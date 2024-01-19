Potential new business for former printing works on Elgin’s South Street

A former printing works in the Elgin town centre could soon find a new lease of life.

The building at 31 South Street was once home to the first Elgin newspaper the Courier.

The first edition was published in 1827 before they merged with the Courant and later ceased to exist.

Most recently it was home to Moravian Press until they left the building in 2011.

Since then it has lain vacant.

What are the plans to breathe new life into former print works?

The property is spread over two floors, attic space and a large workshop space to the rear.

Now proposals have been submitted by Jean Stalker to revitalise part of the building as a hairdressing salon and beauty rooms.

S Reid Design is representing her in the planning process.

Proposed floor plans include two salon spaces on the ground floor.

Meanwhile, on the first floor, two offices could be transformed into beauty treatment rooms.

Finally the attic space could be turned into more storage space on the second floor.

According to a building warrant, the transformation could cost around £180,000.

See floor plans for the transformation:

Welcomed in the Elgin town centre

The building was previously identified in the Elgin town centre masterplan as one that should given new life.

Council officials said the property would be suitable for a range of of uses, including

potential as a contemporary art gallery, retail or business space.

Elgin councillor Graham Leadbitter welcomed the news of the plans about a new purpose for the vacant South Street building.

He told us: “It is always very welcomed when there is interest in redeveloping a building that has lay empty for some time.”