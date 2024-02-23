Five buildings to be demolished as Elgin’s ‘Junners and Jailhouse’ redevelopment floorplans are revealed

Five buildings will be demolished as part of the South Street redevelopment in the Elgin town centre.

In December, Moray Council, development partners Robertson Property Limited (RPL) and UHI Moray revealed the plans which included the redevelopment of the former Junners toy shop, the Newmarket Bar and the Jailhouse nightclub.

The Moray Growth Deal is supporting elements of the project, while £18.3m Levelling Up Fund cash will also contribute to the redevelopments.

Homes, a business enterprise hub for new and growing businesses and additional units for shops were included as part of the vision.

We later exclusively revealed more details about the plans.

Now architects Oberlanders has lodged the proposals on behalf of RPL to planning officials which will include a business hub, three retail units, 38 flats across five blocks and a courtyard.

Here are final floor plans for the development:

What buildings are proposed to be demolished?

Work will include some buildings being demolished to make way for high quality designed new buildings.

Architects believe the new buildings will enhance the character and appearance of the conservation area and its setting.

Here are the buildings:

Jailhouse and Newmarket

During the 1990s, the Jailhouse nightclub in Elgin was renowned for its cage where partygoers danced.

The nightclub was designed with the theme of an American prison.

And at midnight, somewhat bizarrely, a dummy would be placed in a fake electric chair and fried.

It was open for 18 months before a blaze engulfed the building and forced it to close.

Meanwhile, the Newmarket Bar was a cafe bar in the town centre.

Junner Toy Shop buildings

Junners was a popular toy shop on South Street.

It closed in January 2016 after 116 years of trading.

The large C-listed property was once the entrance to Elgin’s Victorian market.

Now it is planned for the listed facade to the market to be retained and the building to the rear to be demolished.

It will become home to three commercial units and eight one bed flats.

Meanwhile, the building at 51 South Street which was once home to Junners will be demolished too.

The new building will become the Business Enterprise Hub.

It is a Moray Growth Deal project led by UHI Moray and funded by the Scottish Government and Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

The new facility will offer hot-desking facilities and space for new and growing businesses, as well as access to meeting rooms, studios, digital equipment and space

for research and development.

Elgin Furniture & Carpet Centre

The building at 53 South Street is currently home to Elgin Furniture & Carpet Centre.

It will be demolished as structures need to be removed which cannot be reused due to structural integrity and incompatibility with proposed programme of accommodation.