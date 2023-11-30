First look inside Elgin’s new Pure Gym

PureGym’s first gym in Moray is ready to open.

In July, we reported the firm was aiming to open the new gym inside a vacant retail unit at Elgin Retail Park later this year.

Since 2008, its new home at unit 8 at the park on Edgar Road has lain empty.

The Press and Journal was given exclusive access to go inside the new Pure Gym before it opens to the public.

The arrival of the fitness chain has been welcomed by locals.

More than 400 people have already signed up to the gym.

Pure Gym bosses are expecting this number to rise to between 600 and 700.

The gym will help fill the need for a 24-hour gym in the town.

Anytime Fitness gym closed in 2021 in the retail park.

This is what the new Elgin gym looks like.

Take a look around the Elgin Pure Gym

Former RAF Lossie personnel reunite to lead new gym

The gym’s manager Gerry Flood and assistant manager Ben Terry both served together in transportation at RAF Lossiemouth and RAF Leuchars.

After they called time on their RAF careers, both went their separate ways to become personal trainers.

Now, they have reunited to lead the new Pure Gym in Elgin.

Gerry said: “I served in the RAF for nine years.

“Ben and I worked together in transportation until we went away to do our own personal fitness ventures.

“We have known each other for 15 years and it is brilliant to be able to join up together to lead this gym.”

‘We want to create a community’

Gerry hopes to create a community at the gym.

He added: “I’m buzzing to be opening the new Pure Gym in Elgin.

“We want to make everyone very welcome and create a community.

“It is really important and I have received a lot of messages from people who are looking forward to coming to the gym.

“The support from the community has been brilliant.”

Could more Pure Gyms open up across Moray?

Many will be wondering if the arrival of Pure Gym in Elgin could spark other branches to open across Moray.

Gerry added: “I think 100% there is scope for more Pure Gyms in Moray.

“Fitness has become more important than ever.

“Every year, Pure Gym opens 43 new gyms.

“We will wait and see.”

The Elgin gym opens to the public on Friday at noon.