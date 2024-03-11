Aldi’s ‘Supermarket Sweep’ to return to Aberdeen – here’s how to apply

Aldi’s ‘Supermarket Sweep’ challenge is returning to Aberdeen.

Lucky customers will have the chance to win their weekly shop in a five-minute trolley dash at the Beach Boulevard Retail Park store this year.

Aldi Scotland will then donate the cash value of the trolley’s contents to a local food bank of the sweeper’s choosing.

The sweeper can double the donation and take home a SpecialBuy item of their choice up to the value of £50 if they find the hidden inflatable in-store.

Applications opened today and will close on Sunday, March 17, with customers able to apply in-store or by emailing supermarketsweep@aldi.co.uk.

In recent years, the north-east has played host to Aldi’s Supermarket Sweep at stores in Aberdeen, Inverurie, Portlethen and Westhill.

‘Holds a special place in the Aldi calendar’

Aldi’s managing director for Scotland, Richard Holloway said: “The Supermarket Sweep holds a special place in the Aldi calendar and we are very much looking forward to its return for another year.

“We are excited to offer one lucky Aberdeen resident the chance to enjoy a truly unique supermarket experience.”

He added: “Not only does the initiative provide a brilliant way to raise funds for local foodbanks, but it also gives our loyal customers the chance to stock up on their favourite Aldi products.”