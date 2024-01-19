Potential new business for former printing works on Elgin’s South Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Potential new business for former printing works on Elgin’s South Street

The South Street building has lain empty more than a decade.

By Sean McAngus
The former printing works that could be given new life. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The former printing works that could be given new life. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A former printing works in the Elgin town centre could soon find a new lease of life.

The building at 31 South Street was once home to the first Elgin newspaper the Courier.

The first edition was published in 1827 before they merged with the Courant and later ceased to exist.

Most recently it was home to Moravian Press until they left the building in 2011.

Since then it has lain vacant.

Building pictured when it was home to Moravian Press. Image: Google Maps

What are the plans to breathe new life into former print works?

The former printing  works on South Street in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The property is spread over two floors, attic space and a large workshop space to the rear.

Now proposals have been submitted by Jean Stalker to revitalise part of the building as a hairdressing salon and beauty rooms.

S Reid Design is representing her in the planning process.

The former printing works pictured in the snow. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Proposed floor plans include two salon spaces on the ground floor.

Meanwhile, on the first floor, two offices could be transformed into beauty treatment rooms.

Finally the attic space could be turned into more storage space on the second floor.

According to a building warrant, the transformation could cost around £180,000.

South Street. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

See floor plans for the transformation:

Ground floor plan for the transformation.
First floor plan revealed.
Second floor plan.

Welcomed in the Elgin town centre

Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The building was previously identified in the Elgin town centre masterplan as one that should given new life.

Council officials said the property would be suitable for a range of of uses, including
potential as a contemporary art gallery, retail or business space.

Councillor Graham Leadbitter. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Elgin councillor Graham Leadbitter welcomed the news of the plans about a new purpose for the vacant South Street building.

He told us: “It is always very welcomed when there is interest in redeveloping a building that has lay empty for some time.”

The Future of Elgin

Conversation