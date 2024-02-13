Girl hospitalised after ‘getting into difficulty’ at Northfield pool in Aberdeen

A girl was taken to hospital after getting into difficulty at Northfield pool in Aberdeen last night.

The ‘young female’, whose age is unknown, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the incident at the Kettlehills Crescent facility just before 8pm.

Police remained stationed outside the leisure centre, known as Get Active @ Northfield throughout the day.

An ambulance and two special operation teams were dispatched to the pool which is operated by Sport Aberdeen.

All classes, swimming lessons and training sessions have been cancelled today.

One local resident told The Press and Journal that there has been a police presence overnight.

They said: “There were many different police cars and ambulances that came down here last night”.

It’s understood the pool was open at the time for public swimming.

Police continue inquiries into Northfield pool incident

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: ““We received a call at 7.56pm on Monday, February 12 to attend an incident at Kettlehills Crescent, Aberdeen.

“One ambulance and two special operation response teams (SORT) were dispatched to the scene. One patient was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

A police spokesman also said: “Around 8pm on Monday, February 12, police were made aware a young female had got into difficulty in a swimming pool in Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and she was taken to hospital. Inquiries are ongoing.”

Sport Aberdeen confirmed Get Active @ Northfield will remain closed until further notice.

A spokesman said: “Sport Aberdeen is working closely with the relevant authorities following an incident at Northfield Swimming Pool on the evening of Monday, February 12.

“Inquiries are ongoing and the venue remains closed until further notice.”