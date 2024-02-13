Girl hospitalised after ‘getting into difficulty’ at Northfield pool in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Girl hospitalised after ‘getting into difficulty’ at Northfield pool in Aberdeen

Visitors are being turned away by officers at the door.

By Graham Fleming & Chris Cromar
Police car outside Get Active @ Northfield
Police pictured outside the facility on Tuesday morning. Image: by Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.

A girl was taken to hospital after getting into difficulty at Northfield pool in Aberdeen last night.

The ‘young female’, whose age is unknown, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the incident at the Kettlehills Crescent facility just before 8pm.

Police remained stationed outside the leisure centre, known as Get Active @ Northfield throughout the day.

Police remain at the scene. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson

An ambulance and two special operation teams were dispatched to the pool which is operated by Sport Aberdeen.

All classes, swimming lessons and training sessions have been cancelled today.

One local resident told The Press and Journal that there has been a police presence overnight.

They said: “There were many different police cars and ambulances that came down here last night”.

It’s understood the pool was open at the time for public swimming.

Police continue inquiries into Northfield pool incident

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: ““We received a call at 7.56pm on Monday, February 12 to attend an incident at Kettlehills Crescent, Aberdeen.

“One ambulance and two special operation response teams (SORT) were dispatched to the scene. One patient was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

A police spokesman also said: “Around 8pm on Monday, February 12, police were made aware a young female had got into difficulty in a swimming pool in Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and she was taken to hospital. Inquiries are ongoing.”

Sport Aberdeen confirmed Get Active @ Northfield will remain closed until further notice.

A spokesman said: “Sport Aberdeen is working closely with the relevant authorities following an incident at Northfield Swimming Pool on the evening of Monday, February 12.

“Inquiries are ongoing and the venue remains closed until further notice.”

