Elgin town centre: Four regeneration projects which could become a reality with the help of the £18m UK Government funding boost

Elgin town centre could be transformed after welcome news of another tranche of regeneration cash.

Yesterday, Moray Council was awarded £18m from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund.

The fresh cash will go towards the Elgin town centre masterplan, a blueprint for redevelopment which was approved in 2021.

And it’s less than a year after the local authority’s previous plea for Levelling Up cash was snubbed, leaving locals bitterly disappointed.

What could happen in Elgin?

Here are four projects in Moray’s main town which could move forward after the funding boost.

New life for former Jailhouse nightclub

During the 1990s, the Jailhouse nightclub in Elgin was renowned for its cage where partygoers danced.

The nightclub was designed with the theme of an American prison.

It was open for 18 months before a blaze engulfed the building and forced it to close.

Previous plans to regenerate the site have included a student accommodation complex and serviced apartments.

In August, we first revealed why these plans never came to life and the future of the site.

It is understood the site will form part of the South Street mixed use development with Robertsons having overall responsibility for the project.

Watch some drone footage filmed by Jason Hedges earlier this year of the site:

Cooper Park

Re-imagining the park will include bringing the pond back into active use with accessible walkways, new seating, and boat and paddleboard hire from a jetty.

The existing toilet block will be extended and repurposed into a café and ticket office with changing places toilet to improve facilities for park users.

It is hoped this will complement the proposed outdoor amphitheatre with covered stage that will create a 100 seat venue capable of hosting a range of different events.

New life to former site of sawmill

The former sawmill site in Elgin could be given new life.

Almost a decade ago, the Fleming’s Sawmill by Linkwood Road was demolished by Robertsons.

There has been many proposals to redevelop the site.

Plans were submitted in 2009 to build a £20 million retail park.

However, they were rejected by Moray Council with the developers going into administration shortly after.

What could happened to the site?

The site of the former sawmill could become a space for businesses after flooding and access issues are sorted.

A green space will act as a natural flood management scheme.

Community art space in Elgin town centre

Another project is a new community art space inside one of the vacant or derelict units.

This space will be operated by Moray Arts Development Engagement.

Council officials previously told us they were keen to replicate the success of The Stove Network, an arts and community organisation in the heart of Dumfries.

We can reveal a property on Elgin High Street is being looked at for the culture space.

Meanwhile, MADE will look to work with other partners to make the space more sustainability.