Snow, heavy rain and winds impact transport across Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands

Here's the latest we have on transport on Friday

By Louise Glen & Ellie Milne
Roads, transport, trains cancellations and disruption on January 18
The snow has created slippy roads across Aberdeen, pictured, as well as the rest of Grampian and the Highlands. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

For the fifth day this week, travel and transport are being impacted across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and the northern isles this morning.

Here is a round-up of the current picture across the north of Scotland.

Roads

Conditions are still very tricky this morning.

Yellow warnings for snow and ice still remain in place for much of the country.

A9 is now open between Helmsdale and Berridale.

A832 impassible due to snow

A897

A836: 

Fraserburgh to Banff

A952

B9031 in Banff and Buchan is closed due to drifting snow. Crews have been trying to clear the road, but have lost the battle.

They will try again this morning when the wind will hopefully have dropped.

In Orkney, drivers have been asked to stay at home.

Trains

A ScotRail train.
Trains are disrupted due to worsening weather conditions. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Far North Line: trains between Inverness and Wick have been cancelled for the remainder of the day.

Aberdeen to Glasgow/Edinburgh: Disruption to services, check ahead.

Aberdeen to Inverness: Disruption to services, check ahead.

Inverness to Glasgow/ Edinburgh: Disruption to services, check ahead

Ferries

Orkney: Disruption to services

CalMac: Disruption to Western Isles services

Flights

Flights are disrupted this morning due to strong winds and snow.

Buses

Bus services across the region report service disruption, asking people to check ahead.

