Elgin town centre: Four regeneration projects which could become a reality with the help of the £18m UK Government funding boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Elgin town centre: Four regeneration projects which could become a reality with the help of the £18m UK Government funding boost

This list will reveal some of the projects which could move forward in Elgin town centre.

By Sean McAngus
The former Jailhouse nightclub in Elgin is one of the projects that could move forward. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The former Jailhouse nightclub in Elgin is one of the projects that could move forward. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Elgin town centre could be transformed after welcome news of another tranche of regeneration cash.

Yesterday, Moray Council was awarded £18m from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund.

The fresh cash will go towards the Elgin town centre masterplan, a blueprint for redevelopment which was approved in 2021.

And it’s less than a year after the local authority’s previous plea for Levelling Up cash was snubbed, leaving locals bitterly disappointed.

What could happen in Elgin?

Here are four projects in Moray’s main town which could move forward after the funding boost.

St Giles Church on Elgin High Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

New life for former Jailhouse nightclub

Aerial view of former Jailhouse nightclub.
The former Jailhouse nightclub from above. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

During the 1990s, the Jailhouse nightclub in Elgin was renowned for its cage where partygoers danced.

The nightclub was designed with the theme of an American prison.

It was open for 18 months before a blaze engulfed the building and forced it to close.

News of the devastating fire. Image: Press and Journal

Previous plans to regenerate the site have included a student accommodation complex and serviced apartments.

In August, we first revealed why these plans never came to life and the future of the site.

The former Jailhouse in Elgin pictured in 2015.

It is understood the site will form part of the South Street mixed use development with Robertsons having overall responsibility for the project.

Watch some drone footage filmed by Jason Hedges earlier this year of  the site:

Cooper Park

Cooper Park in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Re-imagining the park will include bringing the pond back into active use with accessible walkways, new seating, and boat and paddleboard hire from a jetty.

The existing toilet block will be extended and repurposed into a café and ticket office with changing places toilet to improve facilities for park users.

It is hoped this will complement the proposed outdoor amphitheatre with covered stage that will create a 100 seat venue capable of hosting a range of different events.

New life to former site of sawmill

The former sawmill site in Elgin. Image: Moray Council

The former sawmill site in Elgin could be given new life.

Almost a decade ago, the Fleming’s Sawmill by Linkwood Road was demolished by Robertsons.

News of the sawmill being demolished.

There has been many proposals to redevelop the site.

Plans were submitted in 2009 to build a £20 million retail park.

However, they were rejected by Moray Council with the developers going into administration shortly after.

We previously reported on the plans for a retail park at the the former Flemings sawmill site.

What could happened to the site?

The site of the former sawmill could become a space for businesses after flooding and access issues are sorted.

A green space will act as a natural flood management scheme.

Drawing impression of green space on the site. Image: Moray Council

Community art space in Elgin town centre

Aerial view of St Giles' Church looking across Elgin High Street and rest of town.
Elgin High Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Another project is a new community art space inside one of the vacant or derelict units.

This space will be operated by Moray Arts Development Engagement.

Council officials previously told us they were keen to replicate the success of The Stove Network, an arts and community organisation in the heart of Dumfries.

Elgin town centre from the sky. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

We can reveal a property on Elgin High Street is being looked at for the culture space.

Meanwhile, MADE will look to work with other partners to make the space more sustainability.

The Future of Elgin

More from Moray

Detective Superintend Lorna Ferguson sitting down at the police's press conference.
Police to investigate 'friends and associates' of Kiesha Donaghy after 'violent' Elgin murder
Police will be carrying out a murder investigation into the death of Kiesha Donaghy. Image: Jasperimage.
Police reassure public as fresh appeal is made for New Elgin murder
Elgin Sheriff court
Domestic abuser who tried to control wife's life was like 'Jekyll and Hyde'
Close up of Elgin High Street cobbles.
Warnings Elgin High Street could be 'collapsing' under weight of motorists ignoring driving rules
Fraserburgh Harbour
Exclusive: New 'indy' paper focuses on fishing and marine sector
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a million pound drugs bust and a brutal wedding day…
Galley Fish and Chip Shop pictured. Image: Google Maps
Popular Lossie chipper reveals extension plans, changes at Elgin’s Maryhill Group medical practice go-ahead…
Floral tributes laid at the gate of murder victim Kiesha Donaghy.
'Find Kiesha's killer': Flowers laid at New Elgin home of murdered mum
The Macallan whisky was sold for £2,187,500, making it the m ost expensive ever.
Record-breaking bottle: Rare Moray Macallan whisky sells for £2.2 million
Kiesha Donaghy on the left and police officers standing on the right.
Murder investigation launched following death of New Elgin mum Kiesha Donaghy

Conversation