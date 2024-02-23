Five buildings to be demolished as Elgin’s ‘Junners and Jailhouse’ redevelopment floorplans are revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Five buildings to be demolished as Elgin’s ‘Junners and Jailhouse’ redevelopment floorplans are revealed

Now the South Street redevelopment plans have lodged to planning officials and more details have been revealed.

By Sean McAngus
Aerial view of former Jailhouse nightclub.
The former Jailhouse nightclub from above. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Five buildings will be demolished as part of the South Street redevelopment in the Elgin town centre.

In December, Moray Council, development partners Robertson Property Limited (RPL) and UHI Moray revealed the plans which included the redevelopment of the former Junners toy shop, the Newmarket Bar and the Jailhouse nightclub.

The Moray Growth Deal is supporting elements of the project, while £18.3m Levelling Up Fund cash will also contribute to the redevelopments.

Homes, a business enterprise hub for new and growing businesses and additional units for shops were included as part of the vision.

We later exclusively revealed more details about the plans.

Now architects Oberlanders has lodged the proposals on behalf of RPL to planning officials which will include a business hub, three retail units, 38 flats across five blocks and a courtyard.

Here are final floor plans for the development:

Ground floor plan.
First floor plan.
Second floor plan.
Third floor plan.

What buildings are proposed to be demolished?

3D model of what the South Street development will look like once it is completed.  Image: Oberlanders Architects

Work will include some buildings being demolished to make way for high quality designed new buildings.

Architects believe the new buildings will enhance the character and appearance of the conservation area and its setting.

Here are the buildings:

Jailhouse and Newmarket

Aerial view of former Jailhouse nightclub.
The former Jailhouse nightclub from above. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

During the 1990s, the Jailhouse nightclub in Elgin was renowned for its cage where partygoers danced.

The nightclub was designed with the theme of an American prison.

And at midnight, somewhat bizarrely, a dummy would be placed in a fake electric chair and fried.

It was open for 18 months before a blaze engulfed the building and forced it to close.

Meanwhile, the Newmarket Bar was a cafe bar in the town centre.

Picture of the Newmarket Bar.

 Junner Toy Shop buildings

Looking up at front door of former Junners toy shop in Elgin.
Former Junners store will be demolished, however listed facade to be retained.

Junners was a popular toy shop on South Street.

It closed in January 2016 after 116 years of trading.

The large C-listed property was once the entrance to Elgin’s Victorian market.

Now it is planned for the listed facade to the market to be retained and the building to the rear to be demolished.

It will become home to three commercial units and eight one bed flats.

51, South Street, Elgin

Meanwhile, the building at 51 South Street which was once home to Junners will be demolished too.

The new building will become the Business Enterprise Hub.

It is a Moray Growth Deal project led by UHI Moray and funded by the Scottish Government and Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

The new facility will offer hot-desking facilities and space for new and growing businesses, as well as access to meeting rooms, studios, digital equipment and space
for research and development.

Artist impression of Junners building redeveloped.
The Business Enterprise Hub inside the former Junners toy shop. Image: Moray Council

Elgin Furniture & Carpet Centre

Elgin Furniture & Carpet Centre pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

The building at 53 South Street is currently home to Elgin Furniture & Carpet Centre.

It will be demolished as structures need to be removed which cannot be reused due to  structural integrity and incompatibility with proposed programme of accommodation.

The Future of Elgin

