff  Kieran O’Donnell, Janice Mackay, Ben Terry, Gerry Flood, Anna Ross, Scott Duncan and Caitlin Smith are all excited for the opening of Pure Gym Elgin . Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Gerry hopes to create a community at the gym.

He added: “I’m buzzing to be opening the new Pure Gym in Elgin.

“We want to make everyone very welcome and create a community.

“It is really important and I have received a lot of messages from people who are looking forward to coming to the gym.

“The support from the community has been brilliant.”

Elgin Pure Gym staff members Janice MacKay, Caitlin Smith and Anna Ross. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Could more Pure Gyms open up across Moray?

Elgin Pure Gym is set to open.

Many will be wondering if the arrival of Pure Gym in Elgin could spark other branches to open across Moray.

Gerry added: “I think 100% there is scope for more Pure Gyms in Moray.

“Fitness has become more important than ever.

“Every year, Pure Gym opens 43 new gyms.

“We will wait and see.”

The Elgin gym opens to the public on Friday at noon.

The Future of Elgin

More from Moray

Kiesha Donaghy on the left and police officers standing on the right.
Kiesha Donaghy: Man arrested over alleged murder of New Elgin mum
Snow gates at Cock Bridge and Tomintoul have been closed.
Cock Bridge to Tomintoul snowgates closed, as ice and snow hit
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Jody Bruce jailed for domestic abuse Picture shows; Jody Bruce, Inverness Justice Centre . n/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
'Three litres of vodka a day' drinker snuck into domestic abuse victim's home
Violent and aggressive incidents in Moray schools have risen by more then 200%.
'Horrific' rise in violent and aggressive incidents in Moray schools
Billy Walker, owner, between the four copper stills at The GlenAllachie Distillery.
Moray distillery to build 134-panel solar farm for net-zero tech
Flowers propped up at wooden gate on Anderson Drive with pathway behind.
Kiesha Donaghy murder: 'Anderson Drive is a close community with families trying to live…
The Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin asylum seekers hotel appeals to Scottish Government after Moray Council planning decision
\The Flying Scotsman
'Slam door' ban could mean the end of Flying Scotsman's 'authentic' carriageways
Jacquelyn Young pictured at the nail bar inside her business Younger Day Spa in Lossiemouth
Lossie businesswoman brings cruise ships experience to dream job in Moray
Met Office snow and ice forecast.
'Hazardous conditions': Yellow weather warning issued for snow and ice across the north, north…

Conversation